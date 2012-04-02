版本:
中国
2012年 4月 3日

TEXT-S&P may cut Avon Products Inc ratings

Overview	
     -- Global cosmetics company Avon Products Inc. has rejected an 	
unsolicited offer from Coty Inc. to acquire the company for $23.25 per share. 	
     -- We believe that Coty could continue to pursue an acquisition and Avon 	
could pursue a more aggressive financial policy as a defensive action.	
     -- We believe that if a deal is reached, it would include meaningful 	
additional debt.	
     -- We have placed the ratings on Avon, including the 'BBB' corporate 	
credit rating and 'A-2' short-term rating, on CreditWatch with negative 	
implications.	
	
Rating Action	
On April 2, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its ratings on 	
Avon Products Inc., including the 'BBB' corporate credit rating and 'A-2' 	
short-term rating, on CreditWatch with negative implications.	
	
Rationale	
The CreditWatch placement follows reports that Avon received an unsolicited, 	
nonbinding indication of interest from Coty Inc. (not rated) to acquire the 	
company for $23.25 per share, in a transaction that could be valued at about 	
$10 billion. Avon has rejected Coty's offer, but we believe Coty could 	
continue to pursue the acquisition and potentially raise its offer for Avon. 	
Based on Standard & Poor's experience with similar offers, it is our view that 	
Avon could pursue a more aggressive financial policy, such as debt-funded 	
share repurchases, as a defensive action to further bids. We estimate Avon's 	
adjusted leverage is about 2.7x at fiscal year-end Dec. 31, 2011. We could 	
consider a lower rating if adjusted leverage increases to above 3x. If we 	
lowered the rating to 'BBB-', we would lower the short-term rating to 'A-3'. 	
	
Coty's potential future offer would be subject to financing terms, due 	
diligence, and other conditions. The combined entity's business risk profile 	
could be stronger than that of Avon's independently due to greater scale and 	
diversity; however, we do not think it would strengthen enough to support a 	
higher rating. Also, we believe if Coty made a successful bid, the financial 	
profile could deteriorate if it funds part or all of the transaction with 	
debt. We believe the stronger business risk profile from the combined company 	
could potentially result in an affirmation of Avon's current ratings even if 	
credit metrics modestly deteriorated.	
	
Avon had about $3.2 billion reported debt as of Dec. 31, 2011. Currently, we 	
view the company's business risk profile as "satisfactory" and its financial 	
risk profile as "intermediate."	
	
CreditWatch	
We will resolve the CreditWatch when more information regarding the potential 	
buyout becomes available. We will then assess the company's financial policy 	
and the impact of any potential transaction on the company's financial and 	
business profiles.	
	
Ratings List	
Ratings Put On CreditWatch	
                           To                 From	
Avon Products Inc.	
 Corporate credit rating   BBB/Watch Neg/A-2  BBB/Negative/A-2	
 Senior unsecured          BBB/Watch Neg      BBB	
	
Avon Capital Corp.	
 Commercial paper          A-2/Watch Neg      A-2

