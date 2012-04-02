TEXT-S&P revises SandRidge Energy recovery rating to '4' from '5'

April 2 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it revised its
recovery rating on SandRidge Energy Inc.'s senior unsecured notes to '4'
from '5', indicating our expectation of average (30% to 50%) recovery in the
event of a default. At the same time, we raised our ratings on these notes to
'B' (the same as the corporate credit rating) from 'B-'.
In addition, we assigned our 'B' issue rating to SandRidge's planned $750
million senior unsecured note offering due 2022. The recovery rating is '4'.
The company expects to use proceeds from the transaction primarily to fund the
cash portion of its acquisition of oil and gas producer Dynamic Offshore
Resources LLC. Following the announced note offering, we expect Sandridge to
have approximately $3.6 billion of funded debt outstanding.
The recovery rating revision and ratings upgrade reflects recent additions to
Sandridge's oil and gas reserves achieved through acquisitions and internal
growth. The ratings on Oklahoma City-based SandRidge Energy reflect our view
of its "highly leveraged" financial risk and aggressive growth strategy,
demonstrated by capital spending well in excess of internally generated cash
flow, and by acquisitions. The ratings also reflect the company's strategic
shift to increase oil production from natural gas in response to weak
near-term natural gas prices and toward greater geographic diversity.
RATINGS LIST
SandRidge Energy Inc.
Corporate credit rating B/Stable/--
To From
Ratings Revised; Upgraded
Senior unsecured debt B B-
Recovery rating 4 5
New Ratings
$750 mil sr unsecd nts due B
Recovery rating 4
