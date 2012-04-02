版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 4月 3日 星期二 01:41 BJT

TEXT-S&P may raise Michaels Stores ratings after IPO

April 2 - Overview	
     -- U.S. arts and crafts retailer Michaels Stores Inc. has filed an S-1, 	
with the intent to execute an IPO in the near term.	
     -- The company's fourth-quarter operating and financial results were good 	
and we believe the overall credit profile may strengthen further if the 	
company uses IPO proceeds to reduce high cost debt and the financial sponsor's 	
equity stake in the ownership structure decreases substantially.	
     -- We are placing the 'B-' corporate credit rating on CreditWatch with 	
positive implications.	
     -- We expect to review the ratings in the near term based on its fiscal 	
2011 results and to resolve the CreditWatch listing after further details of 	
the IPO become available or after the IPO is completed.	
 	
Rating Action	
On April 2, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'B-' corporate 	
credit rating and other ratings on Irving, Texas-based Michaels Stores Inc. on 	
CreditWatch with positive implications.	
 	
Rationale	
The CreditWatch placement follows Michaels Stores' S-1 filing on March 30, 	
2012. We believe the overall credit profile may strengthen further if the 	
company uses IPO proceeds to reduce high cost debt and the financial sponsor's 	
equity stake in the ownership structure declines substantially. Currently, we 	
assess the company's business risk profile as "fair" and its financial risk 	
profile as "highly leveraged," under our criteria. In our view, key factors in 	
our financial risk assessment are the financial sponsor's significant equity 	
ownership stake (above 90%), sizable upcoming debt maturities, and financial 	
ratios indicative of a highly leveraged financial risk profile.	
	
The company posted good results for the fiscal 2011 fourth quarter and full 	
year, with the company's operating lease-adjusted total debt to EBITDA 	
declining to 6.2x from 6.3x in the prior quarter and from 7.1x in the prior 	
year. We forecast operating lease-adjusted debt to EBITDA will improve to the 	
mid-5x area during fiscal 2012 from a combination of profit growth and debt 	
reduction. We will review the rating in the near term to address its positive 	
operating trends and financial results.	
	
The combination of the above factors may result in the upgrade of the ratings 	
by one or more notches, depending upon the final terms of the IPO and use of 	
the proceeds.	
 	
CreditWatch	
We expect to resolve the CreditWatch listing after further details of the IPO 	
become available or after the IPO is completed, which largely depends on the 	
nature of the details we receive prior to the IPO completion. Before resolving 	
the CreditWatch, we will assess the pro forma capital structure following the 	
IPO and account for potential changes to the company's financial policies, 	
business strategies, and board composition, if any, following the change in 	
the equity ownership structure. 	
 	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009	
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
 	
Ratings List	
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch Action	
                                        To                 From	
Michaels Stores Inc.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                B-/Watch Pos/--    B-/Positive/--	
	
Michaels Stores Inc.	
 Senior Secured                         B+/Watch Pos       B+	
   Recovery Rating                      1                  1	
 Senior Unsecured                       CCC/Watch Pos      CCC	
   Recovery Rating                      6                  6	
 Subordinated                           CCC/Watch Pos      CCC	
   Recovery Rating                      6                  6	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

