TEXT-S&P revises Universal Corp outlook to stable

Overview
-- U.S.-based Universal Corp. has performed in line with our
expectations and credit measures have remained steady despite oversupply
conditions in the industry.
-- We are affirming our 'BBB-' corporate credit rating and unsecured debt
ratings.
-- We are revising our outlook to stable from negative, given our
expectation of more balanced industry supply demand conditions, which should
enable the company to maintain key metrics consistent with our expectations
over the next year.
Rating Action
On Aug. 23, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed the 'BBB-'
corporate credit rating on Richmond, Va.-based Universal Corp., and revised
its outlook on the company to stable from negative. We also affirmed our
'BBB-' rating on the company's senior unsecured debt, as well as our 'BB'
rating on the company's preferred stock.
Rationale
Our affirmation of the 'BBB-' corporate credit and issue-level ratings, and
outlook revision to stable, reflect our expectation that the tobacco leaf
company's operating performance will remain steady in fiscal 2013 (ending
March 31) because the industry supply outlook has improved and market
conditions appear to be somewhat better. Moreover, we believe the company will
continue to generate positive cash flow and maintain EBITDA margins such that
key credit ratios remain indicative of the company's "intermediate" financial
risk profile. This includes leverage in the low-2x area and funds from
operations to total debt of 30% or more.
The ratings on Universal are based on our view that the company will continue
to maintain a "satisfactory" business risk profile based on its strong market
position within the tobacco leaf industry, its established customer
relationships, and good geographic diversity. We continue to consider the
company's financial risk profile as "intermediate," based on its moderate
financial policy, adequate liquidity, and credit measures that we believe will
remain indicative of its financial risk profile.
We expect the company will continue to maintain its solid market position as
one of the largest independent processors and distributors of leaf tobacco.
Our assessment takes into account Universal's long-standing relationships with
its tobacco manufacturer customers and its ability to manage through the
inherent supply and demand volatility in worldwide leaf tobacco. Our business
assessment also reflects the company's diverse geographic access to tobacco
leaf, but considers declining cigarette consumption in most mature markets,
highly competitive industry conditions, supply/demand volatility, and working
capital swings inherent to the company's business.
Universal holds relatively solid market positions in the leaf tobacco merchant
industry, as the top two leaf processors--Universal and Alliance One
International Inc. (AOI)--continue to constitute a majority of the independent
leaf tobacco merchant industry. Moreover, the company's long-standing
relationships with cigarette industry leaders such as Philip Morris
International Inc. (PMI; A/Stable/A-1) have helped to mitigate risks inherent
to tobacco leaf merchants. Although we have not seen further shifts towards
vertical integration in more than a year, we believe manufacturers' pursuit of
direct-sourcing initiatives will remain a risk factor. Such shifts typically
lead to a decline in volumes with key customers undergoing such changes, as
evidenced by as Japan Tobacco Inc.'s (JTI; A+/Positive/--) and PMI's shift
toward vertical integration in 2010. We believe such actions will continue to
result in more processing-oriented arrangements with these key customers over
time in selected markets. We expect Universal will continue to take steps to
broaden its customer base through increased business with some of its smaller
customers; although customer concentration continues to be a risk factor,
Universal's exposure to its top three customers declined in the past year,
accounting for about 48% of sales in fiscal 2012, compared to nearly 55% of
sales in fiscal 2011.
Although the company has produced fairly stable results in recent years, we
expect there will continue to be volatility in operating performance and
credit metrics from quarter to quarter. We attribute volatility in
profitability to several factors. These include the seasonality of operations
(especially working capital needs during the harvest), a slowdown in demand in
developed markets, the timing of shipments to customers, and the size of
future worldwide crops. In addition, changes in input costs (which are
denominated in the local currency) and leaf tobacco prices (which are
dollar-denominated) can be influenced by high foreign exchange rate
volatility; for example, the company faces some sensitivity to a weaker U.S.
dollar.
Key assumptions in Standard & Poor's fiscal 2013 forecast include:
-- Sales decrease at a low-single-digit percentage rate; this is based on
our view that volume declines will moderate during the year but remain
modestly lower, primarily due to smaller overall crop sizes. Although average
prices on African carryover shipments were lower in the first quarter of 2013,
we assume prices paid to Universal start rising modestly as the year
progresses, but have a relatively flat impact on revenue for the full year.
-- We believe adjusted EBITDA will remain steady, and project margins
will range between 11% and 12%. For the 12 months ended June 30, 2012, we
estimate EBITDA margin was about 11.7%. We assume a slight uptick in green
leaf tobacco as the industry comes out of an oversupply, but believe the
potential increase in input costs will be mostly offset through a combination
of modest price increases passed on to Universal's customers and ongoing
improvement in operating efficiency.
-- We estimate the ratio of total debt to EBITDA will remain in the
low-2x area, compared with leverage of about 2.3x for the 12 months ended June
30, 2012. We project the company will continue generating positive free
operating cash flow in excess of $100 million annually over the next one to
two years. We estimate the ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to total debt
to remain in the low-30% area level through the end of fiscal 2013, compared
to FFO to total debt of about 33.6% through the 12 months ended June 30, 2012.
