S&P RAISES DTE ENERGY CENTER RATING TO 'A-'; OUTLOOK STABLE

Overview -- U.S. utility services provider DTE Energy Center LLC (DTEEC) operates under utility service agreements with Utility Assets LLC, an affiliate of Daimler North America Corp. (DNAC), the guarantor for Utility Assets' payment obligations to DTEEC under various contracts. -- We recently raised the rating on DNAC and its parent Daimler AG to 'A-' from 'BBB+' and revised the outlook to stable from positive. -- We are raising our rating on DTEEC's bonds to 'A-' from 'BBB+' and revising the outlook to stable from positive to reflect the upgrade of DNAC and the stability of the payments under the utility services agreements based on our view that the project's operating risk profile is commensurate with the A- category. -- The stable outlook reflects that of the project's guarantor, DNAC. Rating Action On April 2, 2012, Standard & Poor's Rating Services raised its rating on DTE Energy Center LLC's (DTEEC) $244 million senior secured bonds to 'A-' from 'BBB+'. At the same time, we revised the outlook to stable from positive. Because Daimler North America Corp. (DNAC; A-/Stable/A-2) unconditionally guarantees payment obligations to DTEEC, the current rating and outlook on DTEEC reflect the current rating and outlook on DNAC. Rationale The 'A-' rating on DTEEC's $244 million ($214.2 million outstanding as of Sept. 30, 2011) 7.46% senior secured bonds due April 30, 2024 is capped by operating risk and constrained by the rating on DNAC. DTEEC used bond proceeds to finance the purchase of a portfolio of utility assets from DaimlerChrysler (now Chrysler). At the same time, DTEEC entered into eight substantially similar utility services agreements (USA) with DNAC's affiliate Utility Assets LLC, under which it provided utility support services at certain DNAC factories. Utility Assets' facilities were in Toledo, Ohio; Kokomo, Ind.; and Detroit, Sterling Heights, and Warren, Mich. DNAC created Utility Assets to facilitate this transaction. Following the Chrysler bankruptcy, Chrysler Group LLC assumed and assigned the USAs. The rating on DNAC is a binding constraint on the rating on DTEEC's bonds. The rating on DNAC's parent, Daimler AG (A-/Stable/A-2), indicates downward potential for the corporate credit rating on Daimler (and for the ratings on related subsidiaries). If our ratings on Daimler and DNAC go below 'A-', we would cap our rating on DTEEC at this lower rating. The rating on DNAC is a constraint because DTEEC is structured such that it relies on DNAC's unconditional guarantee to honor all of Chrysler's payment obligations, including those needed to service debt (whether or not the manufacturing facilities are in operation). The rating reflects the following risks: -- The utility services assets present technical operating risk. -- Labor arrangements with Chrysler may prove cumbersome. The utility services personnel remain organized Chrysler employees, but work under the supervision and direction of DTEEC's on-site manager. Chrysler administers any disciplinary action required for these employees (except at Mack Engine Plant, where they are employees of DTE Energy Center Operations, an affiliate of DTEEC). -- Any downgrade of DNAC would automatically result in a downgrade of DTEEC. The following strengths support the rating: -- The utility services assets are integral and necessary parts of the manufacturing operations. -- The diversity of the systems at each plant moderates the technical operations risk. There are 62 systems at eight plants. The demonstrated operating history, the redundancy built into the systems, and the systems' low-technology nature further reduce technical operations risk. -- Each of the USAs has a favorable force majeure clause that substantially mitigates that risk for the bondholders. -- DTE Energy Services Inc. provides management and supervisory personnel for DTEEC. The company is an experienced and well-proven provider of similar services. -- Debt-service coverage ratios are robust and relatively stable, averaging 1.57x (by Standard & Poor's calculation) throughout the bond term. DTEEC could continue to service its debt under reasonable sensitivity cases with the help of the debt-service reserve. -- There is a debt-service reserve in the amount of the next six months' debt service and an additional liquidity reserve of $1.5 million to be used for unexpected operations and maintenance (O&M) expenses, unexpected capital expenditures, and debt service, if necessary. -- Specified O&M costs are passed through to Chrysler, and there is no commodity risk. Chrysler provides all electricity and gas at no cost to DTEEC. Liquidity Lenders benefit from a debt-service reserve that is sized to the greater of the next six months' debt obligations or 50% of the next 12 months' debt obligations. Additional liquidity exists in the form of a $1.5 million liquidity reserve that must be replenished, if tapped, before the project can make equity distributions. Outlook The stable outlook reflects that of the project's guarantor, DNAC, and the stability of payments under the USAs. DTEEC's rating is tied to DNAC's on the downside, and is limited on the upside because of operational and other counterparty risks. However, these risks are mitigated by the replaceability of the operator and the diversity of the systems at each plant making it commensurate with its current rating category. Significant operational failure or O&M cost increases ranging from 10% to 20% that DTEEC does not pass through to Chrysler could lead to a downgrade. Ratings List Rating Raised DTE Energy Center LLC To From Senior Secured A-/Stable BBB+/Positive