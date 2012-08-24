版本:
TEXT-S&P raises Chevron Phillips Chemical Co LLC ratings

Overview
     -- The Woodlands, Tex.-based petrochemical producer Chevron Phillips 
Chemical Co. LLC (Chevron Phillips) has completed a transition in ownership 
and repaid $1 billion of debt.
     -- We are raising our corporate credit and senior unsecured debt ratings 
on Chevron Phillips by one notch to 'BBB+' and removing them from CreditWatch.
     -- We are affirming our A-2 commercial paper rating on the company.
     -- We are withdrawing our senior unsecured debt rating on Chevron 
Phillips because it has repaid all its rated debt.
     -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the company's capital 
structure should position it well to handle industry cyclicality and 
project-related risks.
 
Rating Action
On Aug. 24, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its corporate 
credit and senior unsecured debt ratings on Chevron Phillips by one notch to 
'BBB+' from 'BBB'. We also removed them from CreditWatch, where we had placed 
them with positive implications on Dec. 2, 2011. The CreditWatch placement 
stemmed from our expectation that the company would reduce debt in connection 
with a change in ownership.

In addition, we affirmed our A-2 commercial paper rating on the company.

We are withdrawing our senior unsecured debt rating on Chevron Phillips 
because it has repaid all its rated debt.

The outlook is stable.

Rationale

The upgrade follows the transition of a 50% ownership interest in Chevron 
Phillips to Phillips 66 (BBB/Stable/A-2) from ConocoPhillips (A/Stable/A-1) on 
May 1, 2012, and Chevron Phillips' subsequent repayment of $1 billion of debt. 
Chevron Corp. (AA/Stable/A-1+) continues to own the other 50%. We base the 
'BBB+' corporate credit rating on a stand-alone credit profile (SACP) of 'bbb' 
and one notch of uplift for our assessment of parent support. 

We believe Chevron Phillips is an important strategic holding for both 
parents. Although the parents provide no explicit promise of support, we 
believe they may take actions to support Chevron Phillips' credit quality as 
they occasionally have in the past. The owners intend Chevron Phillips to fund 
future domestic capital investment with retained earnings and, if necessary, 
contributions from them. Also, the partnership agreement now provides the 
option for each party to buy the other's ownership interest in Chevron 
Phillips if its partner is rated below investment-grade continuously for 365 
days. Major decisions continue to require the agreement of at least one board 
representative from each owner.

We regard Chevron Phillips' business risk profile as "satisfactory" and its 
financial risk profile as "intermediate". Our business risk assessment 
incorporates the company's position as a leading North American commodity 
petrochemical producer with a substantial percentage of its assets in North 
America and the Middle East. These regions currently benefit from the lowest 
feedstock costs in the world. Chevron Phillips' favorable cost position 
results in higher profitability than most peers throughout the business cycle. 
The company is, however, subject to industry cyclicality; operating and 
financial risks associated with the development, construction, and operation 
of large petrochemical projects; political risks related to operating in 
various foreign countries; and limited product diversity.

Chevron Phillips is a commodity chemical producer with its North American 
operations primarily located along the U.S. Gulf Coast. It has announced plans 
to construct a new ethylene cracker and polyethylene units in Texas, which it 
expects to be operational in 2017. It also benefits from a portfolio of 
international JVs in Saudi Arabia and Qatar. These ventures have constructed a 
total of five petrochemical projects, which are typically financed using about 
70% debt, with limited recourse to Chevron Phillips during the construction 
phase. They have cost-advantaged feedstocks and provide Chevron Phillips with 
a foothold in a region that is well-positioned to serve growing Asian markets. 
We believe that the Middle Eastern JVs are highly strategic and that Chevron 
Phillips would have an incentive to provide some additional financial support 
to them if necessary (although it's not contractually required to do so). As 
such, we calculate the company's key financial ratios by proportionally 
consolidating all its JVs on a pro rata basis.