-- Although we recognize the potential for volatility of foreign exchange
rates and its potential impact to Universal's profitability, we assume the
variability in foreign exchange is modest over the next year; Universal's
financial results may benefit to a certain extent if the U.S. dollar remains
strong, although the company also hedges some of its currency-related exposure.
We believe the company's financial risk profile will remain intermediate,
based on the company's moderate financial policy, such that share repurchases
will continue at a measured pace, and will primarily be funded from cash flow
generation. Under Universal's most recent repurchase program, which the
company's board of directors approved in November 2011, the company is
authorized to buy back up to $100 million of shares through Nov. 15, 2013. The
company has not repurchased shares thus far in fiscal 2013, but we believe the
company could repurchase as much as $50 million per year in the next one to
two years. We also expect credit measures will remain consistent with
indicative ratios reflective of the intermediate financial risk profile,
despite the cyclical and volatile nature of its business. We adjust all ratios
for committed inventories, capitalized operating leases, and pension and
postretirement benefit obligations. In addition, we treat the company's
convertible perpetual preferred stock as a hybrid, with 50% as debt and 50% as
equity, and 50% of the preferred dividends as interest expense.
Liquidity
We currently consider liquidity to be "adequate," based on the following
expectations:
-- Liquidity sources (primarily free cash flow and revolving credit
availability) will cover expected cash uses by 1.2x or more over the next year.
-- Liquidity sources will continue to exceed uses, even if EBITDA were to
decline by up to 20%, and the company will remain in compliance with its
covenants. Covenants under its committed credit facility include a
consolidated-tangible-net-worth test and a restriction-on-debt-levels test. We
estimate its covenant cushion will continue to be ample, remaining in excess
of 50% over the next two years.
-- We believe Universal has sound banking relationships and a favorable
standing in the capital markets.
-- We believe near-term debt maturities are manageable; the company has
$200 million of notes maturing in October 2013, which we believe could be
refinanced in full or partly repaid through cash flow generation. Universal
recently refinanced $95 million of long-term debt that matured in September
2011, through the issuance of a new $100 million amortizing term loan facility
maturing in November 2016.
As of June 30, 2012, Universal had $207.4 million of cash. Other key liquidity
sources include the company's $450 million committed revolving credit facility
maturing November 2016, which was fully available at June 30, 2012. In
addition, the company had about $360 million of unused, uncommitted lines of
credit. Universal has generated positive free operating cash flow over the
past couple of years, and we believe this will also continue to be an
important source of liquidity.
Standard & Poor's only does a debt adjustment for committed inventory to the
extent of short-term debt outstanding ($149.9 million as of June 30, 2012).
Although we expect working capital investments will remain substantial given
tobacco crop purchases and the capital-intensive nature of the business, we
believe working capital needs will remain somewhat favorable over the next
year.
Uncommitted inventories have come down over the past year, and we expect
inventory levels will remain low over the next several quarters in light of
smaller crop sizes in key sourcing areas such as South America, and overall
tighter leaf supply. Uncommitted inventories were approximately $97 million as
of June 30, 2012, representing about 10% of total inventory; this compares to
uncommitted inventory in the 20% area one year ago.
In addition, we believe supplier advances will be lower year-over-year.
Universal provides seasonal advances to suppliers in selected regions (the
company advanced about $155 million as of June 30, 2012). Such advances could
weaken the company's credit measures if uncollected amounts increase and cause
a rise in farmer bad debt expense.
Customer advances and deposits provide some additional financial flexibility
and support to Universal in financing inventories. However, if such advances
were reduced or not provided in the future, we expect Universal would likely
incur additional short-term borrowings (this scenario is not currently built
into our forecast). Advances or deposits from customers totaled about $69.4
million as of June 30, 2012.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our forecast that profitability will remain steady
and that credit metrics will strengthen slightly as industry demand conditions
improve further. However, we could lower the ratings if Universal's key credit
ratios weaken, including leverage increasing above 2.5x or if FFO to total
debt falls below 30%, which would cause us to reconsider the company's
"intermediate" financial risk descriptor. We believe this could occur if
performance deteriorates as a result of weaker demand, or higher green tobacco
costs that cannot be fully passed on to customers, cause a contraction in
operating margins. We also believe a further shift by manufacturers towards
vertical integration could result in additional lost business or a return to
industry oversupply conditions and could result in a weaker profitability.
Leverage could approach these levels if sales decline at a low- to
mid-single-digit percentage rate and EBITDA margin drop about 200 basis points
or more from current levels.
Although we believe an upgrade is unlikely over the next year, we would
consider raising the ratings if the company continues to generate positive
cash flow, strengthen operating margins, and improve credit protection
measures, including leverage in the 1.5x area or below. We estimate this could
occur if operating performance exceeds our expectations such that EBITDA
increases more than 50%, or if the company repays more than $200 million of
long-term debt.
