TEXT-Fitch cuts Urbi Desarrollos Urbanos IDRs to 'B'

Aug 23 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded the ratings of Urbi Desarrollos Urbanos, S.A.B. de C.V.'s (Urbi) as follows: --Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'B' from 'BB-'; --Local Currency IDR to 'B' from 'BB-'; --National Long-term rating to 'BBB-(Mex)' from 'A-(Mex)'; --US$150 million senior notes due 2016 to 'B/RR4' from 'BB-'; --US$300 million senior notes due 2020 to 'B/RR4' from 'BB-'. --US$500 million senior notes due 2022 to 'B/RR4' from 'BB-'. --MXN600 million in CBs due in 2014 to 'BBB-(mex)' from 'A-(mex)'; --National Short-term ratings to 'F3(mex)' from 'F2(mex)'; The Rating Outlook is Negative. The downgrade is due to a deterioration of Urbi's capital structure as a result of large investments in working capital that have resulted in a growth in the company's leverage to more than 4.0x. The Negative Outlook reflects concern about Urbi's ability to successfully reduce its cash burn rate during the next 12-month period. Continued negative FCF margin during the next six months could hinder the company's ability to obtain financing and would likely result in additional negative rating actions. As of June 30, 2012, Urbi had a cash position of MXN5.9 billion and faces debt payments of MXN3.5 billion, MXN1.5 million, and MXN620 million during 2012, 2013, and 2014, respectively. The 'B/RR4' ratings of the company's unsecured public debt reflect average recovery prospects in the event of default. The recovery prospects incorporate the subordination of the public unsecured debt held at the holding company with respect to secured debt being held at the operating companies. During the LTM ended June 30, 2012, Urbi had a negative free cash flow (FCF) of MXN5.8 billion. The negative FCF level was driven primarily by a MXN7 billion increase in working capital requirements. Inventory growth of approximately MXN 4.5 billion was related to Urbi's transition toward vertical housing, as well as investments required for new macro projects. Accounts receivable grew by MXN1.4 billion was due to delays in the collection process with the main government agencies (Infonavit and Fovissste), as well as an increase in Urbi's exposure to corporate clients. Despite these investments, Urbi's EBITDA increased by only MXN400 million to MXN 4.5 billion during the LTM ended June 30, 2012 from MXN4.1 billion in 2010. Urbi was forced to fund its cash flow shortfall with debt. As of June 30, 2012, Urbi had MXN19.4 billion of debt, an increase from MXN10.9 billion at the end of 2010. This has resulted in an increase in the company's total debt/EBITDA ratio to 4.4x as of June 30, 2012 from 2.7x as of Dec. 31, 2010, and an increase in its net leverage to 3.0x from 1.2x during this time period. In an attempt to reverse its negative cash flow trends, Urbi is implementing a revised financial strategy in which it reduces its revenue growth rate and focuses on improving its collection period. It will need to start showing neutral or positive cash flows in the near term to maintain the confidence of its creditors, as the company is highly reliant upon creditors. As of June 30, 2012, the company had MXN13.2 billion of capital market debt. The balance of Urbi's debt consists of MXN5 billion of secured bank loans and a net liability position of MXN1.2 billion resulting from financial hedging instruments. Rating Drivers: The ratings are expected to be driven by the company's FCF generation and the trend in its liquidity. A negative rating action could be triggered by a deterioration of the company's credit protection measures due to continued sizeable negative free cash flow. Continued negative FCF margin during the next quarters similar to the levels observed during LTM June 2012 will likely result in a downgrade. An upgrade is not likely until the company reverses its cash flow trends and lowers leverage. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 12, 2011); --'National Ratings Criteria' (Jan. 19, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology National Ratings Criteria