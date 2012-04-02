TEXT-S&P: Express Scripts ratings unaffectd by Medco acquisition

April 2 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings and
outlook on St. Louis-based pharmacy benefit management (PBM) services provider
Express Scripts Inc. (BBB+/Negative/--) are not affected by the
completion of its previously announced $29.1 billion acquisition of Medco Health
Solutions Inc. Our ratings on the combined entity reflect our belief
that initial leverage following the Medco acquisition is more than 3x, but we
expect leverage to return to below 2x within 18 to 24 months on a combination of
debt reduction and EBITDA growth. The acquisition more than doubles the size of
Express Scripts and introduces substantial integration risk, which is reflected
in our negative rating outlook on the company. Standard & Poor's would likely
revise its outlook on Express Scripts to stable if the company is on a
trajectory to reduce debt leverage, and rationalizes the combined back-office
functions, distribution capabilities, and claims adjudication platforms while
maintaining its existing customer base.
The 'BBB+' corporate credit rating reflects Express Scripts' "satisfactory"
business risk profile, supported by its solid position in the growing PBM
industry and the long-term trends toward generic and mail-order drugs. The
rating also reflects our assessment of the company's financial risk as
"intermediate", which incorporates the additional debt burden from the Medco
acquisition. (For the latest complete corporate credit rating rationale, see
Standard & Poor's summary analysis on Express Scripts, published Jan. 20,
2012, on RatingsDirect.)