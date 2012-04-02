TEXT-S&P may cut Avon Products Inc ratings

Overview
-- Global cosmetics company Avon Products Inc. has rejected an
unsolicited offer from Coty Inc. to acquire the company for $23.25 per share.
-- We believe that Coty could continue to pursue an acquisition and Avon
could pursue a more aggressive financial policy as a defensive action.
-- We believe that if a deal is reached, it would include meaningful
additional debt.
-- We have placed the ratings on Avon, including the 'BBB' corporate
credit rating and 'A-2' short-term rating, on CreditWatch with negative
implications.
Rating Action
On April 2, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its ratings on
Avon Products Inc., including the 'BBB' corporate credit rating and 'A-2'
short-term rating, on CreditWatch with negative implications.
Rationale
The CreditWatch placement follows reports that Avon received an unsolicited,
nonbinding indication of interest from Coty Inc. (not rated) to acquire the
company for $23.25 per share, in a transaction that could be valued at about
$10 billion. Avon has rejected Coty's offer, but we believe Coty could
continue to pursue the acquisition and potentially raise its offer for Avon.
Based on Standard & Poor's experience with similar offers, it is our view that
Avon could pursue a more aggressive financial policy, such as debt-funded
share repurchases, as a defensive action to further bids. We estimate Avon's
adjusted leverage is about 2.7x at fiscal year-end Dec. 31, 2011. We could
consider a lower rating if adjusted leverage increases to above 3x. If we
lowered the rating to 'BBB-', we would lower the short-term rating to 'A-3'.
Coty's potential future offer would be subject to financing terms, due
diligence, and other conditions. The combined entity's business risk profile
could be stronger than that of Avon's independently due to greater scale and
diversity; however, we do not think it would strengthen enough to support a
higher rating. Also, we believe if Coty made a successful bid, the financial
profile could deteriorate if it funds part or all of the transaction with
debt. We believe the stronger business risk profile from the combined company
could potentially result in an affirmation of Avon's current ratings even if
credit metrics modestly deteriorated.
Avon had about $3.2 billion reported debt as of Dec. 31, 2011. Currently, we
view the company's business risk profile as "satisfactory" and its financial
risk profile as "intermediate."
CreditWatch
We will resolve the CreditWatch when more information regarding the potential
buyout becomes available. We will then assess the company's financial policy
and the impact of any potential transaction on the company's financial and
business profiles.
Ratings List
Ratings Put On CreditWatch
To From
Avon Products Inc.
Corporate credit rating BBB/Watch Neg/A-2 BBB/Negative/A-2
Senior unsecured BBB/Watch Neg BBB
Avon Capital Corp.
Commercial paper A-2/Watch Neg A-2