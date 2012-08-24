TEXT-S&P affirms 'B/B' ratings of 3 Egyption banks

Overview
-- On Aug. 23, we affirmed our 'B/B' ratings on Egypt, removed them from
CreditWatch negative, and assigned a negative outlook.
-- We believe that ruling political forces are moving toward a working
arrangement and this could lead to the authorities addressing some of Egypt's
pressing structural challenges and stemming the deterioration in government
and external finances. In our view, the risk of deteriorating sovereign
creditworthiness remains, but its immediacy has decreased.
-- Consequently, we are affirming our 'B/B' long- and short-term ratings
on Egyptian banks National Bank of Egypt (NBE), Banque Misr (BM), and
Commercial International Bank (CIB) and removing them from CreditWatch
negative.
-- The outlooks on NBE, BM, and CIB are negative and reflect that on the
sovereign as well as our view that a prolonged deterioration in the banks'
operating environment could have a negative impact on their stand-alone credit
profiles.
-- Our unsolicited public information ('pi') 'Bpi' rating on National
Societe Generale Bank S.A.E. (NSGB) is not affected because, typically, we do
not use modifiers, outlooks, or CreditWatch placements for 'pi' ratings.
Rating Action
On Aug. 24, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B/B' long-
and short-term counterparty credit ratings on National Bank of Egypt (NBE),
Banque Misr (BM), and Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E.
(CIB). We also removed the ratings on these banks from CreditWatch, where they
had been placed with negative implications on June 26, 2012. The outlook on the
three banks is negative.
Our unsolicited public information ('pi') 'Bpi' rating on National Societe
Generale Bank S.A.E. (NSGB) is not affected because, typically, we do not use
modifiers, outlooks, or CreditWatch placements for 'pi' ratings.
Rationale
The rating actions on NBE, BM, and CIB follow our affirmation of the ratings
on the Republic of Egypt (B/Negative/B; see "Rating On Egypt Affirmed At 'B';
Off Watch; Outlook Negative," published Aug. 23, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the
Global Credit Portal).
We believe that the ruling political forces, namely the Muslim
Brotherhood--Egypt's dominant political party--and the senior ranks of the
Egyptian military are moving toward a working arrangement and this could lead
to the authorities addressing some of Egypt's pressing structural challenges
and stemming the deterioration in government and external finances. The risk
of deteriorating sovereign creditworthiness remains, in our view, but its
immediacy has decreased.
Our 'B' long-term ratings on NBE and CIB are capped at the level of the
sovereign rating on Egypt and factor in our opinion of the risks related to
operating in Egypt. In our view, NBE, BM, and CIB face significant sovereign
risk because they hold a high amount of government debt compared with their
equity base and earnings capacity. We assess the stand-alone credit profiles
(SACPs) for BM, NBE, and CIB respectively at 'b', 'b+', and 'bb-'. Our ratings
on NBE and CIB do not exceed those on the sovereign because we do not believe
that the banks would withstand a scenario where Egypt defaulted on its
obligations.
We consider NBE and BM to be government-related entities under our
methodology, given their 100% ownership by the Egyptian government. We factor
in no uplift because NBE and BM's SACPs are respectively higher than and equal
to the long-term rating on the sovereign.
Outlook
The negative outlook on NBE, BM, and CIB mirrors the negative outlook on
Egypt. It also factors in our view that a prolonged deterioration in the
banks' operating environment could have a negative impact on their SACPs.
We would lower our ratings on NBE, BM, and CIB if we were to lower our ratings
on the sovereign. A lowering of the sovereign rating will have a direct
negative impact on NBE, BM, and CIB because the ratings on the banks are
constrained at the level of the rating on the sovereign. This could also have
a negative impact on our economic risk or industry risk scores for Egypt under
our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) methodology. A downward
revision of these scores, whether linked to a deterioration of the
creditworthiness of Egypt or not, could lead us to revise downward our anchor
for banks operating in Egypt.
We would revise the outlooks on the banks to stable if we were to change the
outlook on the sovereign to stable while maintaining our assessments of the
banks' SACPs at their current levels.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
To From
National Bank of Egypt
Counterparty Credit Rating B/Negative/B B/Watch Neg/B
Certificate Of Deposit B/B B/Watch Neg/B
Banque Misr
Counterparty Credit Rating B/Negative/B B/Watch Neg/B
Certificate Of Deposit B/B B/Watch Neg/B
Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E.
Counterparty Credit Rating B/Negative/B B/Watch Neg/B
Certificate Of Deposit B/B B/Watch Neg/B
