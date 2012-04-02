TEXT-S&P revises WellPoint Inc outlook

Overview
-- WellPoint has a very strong business profile, strong earnings and cash
flow profile, and very strong liquidity and financial flexibility.
-- We revised our outlook on WellPoint to positive from stable and
affirmed our 'A-/A-2' counterparty credit ratings.
-- We expect WellPoint generally to preserve and to some extent enhance
its leading market positions.
Rating Action
On April 2, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on
WellPoint Inc. (NYSE:WLP) to positive from stable and affirmed its
'A-/A-2'
counterparty credit rating on the company. At the same time, we affirmed our
'A+' counterparty credit and financial strength ratings on WellPoint's core
operating companies (see Ratings List below). We also affirmed our 'BBB'
financial strength rating on UNICARE Life & Health Insurance Co., a
nonstrategic subsidiary of WellPoint.
Rationale
WellPoint's business and financial profile is relatively strong compared with
its peers', and the company is reasonably well positioned to preserve its
credit profile in an improving but still moderately stressed marketplace.
Key factors supporting the affirmation and outlook revision include the
sustained strength of its business profile relative to its peer group and the
sector overall. Operating performance, discretionary cash flow generation,
liquidity, and financial flexibility are collectively very strong and
increasingly well supported by the diversity and scale of its core business
lines. In our opinion, the company's fundamental credit strengths suggest the
potential for a higher rating assignment within 12 months. Downside exposure
to health reform-driven margin compression was modest in 2011, which is a
trend that is likely to persist through 2012. Still, industry risk remain
somewhat elevated in connection with heightened regulatory scrutiny relative
to pricing and the near-term uncertainty related to the Accountable Care Act
litigation, which challenges the constitutionality of the Health Reform
legislation passed in March 2010.
We rate the holding company two notches lower than the core operating
companies to reflect the holding company's dependence on dividends from them
for debt servicing and the regulatory restrictions that prevent the free flow
of funds within the organization. The two-notch gap is narrower than the
standard three-notch one because the dividends from WellPoint's subsidiaries
are fairly well diversified, and we consider the holding-company metrics
(financial leverage and interest coverage) to be strong for the rating
category. In 2012, we expect the holding company to receive total dividends of
moderately more than its $2.4 billion ordinary dividend capacity.
For year-end 2012, we expect total revenue to exceed $60 billion and for
membership (excluding BlueCard members) to be 28.5 million to 29 million
medical members. We expect operating income (EBIT) and cash flow (EBITDA) to
be more than $4 billion (7% return on revenue) and $4.6 billion (8% margin),
respectively. If WellPoint were to perform at a level consistent with these
expectations, adjusted EBITDA interest coverage would fall within our
intermediate-term range of expectation of 8x-12x. These results combined with
an expected cash position near $1.5 billion at the holding company level at
year-end 2012 would likely continue to support a very strong liquidity
position and very strong financial flexibility assessment overall.
We expect other key holding-company metrics to remain within the conservative
range for the rating category. We expect adjusted debt leverage to be 30%-35%,
and capitalization at the operating companies to remain significantly in
excess of regulatory requirements and prudent relative to our capital model.
The difference is due to the effect of our double leverage adjustment, which
reduces the amount of recognized statutory capital supporting the company's
business.
Outlook
The positive outlook reflects our expectation that WellPoint will generally
preserve and to some extent enhance its leading market positions relative to
its key market segments, and sustain pricing flexibility in most to all of its
key commercial geographies. In our opinion, this would facilitate moderate
revenue growth and bolster the company's competitive position, likely
resulting in a business profile or related credit metrics that would support
higher ratings. An additional factor in support of our positive outlook is the
sustained trend of diminishing downside risk associated with health reform,
which includes the range of scenarios tied to recent U.S. Supreme Court
proceedings. Conversely, we could revise the outlook to stable or negative if
WellPoint were to adopt a more aggressive financial profile, resulting in
materially lower operating-company capitalization, adjusted debt leverage of
more than 35% for a sustained period, and EBITDA coverage less than our
normalized range expectation of 8x-12x. Also, we could revise the outlook to
stable if the operating margin were to decline to less than 6% and be expected
to trend at that level on a sustained basis, and the company is not willing or
able to mitigate this condition with offsetting changes in its financial
management policy.
