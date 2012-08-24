TEXT-S&P revises Doswell Energy Virginia outlook to stable from negative

Overview
-- U.S. power generator Doswell Energy Virginia Funding has increased its
liquidity to a level sufficient to fund its major maintenance through the
current maintenance cycle.
-- We are affirming our senior secured 'BBB-' rating and revising the
outlook to stable from negative.
-- The stable outlook reflects that the project increased its cash
available for major maintenance in 2013, and a cash and letter of
credit-funded 12-month major maintenance reserve is now in place to fund
future maintenance.
Rating Action
On Aug. 24, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB-'
rating on Doswell Energy Virginia Funding Corp.'s senior secured debt and
revised the outlook to stable from negative.
Rationale
The affirmation and stable outlook reflect the increased certainty we have
that the project has sufficient liquidity to fund its major maintenance
through the current maintenance cycle. The Doswell combined-cycle power
complex is contracted under a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) with
Virginia Electric & Power Co. (VEPCO; A-/Stable/A-2) that expires in May 2017.
The Doswell combustion-turbine peaking facility operates on a merchant basis.
In November 2011, Amsterdam Generating Co. LLC, an affiliate of LS Power,
purchased the project from NextEra Energy Resources LLC. In June 2012, Doswell
became part of the LSP Madison Funding LLC portfolio. The project is now
wholly owned by LSP Madison Funding, which is wholly owned by an affiliate of
LS Power.
Our prior negative outlook indicated that rising capital investment, projected
to be about $13 million in 2013 this year and about $7.5 million in 2014 due
to the current major maintenance cycle, might not be supported by operating
cash flows alone and that liquidity was insufficient to bridge any shortfall.
But, as part of the financing, a cash-funded, one-year major maintenance
reserve is in place at Doswell, currently equal to $13.3 million. This reserve
should be sufficient to cover the project's major maintenance through 2013.
The project will use cash flow to replenish the reserve in 2014 and 2015, and
it will fund any shortfall in major maintenance cash with a letter of credit
facility through LSP Madison. Liquidity covenants at LSP Madison require that
LSP Madison must be able to fund projected 12 months of major maintenance at
Doswell.
The project's amortizing debt will mature in 2019. We see the greatest project
risk to be its exposure to merchant power markets in June 2017 when its
combined-cycle gas turbine (CCGT) PPA with VEPCO ends. We believe that this
risk is manageable at the 'BBB-' rating level. Our forecast of wholesale power
and capacity prices beginning mid-2017 and using Henry Hub natural gas prices
assumptions of $2.00 per million Btu in 2012, $2.75 in 2013, and $3.50
thereafter is for wholesale power prices and capacity prices in the range of
$40 to $46 per megawatt-hour and $3.80 per kilowatt-month for capacity. We
calculate that break-even wholesale prices would have to fall more than 22% in
2018--its first full year of wholesale exposure--for the project to break
even. The existence of a 12-month debt service reserve mitigates this two-year
merchant tail.
NextEra continues to operate Doswell as part of the project's service
contract. The CCGT facility and simple-cycle facility continue to operate
adequately, with limited downtime. In 2012, the CCGT has had a higher capacity
factor than historically, mainly due to low natural gas prices. Standard &
Poor's calculation of the project's debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) for the
12 months ended June 31, 2012 was 1.28x, primarily due to high capital
spending in the second half of 2011. This calculation does not include draws
on any cash-funded reserves. We expect the DSCR to improve to above 1.4x when
the project uses its cash funded major maintenance reserve.
Outlook
The stable rating outlook on the bonds reflects our expectations of improved
cash flow performance in the near term due to additional project liquidity for
major maintenance. Given that the project is fully exposed to merchant markets
in the last two years of operations, a substantial decline (more than 30%) in
expected power and capacity prices from Standard & Poor's current base case
could lead to a ratings downgrade. We could raise the rating if the project
mitigates merchant exposure through contracting of what we expect will be
merchant capacity in mid-2017 through 2019, and debt service coverage remains
above 1.5x through the limited remaining life of the debt.
Related Criteria And Research
Updated Project Finance Summary Debt Rating Criteria, Sept. 18, 2007
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Revised
Doswell Energy Virginia Funding Corp.
To From
Senior Secured BBB-/Stable BBB-/Negative
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left
column.