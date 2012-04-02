版本:
TEXT-Fitch affirms Gap Inc ratings

April 2 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed its 'BBB-' Issuer Default Rating (IDR)
on The Gap, Inc. (Gap). The Rating Outlook is Stable. The company had
$1.7 billion of debt outstanding at fiscal year-end Jan. 28, 2012. A full 	
rating list is shown below.  	
	
The affirmation reflects Gap's solid free cash flow after dividends (FCF), 	
growth opportunities in its online business and international markets, strong 	
expense management, and the company's effort to right size its U.S. retail 	
footprint. These factors are balanced against recent sustained periods of 	
negative comparable (comp) store sales, its mature businesses in North America 	
and Western Europe, intense competition from newer retail formats and fashion 	
execution issues, and relatively high adjusted financial leverage of 3.5x.  	
These factors position Gap at the low end of the 'BBB-' rating level.    	
	
Gap's comp sales were down 4% in 2011 reflecting fashion execution issues at its	
Gap and Old Navy brands and the challenging consumer environment, which made it 	
difficult to pass along higher unit costs.  Higher cotton prices contributed in 	
large part to the 390 basis point (bp) decline in the gross margin in 2011, 	
which was offset in part by 30 bp of SG&A leverage, resulting in a 360 bp 	
narrowing of the EBIT margin to 9.9%. EBITDA declined to $2 billion in 2011 from	
$2.6 billion in 2010.    	
	
Fitch sees the potential that sales trends will improve over the next few 	
quarters as year-over-year comparisons become easier, and as the company 	
introduces new merchandise into its stores. It appears that the company's spring	
merchandise is being well-received, with February comps (including online sales)	
coming in at +4% compared with -3% in February 2011. Fitch expects Gap Inc.'s 	
comps will improve in 2012-2013 to at least the -1% to -2% range, though recent 	
trends suggest the company could exceed this.  	
	
Cotton prices begin to work in the company's favor in the second half of 2012, 	
which in itself should lead to a strong margin recovery. However, planned 	
investments in product, marketing and e-commerce are potential offsets that will	
limit EBIT margin improvement for the year. 	
	
Financial leverage (adj. debt/EBITDAR) increased to 3.5 times (x) at end-2011, 	
from 2.4x at end-2010.  This reflects lower EBITDA and the issuance of $1.65 	
billion of debt in April 2011, with the proceeds used for share repurchases.  	
Adjusted leverage will likely be steady over the near term and improve gradually	
over the medium term, as a recovery in EBITDA is offset in part by higher 	
adjusted debt levels due to growth in rent expense from Gap's international 	
expansion, which will more than offset the benefit of gradual debt repayment as 	
the term loan amortizes ($40 million/year). Based on Fitch's adjusted debt 	
projections (debt plus 8 times rents) over the next three years, EBITDA would 	
have to improve by around $200 million for every 0.1x improvement in adjusted 	
leverage. 	
	
Gap has maintained solid liquidity, with an unused $500 million revolver and 	
cash and cash equivalents of $1.9 billion as of year-end, compared with 	
management's stated minimum of $1.2 billion.  In addition, the company generated	
solid FCF of $572 million in 2011, though this was below the level of the past 	
four years when it ranged from $738 million to $1.36 billion.  	
	
FCF is expected to range from $500 million - $700 million over the next two 	
years, and will be directed primarily to share repurchases under a new $1 	
billion authorization.  The company may also use some of its excess year end 	
balance sheet cash for share repurchases, but is nonetheless expected to retain 	
sufficient cash to handle its seasonal working capital needs without having to 	
tap its revolver. 	
	
Future Rating Drivers:  An upgrade is unlikely, absent an extended period of 	
positive sales momentum and margin improvement, and maintenance of conservative 	
financial policies. A downgrade could result for one or more of the following 	
reasons: Gap is unable to hold comp store sales in a range of -2% to +2%; EBIT 	
margins do not expand from current levels; adjusted leverage does not gradually 	
improve.  	
	
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:	
	
The Gap, Inc. 	
--IDR at 'BBB-'; 	
--$500 million senior unsecured revolving credit facility at 'BBB-'; 	
--$400 million senior unsecured term loan at 'BBB-';	
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB-'. 	
	
The Rating Outlook is Stable.

