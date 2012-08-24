TEXT-Fitch affirms Deutsche Bank Securities Comm 2010-C1

Aug 24 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed 13 classes of Deutsche Bank Securities
COMM 2010-C1 commercial mortgage pass-through certificates. A detailed list of
rating actions follows at the end of this release.
The affirmations are due to stable performance of the collateral and sufficient
credit enhancement to the Fitch-rated classes. As of the August 2012
distribution date, the pool's certificate balance has paid down 2% to $839.5
million from $856.6 million at issuance.
The transaction is collateralized by 42 loans and 63 underlying properties. As
of August 2012, no loans were in specially servicing. The following loans within
the top 15 of the pool have changes from issuance.
The largest loan in the pool is the Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls (14.3%),
which is secured by a 525,663 square foot (sf) outlet center with a diverse
tenant mix located in Niagara Falls, NY. The loan was assumed in July 2011 and
is now sponsored by The Macerich Company. Physical occupancy has improved from
90.5% at issuance to 94.2% as of March 2012. In addition, servicer-reported 2011
net operating income (NOI) improved by 3.8% year-over-year. While rollover is
fairly evenly distributed over the next 10 years, the largest rollover
concentrations occur in 2014 and 2015 when approximately 17% and 17.8% of the
space rolls, respectively.
The ninth largest loan in the pool, Atrium III (3.7%), is secured by a 455,577
sf office property located in Secaucus, NJ. The property is part of a larger
550-acre mixed-use development also owned by the sponsor that includes retail
stores, restaurants, seven hotels, and an 88,000 sf convention center. As
discussed in Fitch's presale report, Bucks Consultants was in negotiations with
the sponsor to re-sign a lease for a smaller amount of space and has since
vacated 84,360 sf (18.5% of NRA). Occupancy has since increased to 74.6% but it
remains below the 79.8% occupancy at issuance.
Two loans, outside the pool's top 15, were considered Fitch Loans of Concern
(LOC). The first LOC is a 34 unit mixed use property located in Boulder, CO. The
servicer-reported NOI as of year-end 2011 was approximately 35% below the
issuer's original underwritten amounts. The second LOC is a 105,000 sf anchored
retail center located in Highland Heights, OH. The servicer reported NOI
improved through 2011 but remains 13% below the issuer's original underwritten
amounts.
Fitch has affirmed the following classes:
--$397.6 million class A-1 at 'AAAsf', Outlook Stable;
--$38.5 million class A-1D at 'AAAsf', Outlook Stable;
--$75.1 million class A-2 at 'AAAsf', Outlook Stable;
--$179.5 million class A-3 at 'AAAsf', Outlook Stable;
--$321.4 million class XP-A at 'AAAsf', Outlook Stable;
--$345.3 million class XS-A at 'AAAsf', Outlook Stable;
--$345.3 million class XW-A at 'AAAsf', Outlook Stable;
--$24.6 million class B at 'AAsf', Outlook Stable;
--$28.9 million class C at 'Asf', Outlook Stable;
--$45 million class D at 'BBB-sf', Outlook Stable;
--$7.5 million class E at 'BBB-sf', Outlook Stable;
--$12.8 million class F at 'BBsf', Outlook Stable;
--$12.9 million class G at 'B-sf', Outlook Stable.
Fitch does not rate the interest-only class XW-B or the $17.1 million class H.
Additional information on Fitch's criteria for analyzing U.S. CMBS transactions
is available in the Dec. 21, 2011 report, 'Surveillance Methodology for U.S.
Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions', which is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'
under the following headers:
Structured Finance >> CMBS >> Criteria Reports
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' (June 6, 2012);
--'Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions' (Dec. 21,
2011).
