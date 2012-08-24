TEXT-S&P keeps TNT Express on watch positive

Overview
-- The European Commission has announced on July 20, 2012, that it will
open an in-depth investigation, that is, a Phase II review, into U.S.-based
United Parcel Service Inc.'s (UPS') proposed acquisition of
Netherlands-based courier, express, and parcels company TNT Express N.V.
(TNT Express). We understand that the provisional deadline of Dec. 20,
2012, has subsequently been set.
-- UPS has announced the initial offer period for its EUR5.16 billion bid
for Netherlands-based TNT Express N.V. will be extended from August 31, 2012
to Nov. 9, 2012.
-- We are therefore keeping our 'BBB+/A-2' corporate credit ratings on
TNT Express on CreditWatch with positive implications.
-- We will aim to resolve the CreditWatch within 90 days or on completion
of the acquisition.
Rating Action
On Aug. 24, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services kept on CreditWatch with
positive implications its 'BBB+/A-2' long- and short-term corporate credit
ratings on Netherlands-based courier, express, and parcels company TNT Express
N.V.
The ratings were originally placed on CreditWatch on Feb. 24, 2012.
Rationale
Our decision to keep the ratings on TNT Express on CreditWatch positive
follows the announcement by the European Commission to open an in-depth
investigation into the bid offer by U.S.-based package delivery company United
Parcel Service Inc. (UPS; AA-/Watch Neg/A-1+) for the outstanding shares of
TNT Express. We understand that such opening of an in-depth inquiry does not
prejudge the result of the investigation. TNT Express and UPS anticipate
completion of the offer and close of the transaction during the fourth quarter
of 2012 and we further understand that a provisional deadline has been set for
Dec. 20, 2012.
In our view, TNT Express could benefit from an affiliation with UPS, which we
view as a stronger parent entity. As per our criteria, a weaker entity owned
by a stronger parent will usually--although not always--enjoy a higher rating
than it would on a stand-alone basis (for further details, see "Corporate
Criteria--Parent/Subsidiary Links; General Principles; Subsidiaries/Joint
Ventures/Nonrecourse Projects; Finance Subsidiaries; Rating Link To Parent,"
published Oct. 28, 2004, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.) We
will resolve the CreditWatch on completion of this process.
TNT Express offers domestic, regional, and intercontinental delivery services,
mainly for business-to-business customers. Its service entails picking up,
transporting, and delivering documents, parcels, and freight around the world.
TNT Express was spun off from TNT N.V. (renamed PostNL N.V.) in June 2011.
The ratings reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of its
"satisfactory" business risk profile, which is supported by its position as a
leading European and international courier, express, and parcels integrator;
and our assessment of its "modest" financial risk profile.
In our view, these strengths are partially offset by TNT Express'
participation in a competitive (especially in Europe) and highly fragmented
market, high level of operational leverage, and exposure to economic
cyclicality.
On a stand-alone basis (excluding any implications of the UPS offer), we
forecast adjusted debt to be just more than EUR1 billion at year-end 2012, which
we anticipate will contribute to an adjusted ratio of debt to EBITDA of about
2x at year-end 2012, compared with an adjusted figure of 2x in 2011. Based on
our forecast of adjusted funds from operations (FFO) of about EUR450
million-EUR485 million in 2012, we project that the ratio of adjusted FFO to
debt will improve to 47% by the end of 2012, from 42% in 2011.
Liquidity
The short-term rating on TNT Express is 'A-2'. We view TNT Express' liquidity
as "strong" under our criteria. As of June 30, 2012, we estimate the ratio of
liquidity sources to uses to be about 3.5x-4.0x. Sources include our forecasts
of:
-- Centralized cash and equivalents of about EUR200 million;
-- About EUR570 million available under a committed credit line that
expires in March 2016; and
-- Estimated funds from operations (FFO) of EUR350 million-EUR375 million
(excluding adjustments).
We estimate TNT Express' liquidity needs over the 12 months as:
-- Short-term borrowings of EUR43 million;
-- Capital expenditure of about EUR220 million, at about 3% of estimated
revenues; and
-- The cash element of the dividend for 2012 of about EUR25 million-EUR50
million, in line with TNT Express' stated dividend policy. The cash element
has historically varied as the company offers dividends to be paid either in
cash or shares.
There are no financial covenant triggers with liquidity implications in the
undrawn credit line documentation. TNT Express has no maturities of more than
EUR50 million per year until 2015.
CreditWatch
We aim to resolve the CreditWatch placement after the completion of this
process. We will assess the effect of the acquisition on TNT Express' business
and financial risk profiles. We could raise the ratings on TNT Express if we
believe that the transaction has enhanced its credit quality.
We could resolve the CreditWatch placement, affirm the ratings, and assign a
stable outlook in the event that the acquisition does not conclude as
forecast. We consider the ratios of adjusted FFO to debt of 45% and debt to
EBITDA at 2x to be commensurate with the current ratings.
Related Criteria And Research
All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit
Portal, unless otherwise stated.
-- Corporate Criteria--Parent/Subsidiary Links; General Principles;
Subsidiaries/Joint Ventures/Nonrecourse Projects; Finance Subsidiaries; Rating
Link To Parent, Oct. 28, 2004
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
-- Summary: TNT Express N.V., May 31, 2012
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
TNT Express N.V.
Corporate Credit Rating BBB+/Watch Pos/A-2
TNT Finance B.V.
Commercial Paper* A-2/Watch Pos
*Guaranteed by TNT Express N.V.
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left
column.