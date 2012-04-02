TEXT-S&P cuts Hawker Beechcraft rating to 'SD'

Overview
-- We do not believe Hawker Beechcraft Inc. made the scheduled interest
payment due on March 30, 2012, on its secured credit facility.
-- We are lowering our corporate credit rating on the business jet
manufacturer to 'SD' (selective default) and issue rating on the credit
facility to 'D', per our criteria.
-- The company also had interest payments on its public debt due on April
1, 2012. We will lower the corporate credit rating and related issue ratings
to 'D' if it did not make that payment.
Rating Action
On April 2, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate
credit rating on Hawker Beechcraft Inc. to 'SD' (selective default). We also
lowered the issue rating on the company's secured credit facility to 'D' and
maintained the '4' recovery rating, indicating likely average (30%-50%)
recovery of principal, pending a further review of lenders' recovery
prospects.
At the same time, we affirmed the 'C' ratings on the company's unsecured and
subordinated notes and maintained the '6' recovery ratings indicating
negligible (0-10%) recovery prospects, pending the completion of the recovery
review.
Rationale
The downgrades reflect our belief that Hawker Beechcraft did not make the
scheduled interest payment on its secured credit facility when due on March
30, 2012. On March 27, the company announced that it had reached a forbearance
agreement with 70% of its lenders that defers any interest or other payments
due on its secured credit facility through June 29, 2012. Although some of the
lenders had opted to not receive the scheduled interest payment, our criteria
considers this a default. The company also had $28 million of interest
payments due April 1, 2012, on its unsecured and subordinated notes. If Hawker
didn't make these payments, we will lower the corporate credit rating and
related issue ratings to 'D'.
Ratings List
Downgraded; Recovery Ratings Unchanged
To From
Hawker Beechcraft Inc.
Corporate credit rating SD/-- CC/Negative/--
Hawker Beechcraft Acquisition Co. LLC
Senior secured D CC
Recovery rating 4 4
Ratings Affirmed
Hawker Beechcraft Acquisition Co. LLC
Senior unsecured C
Recovery rating 6
Subordinated C
Recovery rating 6