During the past several quarters, Chevron Phillips' operating profitability 
and cash flow have been strong, reflecting relatively robust worldwide demand, 
tight supply conditions, and its beneficial cost position. Like other North 
American producers, Chevron Phillips is benefitting from the development of 
extensive shale gas reserves, which has resulted in plentiful and low-cost 
feedstocks. This has improved the relative cost position of North American 
industry participants compared with European and Asian competitors, which 
primarily process oil-based naphtha feedstocks. In addition, we expect JV 
contributions to earnings to increase and JV debt to decline following the 
recent completion of one Middle Eastern project and another transitioning to 
commercial production in 2012. However, during the next few quarters, results 
could moderate somewhat in the face of weaker global economic conditions. 
Longer-term, we expect earnings to remain highly cyclical, potentially 
declining sharply if capacity additions exceed demand growth.

Given the cyclicality and capital-intensity of Chevron Phillips' business, as 
well as the large contingent obligations arising from project-related 
investments, adherence to prudent financial policies is an important rating 
consideration. As of June 30, 2012, Chevron Phillips' total adjusted debt was 
about $3.7 billion. This includes $400 million of fixed rate notes, about $400 
million of capitalized operating leases and tax-effected postretirement and 
other liabilities, and about $2.9 billion representing its pro rata share of 
its JVs' outstanding debt and accrued interest. On Aug. 16, 2012, Chevron 
Phillips retired its remaining $400 million of fixed-rate notes. To facilitate 
the $1 billion of debt reduction since May 1, 2012, Chevron Phillips suspended 
all distributions to its owners beginning late last year. We expect them to 
resume later this year.

Following the debt reduction, we expect the funds from operations 
(FFO)-to-total adjusted debt ratio to be in the upper 50% area, well above the 
35% to 40% average range we consider consistent with the ratings. 

Liquidity

We regard Chevron Phillips' liquidity as "adequate." As of June 30, 2012, the 
company had $658 million of cash and equivalents ($400 million of which was 
earmarked for the August debt repayment). In addition, it had full 
availability under committed credit lines totaling $620 million. The company 
also had full availability under a $200 million accounts-receivable 
securitization program. The company plans to renew or replace the $320 million 
revolving credit facility and the accounts-receivable program, which both 
mature in March 2013. The credit facilities contain no financial covenants. 

We expect sources of liquidity to exceed uses by more than 1.2x. Significant 
outflows include capital expenditures and joint venture investments, working 
capital fluctuations, and distributions to the parents.

Outlook

The outlook is stable. Chevron Phillips' favorable cost position and moderate 
leverage should position it well to handle industry cyclicality and risks 
associated with large projects. In addition, corporate governance provisions 
and the parents' stated intent for Chevron Phillips to fund domestic capital 
expansion internally should continue to support credit quality. We view an 
FFO-to-total adjusted debt ratio averaging 35% to 40% as consistent with the 
ratings. There is significant cushion at the current rating for earnings 
deterioration from current lofty levels and/or some increase in total adjusted 
debt that could occur with additional international projects. However, if 
earnings decline unexpectedly such that the ratio of FFO/debt declined to 
below 30% without indication of near-term improvement or offsetting management 
actions to support credit quality, we could consider a downgrade. With the 
current amount of adjusted debt, we think this could occur if revenues dropped 
by 25% and EBITDA margins fell to 9% from a trailing-12-month level of about 
15%. Such an event appears unlikely given the current business outlook for the 
intermediate term, the company's flexibility with respect to spending, and the 
potential for owners' support.

Related Criteria And Research

     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 
May 27, 2009 
     -- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Commodity And 
Specialty Chemical Industry, Nov. 20, 2008 
     -- How Standard & Poor's Treats Joint Ventures And Unconsolidated 
Affiliates In Chemical Company Ratings, Nov. 6, 2008
     -- Stand-Alone Credit Profiles: One Component Of A Rating, Oct. 1, 2010
 
Ratings List

Upgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
                                        To                 From
Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. LLC
 Corporate credit rating                BBB+/Stable        BBB/Watch Pos

Upgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
                                        To                 From
Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. LLC
 Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. L.P.
 Senior unsecured                       BBB+               BBB/Watch Pos

Ratings Withdrawn

Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. LLC
Chevron Phillips Chemical Co LP
 Senior unsecured                       NR                 BBB+

Ratings Affirmed

Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. LLC
             
 Commercial paper                       A-2

