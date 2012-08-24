版本:
TEXT-S&P affirms Maiden Holdings

Overview
     -- Maiden Holdings Ltd. is issuing $150 million of series A noncumulative 
perpetual preferred stock.
     -- We are rating the preferred stock 'BB' and affirming our ratings on 
Maiden Holdings and its subsidiaries.
     -- The stable outlook reflects our view that Maiden will maintain its 
good competitive position while improving its capital adequacy.

Rating Action
On Aug. 24, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BB' 
preferred stock rating to Maiden Holdings Ltd.'s $150 million series A 
noncumulative perpetual preferred issue. At the same time, we affirmed our 
'BBB-' counterparty credit ratings on Maiden Holdings and Maiden Holdings 
North America, Ltd. (US) and our 'BBB+' counterparty credit and financial 
strength ratings on its core operating subsidiaries, Maiden Reinsurance Co., 
Maiden Specialty Insurance Co., and Maiden Insurance Co. Ltd. (Bermuda) 
(collectively, Maiden). The outlook is stable.

Rationale
We expect Maiden to use the proceeds from the series A noncumulative preferred 
stock offering for general corporate purposes and share repurchases. We 
believe that redemption of the outstanding junior subordinated debt is 
unlikely until January 2014, when redemption no longer requires payment of a 
14% premium. We expect that Maiden would conduct such redemption in a manner 
that would not materially reduce the company's capital base.

The rating affirmation is based on the group's good competitive position, the 
low volatility of its underwriting results, and its good capital position, 
based on our prospective view of capital adequacy built through future 
retained earnings and moderating premium growth. However, we believe that the 
potential conflicts of interest and customer concentrations created through 
related-party transactions among Maiden, its founding shareholders, AmTrust 
Financial Services Inc. (not rated), and American Capital Acquisition Corp. 
(ACAC; not rated) offset some of the rating strengths.

We believe that the preferred stock will increase the group's financial 
leverage and decrease its fixed-charge coverage ratios, but we expect these 
metrics to remain consistent with our ratings.

Maiden's net income for the first six months of 2012 was $35 million. The 
combined ratio was 98.7%, representing the results from Maiden's book of 
primarily working layer reinsurance with relatively small amounts of 
catastrophe exposure.

Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Maiden will maintain its good 
competitive position during the next few years as it gradually expands its 
footprint. Because of the substantial portion of premiums earned from AmTrust 
and ACAC, Maiden's prospective operating performance is substantially 
influenced by AmTrust's and ACAC's underwriting performance.

We expect Maiden's operating performance to remain less volatile than those of 
its Bermuda-based peers that provide higher excess limits and property 
catastrophe coverage. We expect the company to produce a combined ratio of 96% 
to 98% and a return on revenue of 6% to 8% during the next couple of years. 
Because we expect industry loss cost trends in Maiden's long-tail casualty 
business to remain high, future underwriting performance could be challenged. 
We expect the company will improve its capital adequacy in 2012 and 2013 
through future retained earnings and moderating premium growth and that any 
redemption of the company's junior subordinated debt would not conducted in a 
way that materially reduces the company's capital base. We also expect 
financial leverage to remain less than 35% and interest coverage to be at 
least 2.0x to 3.0x over the next two years.

We are unlikely to raise the ratings in the next 24 months, particularly 
because of client concentration, potential for conflicts of interest, 
headwinds affecting underwriting results, and our view of the extended 
timeframe required for the company to build its competitive position and 
capital base. On the other hand, we could lower the ratings as a result of 
deterioration in operating performance (including a full-year 2012 combined 
ratio materially exceeding 100%), increased volatility in underwriting 
results, adverse loss-reserve development, failure to improve capital adequacy 
commensurately with the ratings, any new unfavorable related-party 
transactions, or any significant adverse changes to Maiden's risk profile.

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Holding Company Analysis, June 11, 2009
     -- Hybrid Capital Handbook: September 2008 Edition, Sept. 15, 2008
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed

Maiden Holdings Ltd.
Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (US)
 Counterparty Credit Rating
  Local Currency                        BBB-/Stable/--

Maiden Insurance Co. Ltd. (Bermuda)
Maiden Specialty Insurance Co.
Maiden Reinsurance Co.
 Counterparty Credit Rating
  Local Currency                        BBB+/Stable/--
 Financial Strength Rating
  Local Currency                        BBB+/Stable/--

Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (US)
 Senior Unsecured                       BBB-

New Rating

Maiden Holdings Ltd.
 Preferred Stock                        BB

