TEXT-S&P may cut Avon Products Inc ratings

Overview -- Global cosmetics company Avon Products Inc. has rejected an unsolicited offer from Coty Inc. to acquire the company for $23.25 per share. -- We believe that Coty could continue to pursue an acquisition and Avon could pursue a more aggressive financial policy as a defensive action. -- We believe that if a deal is reached, it would include meaningful additional debt. -- We have placed the ratings on Avon, including the 'BBB' corporate credit rating and 'A-2' short-term rating, on CreditWatch with negative implications. Rating Action On April 2, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its ratings on Avon Products Inc., including the 'BBB' corporate credit rating and 'A-2' short-term rating, on CreditWatch with negative implications. Rationale The CreditWatch placement follows reports that Avon received an unsolicited, nonbinding indication of interest from Coty Inc. (not rated) to acquire the company for $23.25 per share, in a transaction that could be valued at about $10 billion. Avon has rejected Coty's offer, but we believe Coty could continue to pursue the acquisition and potentially raise its offer for Avon. Based on Standard & Poor's experience with similar offers, it is our view that Avon could pursue a more aggressive financial policy, such as debt-funded share repurchases, as a defensive action to further bids. We estimate Avon's adjusted leverage is about 2.7x at fiscal year-end Dec. 31, 2011. We could consider a lower rating if adjusted leverage increases to above 3x. If we lowered the rating to 'BBB-', we would lower the short-term rating to 'A-3'. Coty's potential future offer would be subject to financing terms, due diligence, and other conditions. The combined entity's business risk profile could be stronger than that of Avon's independently due to greater scale and diversity; however, we do not think it would strengthen enough to support a higher rating. Also, we believe if Coty made a successful bid, the financial profile could deteriorate if it funds part or all of the transaction with debt. We believe the stronger business risk profile from the combined company could potentially result in an affirmation of Avon's current ratings even if credit metrics modestly deteriorated. Avon had about $3.2 billion reported debt as of Dec. 31, 2011. Currently, we view the company's business risk profile as "satisfactory" and its financial risk profile as "intermediate." CreditWatch We will resolve the CreditWatch when more information regarding the potential buyout becomes available. We will then assess the company's financial policy and the impact of any potential transaction on the company's financial and business profiles. Ratings List Ratings Put On CreditWatch To From Avon Products Inc. Corporate credit rating BBB/Watch Neg/A-2 BBB/Negative/A-2 Senior unsecured BBB/Watch Neg BBB Avon Capital Corp. Commercial paper A-2/Watch Neg A-2