TEXT-S&P raises Chevron Phillips Chemical Co LLC ratings

Overview -- The Woodlands, Tex.-based petrochemical producer Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. LLC (Chevron Phillips) has completed a transition in ownership and repaid $1 billion of debt. -- We are raising our corporate credit and senior unsecured debt ratings on Chevron Phillips by one notch to 'BBB+' and removing them from CreditWatch. -- We are affirming our A-2 commercial paper rating on the company. -- We are withdrawing our senior unsecured debt rating on Chevron Phillips because it has repaid all its rated debt. -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the company's capital structure should position it well to handle industry cyclicality and project-related risks. Rating Action On Aug. 24, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its corporate credit and senior unsecured debt ratings on Chevron Phillips by one notch to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'. We also removed them from CreditWatch, where we had placed them with positive implications on Dec. 2, 2011. The CreditWatch placement stemmed from our expectation that the company would reduce debt in connection with a change in ownership. In addition, we affirmed our A-2 commercial paper rating on the company. We are withdrawing our senior unsecured debt rating on Chevron Phillips because it has repaid all its rated debt. The outlook is stable. Rationale The upgrade follows the transition of a 50% ownership interest in Chevron Phillips to Phillips 66 (BBB/Stable/A-2) from ConocoPhillips (A/Stable/A-1) on May 1, 2012, and Chevron Phillips' subsequent repayment of $1 billion of debt. Chevron Corp. (AA/Stable/A-1+) continues to own the other 50%. We base the 'BBB+' corporate credit rating on a stand-alone credit profile (SACP) of 'bbb' and one notch of uplift for our assessment of parent support. We believe Chevron Phillips is an important strategic holding for both parents. Although the parents provide no explicit promise of support, we believe they may take actions to support Chevron Phillips' credit quality as they occasionally have in the past. The owners intend Chevron Phillips to fund future domestic capital investment with retained earnings and, if necessary, contributions from them. Also, the partnership agreement now provides the option for each party to buy the other's ownership interest in Chevron Phillips if its partner is rated below investment-grade continuously for 365 days. Major decisions continue to require the agreement of at least one board representative from each owner. We regard Chevron Phillips' business risk profile as "satisfactory" and its financial risk profile as "intermediate". Our business risk assessment incorporates the company's position as a leading North American commodity petrochemical producer with a substantial percentage of its assets in North America and the Middle East. These regions currently benefit from the lowest feedstock costs in the world. Chevron Phillips' favorable cost position results in higher profitability than most peers throughout the business cycle. The company is, however, subject to industry cyclicality; operating and financial risks associated with the development, construction, and operation of large petrochemical projects; political risks related to operating in various foreign countries; and limited product diversity. Chevron Phillips is a commodity chemical producer with its North American operations primarily located along the U.S. Gulf Coast. It has announced plans to construct a new ethylene cracker and polyethylene units in Texas, which it expects to be operational in 2017. It also benefits from a portfolio of international JVs in Saudi Arabia and Qatar. These ventures have constructed a total of five petrochemical projects, which are typically financed using about 70% debt, with limited recourse to Chevron Phillips during the construction phase. They have cost-advantaged feedstocks and provide Chevron Phillips with a foothold in a region that is well-positioned to serve growing Asian markets. We believe that the Middle Eastern JVs are highly strategic and that Chevron Phillips would have an incentive to provide some additional financial support to them if necessary (although it's not contractually required to do so). As such, we calculate the company's key financial ratios by proportionally consolidating all its JVs on a pro rata basis. During the past several quarters, Chevron Phillips' operating profitability and cash flow have been strong, reflecting relatively robust worldwide demand, tight supply conditions, and its beneficial cost position. Like other North American producers, Chevron Phillips is benefitting from the development of extensive shale gas reserves, which has resulted in plentiful and low-cost feedstocks. This has improved the relative cost position of North American industry participants compared with European and Asian competitors, which primarily process oil-based naphtha feedstocks. In addition, we expect JV contributions to earnings to increase and JV debt to decline following the recent completion of one Middle Eastern project and another transitioning to commercial production in 2012. However, during the next few quarters, results could moderate somewhat in the face of weaker global economic conditions. Longer-term, we expect earnings to remain highly cyclical, potentially declining sharply if capacity additions exceed demand growth. Given the cyclicality and capital-intensity of Chevron Phillips' business, as well as the large contingent obligations arising from project-related investments, adherence to prudent financial policies is an important rating consideration. As of June 30, 2012, Chevron Phillips' total adjusted debt was about $3.7 billion. This includes $400 million of fixed rate notes, about $400 million of capitalized operating leases and tax-effected postretirement and other liabilities, and about $2.9 billion representing its pro rata share of its JVs' outstanding debt and accrued interest. On Aug. 16, 2012, Chevron Phillips retired its remaining $400 million of fixed-rate notes. To facilitate the $1 billion of debt reduction since May 1, 2012, Chevron Phillips suspended all distributions to its owners beginning late last year. We expect them to resume later this year. Following the debt reduction, we expect the funds from operations (FFO)-to-total adjusted debt ratio to be in the upper 50% area, well above the 35% to 40% average range we consider consistent with the ratings. Liquidity We regard Chevron Phillips' liquidity as "adequate." As of June 30, 2012, the company had $658 million of cash and equivalents ($400 million of which was earmarked for the August debt repayment). In addition, it had full availability under committed credit lines totaling $620 million. The company also had full availability under a $200 million accounts-receivable securitization program. The company plans to renew or replace the $320 million revolving credit facility and the accounts-receivable program, which both mature in March 2013. The credit facilities contain no financial covenants. We expect sources of liquidity to exceed uses by more than 1.2x. Significant outflows include capital expenditures and joint venture investments, working capital fluctuations, and distributions to the parents. Outlook The outlook is stable. Chevron Phillips' favorable cost position and moderate leverage should position it well to handle industry cyclicality and risks associated with large projects. In addition, corporate governance provisions and the parents' stated intent for Chevron Phillips to fund domestic capital expansion internally should continue to support credit quality. We view an FFO-to-total adjusted debt ratio averaging 35% to 40% as consistent with the ratings. There is significant cushion at the current rating for earnings deterioration from current lofty levels and/or some increase in total adjusted debt that could occur with additional international projects. However, if earnings decline unexpectedly such that the ratio of FFO/debt declined to below 30% without indication of near-term improvement or offsetting management actions to support credit quality, we could consider a downgrade. With the current amount of adjusted debt, we think this could occur if revenues dropped by 25% and EBITDA margins fell to 9% from a trailing-12-month level of about 15%. Such an event appears unlikely given the current business outlook for the intermediate term, the company's flexibility with respect to spending, and the potential for owners' support. 