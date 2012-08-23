TEXT-S&P revises Universal Corp outlook to stable

Overview -- U.S.-based Universal Corp. has performed in line with our expectations and credit measures have remained steady despite oversupply conditions in the industry. -- We are affirming our 'BBB-' corporate credit rating and unsecured debt ratings. -- We are revising our outlook to stable from negative, given our expectation of more balanced industry supply demand conditions, which should enable the company to maintain key metrics consistent with our expectations over the next year. Rating Action On Aug. 23, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed the 'BBB-' corporate credit rating on Richmond, Va.-based Universal Corp., and revised its outlook on the company to stable from negative. We also affirmed our 'BBB-' rating on the company's senior unsecured debt, as well as our 'BB' rating on the company's preferred stock. Rationale Our affirmation of the 'BBB-' corporate credit and issue-level ratings, and outlook revision to stable, reflect our expectation that the tobacco leaf company's operating performance will remain steady in fiscal 2013 (ending March 31) because the industry supply outlook has improved and market conditions appear to be somewhat better. Moreover, we believe the company will continue to generate positive cash flow and maintain EBITDA margins such that key credit ratios remain indicative of the company's "intermediate" financial risk profile. This includes leverage in the low-2x area and funds from operations to total debt of 30% or more. The ratings on Universal are based on our view that the company will continue to maintain a "satisfactory" business risk profile based on its strong market position within the tobacco leaf industry, its established customer relationships, and good geographic diversity. We continue to consider the company's financial risk profile as "intermediate," based on its moderate financial policy, adequate liquidity, and credit measures that we believe will remain indicative of its financial risk profile. We expect the company will continue to maintain its solid market position as one of the largest independent processors and distributors of leaf tobacco. Our assessment takes into account Universal's long-standing relationships with its tobacco manufacturer customers and its ability to manage through the inherent supply and demand volatility in worldwide leaf tobacco. Our business assessment also reflects the company's diverse geographic access to tobacco leaf, but considers declining cigarette consumption in most mature markets, highly competitive industry conditions, supply/demand volatility, and working capital swings inherent to the company's business. Universal holds relatively solid market positions in the leaf tobacco merchant industry, as the top two leaf processors--Universal and Alliance One International Inc. (AOI)--continue to constitute a majority of the independent leaf tobacco merchant industry. Moreover, the company's long-standing relationships with cigarette industry leaders such as Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI; A/Stable/A-1) have helped to mitigate risks inherent to tobacco leaf merchants. Although we have not seen further shifts towards vertical integration in more than a year, we believe manufacturers' pursuit of direct-sourcing initiatives will remain a risk factor. Such shifts typically lead to a decline in volumes with key customers undergoing such changes, as evidenced by as Japan Tobacco Inc.'s (JTI; A+/Positive/--) and PMI's shift toward vertical integration in 2010. We believe such actions will continue to result in more processing-oriented arrangements with these key customers over time in selected markets. We expect Universal will continue to take steps to broaden its customer base through increased business with some of its smaller customers; although customer concentration continues to be a risk factor, Universal's exposure to its top three customers declined in the past year, accounting for about 48% of sales in fiscal 2012, compared to nearly 55% of sales in fiscal 2011. Although the company has produced fairly stable results in recent years, we expect there will continue to be volatility in operating performance and credit metrics from quarter to quarter. We attribute volatility in profitability to several factors. These include the seasonality of operations (especially working capital needs during the harvest), a slowdown in demand in developed markets, the timing of shipments to customers, and the size of future worldwide crops. In addition, changes in input costs (which are denominated in the local currency) and leaf tobacco prices (which are dollar-denominated) can be influenced by high foreign exchange rate volatility; for example, the company faces some sensitivity to a weaker U.S. dollar. Key assumptions in Standard & Poor's fiscal 2013 forecast include: -- Sales decrease at a low-single-digit percentage rate; this is based on our view that volume declines will moderate during the year but remain modestly lower, primarily due to smaller overall crop sizes. Although average prices on African carryover shipments were lower in the first quarter of 2013, we assume prices paid to Universal start rising modestly as the year progresses, but have a relatively flat impact on revenue for the full year. -- We believe adjusted EBITDA will remain steady, and project margins will range between 11% and 12%. For the 12 months ended June 30, 2012, we estimate EBITDA margin was about 11.7%. We assume a slight uptick in green leaf tobacco as the industry comes out of an oversupply, but believe the potential increase in input costs will be mostly offset through a combination of modest price increases passed on to Universal's customers and ongoing improvement in operating efficiency. -- We estimate the ratio of total debt to EBITDA will remain in the low-2x area, compared with leverage of about 2.3x for the 12 months ended June 30, 2012. We project the company will continue generating positive free operating cash flow in excess of $100 million annually over the next one to two years. We estimate the ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to total debt to remain in the