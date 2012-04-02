版本:
TEXT-S&P affirms DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale covered bonds

April 2 - OVERVIEW	
     -- We have reviewed the asset and cash flow information provided as of 	
Dec. 31, 2011.	
     -- We have affirmed our 'AAA/Stable' ratings on these public-sector 	
covered bonds.	
     -- DekaBank's public-sector covered bonds exhibit a typical German 	
legislation-enabled covered bond structure.	
    	
     April 2 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its
'AAA/Stable' credit ratings on DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale's (DekaBank;
A/Stable/A-1) public-sector covered bond program and related issuances of
public-sector covered bonds (see list below).	
	
These affirmations follow our review of the asset and cash flow information as 	
of Dec. 31, 2011.	
	
Applying our covered bond criteria, the specifics of DekaBank's program 	
potentially allow for a six-notch elevation, according to step 3 of our 	
criteria (see "Revised Methodology And Assumptions For Assessing 	
Asset-Liability Mismatch Risk In Covered Bonds," published Dec. 16, 2009).	
	
Reflecting our assessment of the target credit enhancement, in combination 	
with the available credit enhancement, we believe that the cover pool can 	
support the public-sector covered bonds commensurate with the currently 	
assigned ratings.	
	
The current stable outlook on DekaBank's public-sector covered bonds reflects 	
our opinion that adverse movements of the issuer credit rating (ICR) or the 	
asset-liability mismatch measure (ALMM) would not automatically result in a 	
change to our ratings on the covered bonds. We also believe that the issuer 	
has the ability and willingness to manage the covered bonds at the highest 	
achievable rating uplift.	
	
POTENTIAL EFFECTS OF PROPOSED CRITERIA CHANGES	
	
We have taken today's rating actions on these covered bonds based on our 	
criteria for rating covered bonds (see "Revised Methodology And Assumptions 	
For Assessing Asset-Liability Mismatch Risk In Covered Bonds," published on 	
Dec. 16, 2009). The assumptions and methodologies used in the credit and cash 	
flow analysis are currently under review (see "Advance Notice Of Proposed 	
Criteria Change: Methodologies And Assumptions For Rating Certain Covered 	
Bonds and CDOs," published on Aug. 5, 2010). The scope of our review of the 	
analysis of public-sector assets may include our default rate stresses, 	
correlation assumptions, recovery levels, model risk, concentration limits, 	
and credit enhancement levels. Further, as part of our cash flow analysis, we 	
used Standard & Poor's Covered Bond Monitor to calculate the target credit 	
enhancement for the covered bonds. The assumptions and methodologies used in 	
this cash flow analysis are also under review.	
	
This review may result in further changes to the criteria. As a result, our 	
future assumptions and methodologies used in our Covered Bond Monitor model 	
may differ from our current criteria. The criteria change may affect the 	
ratings on all outstanding covered bonds in this program. Until such time that 	
we adopt new criteria for rating covered bonds, we will continue to rate and 	
surveil these covered bonds using our existing criteria (see "Related Criteria 	
And Research").	
	
RATINGS LIST	
	
DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale (Oeffentliche Pfandbriefe)	
EUR15.942 Billion Outstanding Public-Sector Covered Bonds	
	
Ratings Affirmed	
                AAA/Stable

