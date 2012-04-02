版本:
TEXT-S&P cuts Hawker Beechcraft rating to 'SD'

Overview	
     -- We do not believe Hawker Beechcraft Inc. made the scheduled interest 	
payment due on March 30, 2012, on its secured credit facility. 	
     -- We are lowering our corporate credit rating on the business jet 	
manufacturer to 'SD' (selective default) and issue rating on the credit 	
facility to 'D', per our criteria.	
     -- The company also had interest payments on its public debt due on April 	
1, 2012. We will lower the corporate credit rating and related issue ratings 	
to 'D' if it did not make that payment.	
	
Rating Action	
On April 2, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate 	
credit rating on Hawker Beechcraft Inc. to 'SD' (selective default). We also 	
lowered the issue rating on the company's secured credit facility to 'D' and 	
maintained the '4' recovery rating, indicating likely average (30%-50%) 	
recovery of principal, pending a further review of lenders' recovery 	
prospects. 	
	
At the same time, we affirmed the 'C' ratings on the company's unsecured and 	
subordinated notes and maintained the '6' recovery ratings indicating 	
negligible (0-10%) recovery prospects, pending the completion of the recovery 	
review. 	
	
Rationale	
The downgrades reflect our belief that Hawker Beechcraft did not make the 	
scheduled interest payment on its secured credit facility when due on March 	
30, 2012. On March 27, the company announced that it had reached a forbearance 	
agreement with 70% of its lenders that defers any interest or other payments 	
due on its secured credit facility through June 29, 2012. Although some of the 	
lenders had opted to not receive the scheduled interest payment, our criteria 	
considers this a default. The company also had $28 million of interest 	
payments due April 1, 2012, on its unsecured and subordinated notes. If Hawker 	
didn't make these payments, we will lower the corporate credit rating and 	
related issue ratings to 'D'.	
	
Ratings List	
	
Downgraded; Recovery Ratings Unchanged	
                                   To                     From	
Hawker Beechcraft Inc.	
 Corporate credit rating           SD/--                  CC/Negative/--	
	
Hawker Beechcraft Acquisition Co. LLC	
 Senior secured                    D                      CC	
  Recovery rating                  4                      4	
	
Ratings Affirmed	
Hawker Beechcraft Acquisition Co. LLC	
 Senior unsecured                  C	
  Recovery rating                  6	
 Subordinated                      C	
  Recovery rating                  6