low-30% area level through the end of fiscal 2013, compared to FFO to total debt of about 33.6% through the 12 months ended June 30, 2012. -- Although we recognize the potential for volatility of foreign exchange rates and its potential impact to Universal's profitability, we assume the variability in foreign exchange is modest over the next year; Universal's financial results may benefit to a certain extent if the U.S. dollar remains strong, although the company also hedges some of its currency-related exposure. We believe the company's financial risk profile will remain intermediate, based on the company's moderate financial policy, such that share repurchases will continue at a measured pace, and will primarily be funded from cash flow generation. Under Universal's most recent repurchase program, which the company's board of directors approved in November 2011, the company is authorized to buy back up to $100 million of shares through Nov. 15, 2013. The company has not repurchased shares thus far in fiscal 2013, but we believe the company could repurchase as much as $50 million per year in the next one to two years. We also expect credit measures will remain consistent with indicative ratios reflective of the intermediate financial risk profile, despite the cyclical and volatile nature of its business. We adjust all ratios for committed inventories, capitalized operating leases, and pension and postretirement benefit obligations. In addition, we treat the company's convertible perpetual preferred stock as a hybrid, with 50% as debt and 50% as equity, and 50% of the preferred dividends as interest expense. Liquidity We currently consider liquidity to be "adequate," based on the following expectations: -- Liquidity sources (primarily free cash flow and revolving credit availability) will cover expected cash uses by 1.2x or more over the next year. -- Liquidity sources will continue to exceed uses, even if EBITDA were to decline by up to 20%, and the company will remain in compliance with its covenants. Covenants under its committed credit facility include a consolidated-tangible-net-worth test and a restriction-on-debt-levels test. We estimate its covenant cushion will continue to be ample, remaining in excess of 50% over the next two years. -- We believe Universal has sound banking relationships and a favorable standing in the capital markets. -- We believe near-term debt maturities are manageable; the company has $200 million of notes maturing in October 2013, which we believe could be refinanced in full or partly repaid through cash flow generation. Universal recently refinanced $95 million of long-term debt that matured in September 2011, through the issuance of a new $100 million amortizing term loan facility maturing in November 2016. As of June 30, 2012, Universal had $207.4 million of cash. Other key liquidity sources include the company's $450 million committed revolving credit facility maturing November 2016, which was fully available at June 30, 2012. In addition, the company had about $360 million of unused, uncommitted lines of credit. Universal has generated positive free operating cash flow over the past couple of years, and we believe this will also continue to be an important source of liquidity. Standard & Poor's only does a debt adjustment for committed inventory to the extent of short-term debt outstanding ($149.9 million as of June 30, 2012). Although we expect working capital investments will remain substantial given tobacco crop purchases and the capital-intensive nature of the business, we believe working capital needs will remain somewhat favorable over the next year. Uncommitted inventories have come down over the past year, and we expect inventory levels will remain low over the next several quarters in light of smaller crop sizes in key sourcing areas such as South America, and overall tighter leaf supply. Uncommitted inventories were approximately $97 million as of June 30, 2012, representing about 10% of total inventory; this compares to uncommitted inventory in the 20% area one year ago. In addition, we believe supplier advances will be lower year-over-year. Universal provides seasonal advances to suppliers in selected regions (the company advanced about $155 million as of June 30, 2012). Such advances could weaken the company's credit measures if uncollected amounts increase and cause a rise in farmer bad debt expense. Customer advances and deposits provide some additional financial flexibility and support to Universal in financing inventories. However, if such advances were reduced or not provided in the future, we expect Universal would likely incur additional short-term borrowings (this scenario is not currently built into our forecast). Advances or deposits from customers totaled about $69.4 million as of June 30, 2012. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our forecast that profitability will remain steady and that credit metrics will strengthen slightly as industry demand conditions improve further. However, we could lower the ratings if Universal's key credit ratios weaken, including leverage increasing above 2.5x or if FFO to total debt falls below 30%, which would cause us to reconsider the company's "intermediate" financial risk descriptor. We believe this could occur if performance deteriorates as a result of weaker demand, or higher green tobacco costs that cannot be fully passed on to customers, cause a contraction in operating margins. We also believe a further shift by manufacturers towards vertical integration could result in additional lost business or a return to industry oversupply conditions and could result in a weaker profitability. Leverage could approach these levels if sales decline at a low- to mid-single-digit percentage rate and EBITDA margin drop about 200 basis points or more from current levels. Although we believe an upgrade is unlikely over the next year, we would consider raising the ratings if the company continues to generate positive cash flow, strengthen operating margins, and improve credit protection measures, including leverage in the 1.5x area or below. Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action To From Universal Corp. Corporate Credit Rating BBB-/Stable/-- BBB-/Negative/-- Ratings Affirmed Universal Corp. Senior Unsecured BBB- Preferred Stock BB