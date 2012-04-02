版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 4月 2日 星期一 22:34 BJT

TEXT-S&P revises SandRidge Energy recovery rating to '4' from '5'

April 2 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it revised its
recovery rating on SandRidge Energy Inc.'s senior unsecured notes to '4'
from '5', indicating our expectation of average (30% to 50%) recovery in the
event of a default. At the same time, we raised our ratings on these notes to
'B' (the same as the corporate credit rating) from 'B-'. 	
	
In addition, we assigned our 'B' issue rating to SandRidge's planned $750 	
million senior unsecured note offering due 2022. The recovery rating is '4'. 	
The company expects to use proceeds from the transaction primarily to fund the 	
cash portion of its acquisition of oil and gas producer Dynamic Offshore 	
Resources LLC. Following the announced note offering, we expect Sandridge to 	
have approximately $3.6 billion of funded debt outstanding.	
	
The recovery rating revision and ratings upgrade reflects recent additions to 	
Sandridge's oil and gas reserves achieved through acquisitions and internal 	
growth. The ratings on Oklahoma City-based SandRidge Energy reflect our view 	
of its "highly leveraged" financial risk and aggressive growth strategy, 	
demonstrated by capital spending well in excess of internally generated cash 	
flow, and by acquisitions. The ratings also reflect the company's strategic 	
shift to increase oil production from natural gas in response to weak 	
near-term natural gas prices and toward greater geographic diversity.	
	
	
RELATED RESEARCH AND CRITERIA	
     -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009.	
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 	
May 27, 2009	
     -- Corporate Ratings Criteria 2008, published April 15, 2008.	
	
	
RATINGS LIST	
SandRidge Energy Inc.	
 Corporate credit rating             B/Stable/--	
	
                                     To            From	
Ratings Revised; Upgraded	
 Senior unsecured debt               B             B-	
   Recovery rating                   4             5	
	
New Ratings	
 $750 mil sr unsecd nts due          B	
  Recovery rating                    4	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