TEXT-Fitch rates PPL Electric's first mortgage bonds 'A-'

Aug 23 - Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'A-' rating to PPL Electric Utilities Corp.'s (PPLEU) proposed new $250 million issue of 2.50% first mortgage bonds (FMBs) due Sept. 1, 2022. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Key Rating Drivers: PPLEU's ratings are supported by leverage, interest coverage and cash flow measures that are consistent with Fitch's target financial ratios for those issuers rated with a 'BBB' Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and comparable to its peer group of electric distribution utilities with similar risk characteristics. PPLEU's creditworthiness also benefits from the absence of commodity price exposure. Higher Capital Expenditures Management has forecasted a substantial rise in capital expenditures to replace aging infrastructure and to enhance the transmission network over the next five years (2012-2016), aggregating approximately $3.6 billion, more than double the $1.7 billion invested over the prior five years. Capital expenditures are expected to peak in 2013 and 2014 at nearly $900 million each year. The planned capital investments will require ongoing rate increases and equity support from PPLEU's parent, PPL Corp., to maintain credit quality and current ratings. Management has indicated it plans to file biannual rate cases in Pennsylvania to recover its capital and operating costs on a timelier basis and to issue equity in the next two years. The current ratings and Stable Outlook assume reasonable and timely rate treatment and a balanced mix of debt and equity financing during a period of high capital investment. Credit Measures In the past five years, on average, PPL has produced leverage (Debt/EBITDA) 3.4x and EBITDA interest coverage 4.5x. Going forward, credit quality measures will be pressured by the capital expenditure plan, rising operating costs and flat sales volumes. Fitch estimates Debt/EBITDA will range from high 3x to low 4x and EBITDA/interest is expected to be around mid 4x in the next few years. What Could Trigger A Rating Action: --Regulatory Changes: Lack of rate support for utility infrastructure investments in Pennsylvania would adversely affect PPLEU's ratings. --Parent Risk Profile: An increase in parent PPL's leverage or in its risk appetite could adversely affect PPLEU's ratings. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 8, 2012); --'Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage' (Aug. 8, 2012); --'Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Utilities' (May 3, 2012); --'Rating North American Utilities, Power, Gas and Water Companies' (May 16, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Utilities Rating North American Utilities, Power, Gas, and Water Companies Corporate Rating Methodology