S&P RAISES DTE ENERGY CENTER RATING TO 'A-'; OUTLOOK STABLE

Overview	
     -- U.S. utility services provider DTE Energy Center LLC (DTEEC) operates 	
under utility service agreements with Utility Assets LLC, an affiliate of 	
Daimler North America Corp. (DNAC), the guarantor for Utility Assets' payment 	
obligations to DTEEC under various contracts.	
     -- We recently raised the rating on DNAC and its parent Daimler AG to 	
'A-' from 'BBB+' and revised the outlook to stable from positive.	
     -- We are raising our rating on DTEEC's bonds to 'A-' from 'BBB+' and 	
revising the outlook to stable from positive to reflect the upgrade of DNAC 	
and the stability of the payments under the utility services agreements based 	
on our view that the project's operating risk profile is commensurate with the 	
A- category.	
     -- The stable outlook reflects that of the project's guarantor, DNAC.	
	
Rating Action	
On April 2, 2012, Standard & Poor's Rating Services raised its rating on DTE 	
Energy Center LLC's (DTEEC) $244 million senior secured bonds to 'A-' from 	
'BBB+'. At the same time, we revised the outlook to stable from positive. 	
Because Daimler North America Corp. (DNAC; A-/Stable/A-2) unconditionally 	
guarantees payment obligations to DTEEC, the current rating and outlook on 	
DTEEC reflect the current rating and outlook on DNAC.	
	
Rationale	
The 'A-' rating on DTEEC's $244 million ($214.2 million outstanding as of 	
Sept. 30, 2011) 7.46% senior secured bonds due April 30, 2024 is capped by 	
operating risk and constrained by the rating on DNAC.	
	
DTEEC used bond proceeds to finance the purchase of a portfolio of utility 	
assets from DaimlerChrysler (now Chrysler). At the same time, DTEEC entered 	
into eight substantially similar utility services agreements (USA) with DNAC's 	
affiliate Utility Assets LLC, under which it provided utility support services 	
at certain DNAC factories. Utility Assets' facilities were in Toledo, Ohio; 	
Kokomo, Ind.; and Detroit, Sterling Heights, and Warren, Mich. DNAC created 	
Utility Assets to facilitate this transaction. Following the Chrysler 	
bankruptcy, Chrysler Group LLC assumed and assigned the USAs.	
	
The rating on DNAC is a binding constraint on the rating on DTEEC's bonds. The 	
rating on DNAC's parent, Daimler AG (A-/Stable/A-2), indicates downward 	
potential for the corporate credit rating on Daimler (and for the ratings on 	
related subsidiaries). If our ratings on Daimler and DNAC go below 'A-', we 	
would cap our rating on DTEEC at this lower rating. The rating on DNAC is a 	
constraint because DTEEC is structured such that it relies on DNAC's 	
unconditional guarantee to honor all of Chrysler's payment obligations, 	
including those needed to service debt (whether or not the manufacturing 	
facilities are in operation).	
	
The rating reflects the following risks:	
     -- The utility services assets present technical operating risk.	
     -- Labor arrangements with Chrysler may prove cumbersome. The utility 	
services personnel remain organized Chrysler employees, but work under the 	
supervision and direction of DTEEC's on-site manager. Chrysler administers any 	
disciplinary action required for these employees (except at Mack Engine Plant, 	
where they are employees of DTE Energy Center Operations, an affiliate of 	
DTEEC).	
     -- Any downgrade of DNAC would automatically result in a downgrade of 	
DTEEC.	
	
The following strengths support the rating:	
     -- The utility services assets are integral and necessary parts of the 	
manufacturing operations.	
     -- The diversity of the systems at each plant moderates the technical 	
operations risk. There are 62 systems at eight plants. The demonstrated 	
operating history, the redundancy built into the systems, and the systems' 	
low-technology nature further reduce technical operations risk.	
     -- Each of the USAs has a favorable force majeure clause that 	
substantially mitigates that risk for the bondholders.	
     -- DTE Energy Services Inc. provides management and supervisory personnel 	
for DTEEC. The company is an experienced and well-proven provider of similar 	
services.	
     -- Debt-service coverage ratios are robust and relatively stable, 	
averaging 1.57x (by Standard & Poor's calculation) throughout the bond term. 	
DTEEC could continue to service its debt under reasonable sensitivity cases 	
with the help of the debt-service reserve.	
     -- There is a debt-service reserve in the amount of the next six months' 	
debt service and an additional liquidity reserve of $1.5 million to be used 	
for unexpected operations and maintenance (O&M) expenses, unexpected capital 	
expenditures, and debt service, if necessary.	
     -- Specified O&M costs are passed through to Chrysler, and there is no 	
commodity risk. Chrysler provides all electricity and gas at no cost to DTEEC.	
	
Liquidity	
Lenders benefit from a debt-service reserve that is sized to the greater of 	
the next six months' debt obligations or 50% of the next 12 months' debt 	
obligations. Additional liquidity exists in the form of a $1.5 million 	
liquidity reserve that must be replenished, if tapped, before the project can 	
make equity distributions. 	
	
Outlook	
The stable outlook reflects that of the project's guarantor, DNAC, and the 	
stability of payments under the USAs. DTEEC's rating is tied to DNAC's on the 	
downside, and is limited on the upside because of operational and other 	
counterparty risks. However, these risks are mitigated by the replaceability 	
of the operator and the diversity of the systems at each plant making it 	
commensurate with its current rating category. Significant operational failure 	
or O&M cost increases ranging from 10% to 20% that DTEEC does not pass through 	
to Chrysler could lead to a downgrade.	
	
	
Ratings List	
Rating Raised	
DTE Energy Center LLC	
                            To                 From	
 Senior Secured             A-/Stable          BBB+/Positive

