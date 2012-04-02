TECT-S&P rates Hartford Financial Service

April 2 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its 'BB+' subordinated debt rating to Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.'s (NYSE: HIG; BBB/Stable/A-2) approximate $600 million junior subordinated notes issuance, and its 'BBB' senior unsecured debt rating to HIG's proposed approximate $1.5 billion in senior unsecured notes in three tranches. The notes will mature in 2017, 2022, and 2042. HIG will put the proceeds toward repurchasing $1.75 billion 10.0% notes issued to Allianz SE in October 2008 and the associated premium. The agreement to repurchase its 10.0% notes issued in October 2008 to Allianz SE does not change the rating or outlook on Hartford Financial Services Group or any of its subsidiaries. We consider the redemption to be economic-based rather than a fundamental change in management intent about the permanence of its outstanding hybrid capital. We will continue to classify Hartford's $500 million 8.125% junior subordinated notes as intermediate hybrids and the $556 million mandatory convertible preferred shares as high-equity hybrids. The refinancing provides Hartford with the near-term benefit of lower interest expense and significantly stronger coverage metrics. The new capital structure will significantly improve expected 2012 fixed charges to approximately 8x from 7x under the prior structure. Financial leverage increases about 100 basis points (bps) to more than 30%, but is still well within expectations for the 'BBB' rating. Debt leverage, on the other hand, increases significantly by more than 500 bps to nearly 25% of total capital, modestly diminishing our view of overall capitalization. Our double leverage criteria states that there is a deduction to operating company capital for all debt in excess of 20%. This results in a direct deduction to Hartford's consolidated capital position. In effect, we consider debt leverage of more than 20% to be a call on the capital of the operating companies that exceeds our tolerances at the current rating level. The ratings reflect the operating companies' strong competitive positions, personal and commercial property and casualty (P/C) lines, and commercial P/C products and group life and disability insurance. Distribution is very diverse, ranging from independent and career agents to affinity group affiliations. Operating earnings are solid and capital is strong. These strengths are offset by the volatility of life statutory capital, earnings strained by difficult macroeconomic conditions, and exposure to long-tailed casualty businesses that are more susceptible to adverse P/C reserve developments than are other lines of business. In addition, consolidated investment exposures to the financial sector and commercial mortgage-backed securities, although improved, remain high relative to peers'. After the refinance is complete, we expect Hartford to maintain approximately $1.5 billion of holding company cash to cover fixed charges on debt and hybrid instruments and offset the double leverage adjustment to capital. This cash expectation would decrease as the company reduces its debt leverage, but never to less than 18 months of interest expense. We also expect consolidated capital adequacy to remain at the 'A' level, enhanced by organic statutory earnings. RATINGS LIST Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. Counterparty Credit Rating BBB/Stable/A-2 New Rating Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. Subordinated Debt $600 Million Junior Notes BB+ Senior Unsecured Debt $1.5 Billion Senior Notes BBB