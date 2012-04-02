TEXT-S&P affirms DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale covered bonds

April 2 - OVERVIEW
-- We have reviewed the asset and cash flow information provided as of
Dec. 31, 2011.
-- We have affirmed our 'AAA/Stable' ratings on these public-sector
covered bonds.
-- DekaBank's public-sector covered bonds exhibit a typical German
legislation-enabled covered bond structure.
April 2 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its
'AAA/Stable' credit ratings on DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale's (DekaBank;
A/Stable/A-1) public-sector covered bond program and related issuances of
public-sector covered bonds (see list below).
These affirmations follow our review of the asset and cash flow information as
of Dec. 31, 2011.
Applying our covered bond criteria, the specifics of DekaBank's program
potentially allow for a six-notch elevation, according to step 3 of our
criteria (see "Revised Methodology And Assumptions For Assessing
Asset-Liability Mismatch Risk In Covered Bonds," published Dec. 16, 2009).
Reflecting our assessment of the target credit enhancement, in combination
with the available credit enhancement, we believe that the cover pool can
support the public-sector covered bonds commensurate with the currently
assigned ratings.
The current stable outlook on DekaBank's public-sector covered bonds reflects
our opinion that adverse movements of the issuer credit rating (ICR) or the
asset-liability mismatch measure (ALMM) would not automatically result in a
change to our ratings on the covered bonds. We also believe that the issuer
has the ability and willingness to manage the covered bonds at the highest
achievable rating uplift.
POTENTIAL EFFECTS OF PROPOSED CRITERIA CHANGES
We have taken today's rating actions on these covered bonds based on our
criteria for rating covered bonds (see "Revised Methodology And Assumptions
For Assessing Asset-Liability Mismatch Risk In Covered Bonds," published on
Dec. 16, 2009). The assumptions and methodologies used in the credit and cash
flow analysis are currently under review (see "Advance Notice Of Proposed
Criteria Change: Methodologies And Assumptions For Rating Certain Covered
Bonds and CDOs," published on Aug. 5, 2010). The scope of our review of the
analysis of public-sector assets may include our default rate stresses,
correlation assumptions, recovery levels, model risk, concentration limits,
and credit enhancement levels. Further, as part of our cash flow analysis, we
used Standard & Poor's Covered Bond Monitor to calculate the target credit
enhancement for the covered bonds. The assumptions and methodologies used in
this cash flow analysis are also under review.
This review may result in further changes to the criteria. As a result, our
future assumptions and methodologies used in our Covered Bond Monitor model
may differ from our current criteria. The criteria change may affect the
ratings on all outstanding covered bonds in this program. Until such time that
we adopt new criteria for rating covered bonds, we will continue to rate and
surveil these covered bonds using our existing criteria (see "Related Criteria
And Research").
RATINGS LIST
DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale (Oeffentliche Pfandbriefe)
EUR15.942 Billion Outstanding Public-Sector Covered Bonds
Ratings Affirmed
AAA/Stable