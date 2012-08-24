TEXT-S&P rates Fidelity National Financial notes

Aug 24 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its
'BBB-' senior debt rating to Fidelity National Financial Inc.'s (FNF)
$400 million senior note issue. The notes will mature on Sept. 1, 2022, and were
priced at 99.513 to yield 5.564%.
The ratings on FNF and the insurer financial strength ratings on the members
of the Fidelity National Title Insurance Cos. Group (FNF Title) reflect the
group's strong competitive position, effective management of operations and
expenses during cyclical fluctuations in mortgage market activity, and
generally better profit margins than industry averages. Principally offsetting
the title group's strengths is its narrow focus on a cyclical industry. At the
holding company this monoline focus is being addressed by expansion into
business outside the real estate industry. Although the company has a
generally positive strategic equity investment track record in these other
businesses, we view this element of operations as a moderate negative in that
it is difficult to link management's core competencies in real estate and
title insurance with the business of the acquired companies. Also, some
business lines have weaker business risk profiles than FNF Title. Most
recently, for two strategic investments, (Remy; a manufacturer of electrical
components for automobiles, and ABRH/O' Charley's, a restaurant business) FNF
has acquired a majority ownership of these companies and will be reporting
these businesses on a consolidated basis.
Total obligation to capital on a pro-forma basis will increase to about 27%.
We expect FNF's EBITDA interest coverage ratio to be about 7x. Both metrics
are comfortably consistent with criteria for 'BBB' rated insurance holding
companies. In calculating our leverage metrics for FNF, we will exclude the
debt, interest, and related items for its Remy and restaurant segments. We do
this to reflect that financial obligations for these businesses are solely the
obligation of those respective legal units, and are not guaranteed or
otherwise supported by FNF.
RATINGS LIST
Fidelity National Financial Inc.
Counterparty Credit Rating BBB-/Stable/--
New Rating
Fidelity National Financial Inc.
$400 Mil. Senior Unsecured Notes BBB-