TEXT-S&P revises Dex One outlook to developing from negative

Overview -- U.S. directory publishers and marketing service companies Dex One and SuperMedia announced a stock-for-stock merger to form a new company named Dex Media. -- The new company will amend its several credit agreements to extend their respective debt maturities to 2016. After the merger, we expect the company benefit from Dex One's tax attributes and realize annual cost synergies of roughly $150 million by 2015. -- We are revising the outlook on our 'CCC' corporate credit rating on the company to developing from negative. -- The developing outlook reflects our expectation that we could raise Dex One's rating if the company is able to merge with SuperMedia and extend its debt maturity profile. Rating Action On Aug. 24, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its rating outlook on Dex One Corp. to developing from negative. Existing ratings on the company, including the 'CCC' corporate rating, were affirmed. Rationale The outlook revision to developing reflects our expectation that if the merger is successful, Dex Media will benefit from cost synergies and tax attributes that could increase cash flow generation and its ability to repay debt. Additionally, the proposed maturity extension will delay the previous refinancing risk surrounding the $1.9 billion facility due 2014 at Dex One and $1.5 billion due 2015 at SuperMedia Inc. Still given the need for 100% lender approval for the deal and extension to go through, we see a risk that terms could change. Refinancing risk and structural decline of this business are both crucial factors in our current ratings. The 'CCC' corporate credit rating reflects our view that Dex One's business will remain under severe pressure given the unfavorable outlook for print directory advertising. We view the company's rising debt leverage, low debt trading levels, weak operating outlook, and steadily declining discretionary cash flow as indications of financial distress. As such, we continue to assess the company's financial risk profile as "highly leveraged," based on our criteria. We regard the company's business risk profile as "vulnerable," based on significant risks of continued structural and cyclical decline in the print directory sector. Structural risks include increased competition from online and other distribution channels, as small business advertising expands across a greater number of marketing channels. While we expect the merger to bring cost synergies, we do not expect it to materially change the near-term business outlook for the sector. We expect the shift from print to digital media will continue and that directories will still find it difficult to retain their niche in this competitive marketplace. Our business risk assessment of the combined company will likely remain "vulnerable." Under our base-case scenario, we expect Dex One's 2012 revenues and EBITDA to show a low-teens percentage and mid-to-high teen percentage decline, respectively, reflecting ongoing advertising declines due to a continued shift toward more efficient and lower-cost digital advertising platforms. Despite growth in online bookings, which amount to about 20% of total bookings, we believe that ad sales will continue to decline at a mid-teens percentage rate over the near term. In 2013, pro forma for the merger, we expect the combined company to experience low-to-mid teen percent revenue decline. We expect EBITDA will decline 25%-30% as result of the restructuring costs associated with the merger. Absent the restructuring charges, we believe EBITDA will decline in the high single digit to low-teens percentage area in 2013. We do not expect digital booking growth to offset print booking declines even though some customers' print business has been bundled with digital. As a result, we expect revenue to continue to decline for over the intermediate term. Pro forma for the acquisition in 2013 we expect the EBITDA margin to decline meaningfully on higher restructuring costs. In 2014, we expect the EBITDA margin should rebound due to cost synergies when the restructuring charges roll off. Dex One's most recent quarter was in line with our expectations. For the three months ended June 30, 2012 revenue and EBITDA declined 11.3% and 10%. This was largely because of customer attrition, reduced advertiser renewals, and negative secular trends hurting directories. While Dex One has reduced costs, the EBITDA margin was relatively flat for the 12 months ended June 30, 2012, at 42%. Our base case indicates the company's leverage could remain flat in 2012, as we think debt repayments and subpar debt repurchases will offset EBITDA declines. Subpar repayments by Dex One are limited to the cash flow in excess of the mandatory cash flow sweep and mandatory amortization payments, which we believe could narrow further in 2012 and 2013 because of steady declines in operating cash flow For the same period, debt (adjusted for leases, pension and accrued interest) to EBITDA declined to 3.6.x, from 3.8x one year ago. Over the past 12 months Dex One converted 58% of EBITDA into discretionary cash flow. We expect conversion to remain in the 50% range over the near term, but realize it could decline over the intermediate term because of top-line pressure. Liquidity In our view, Dex One has "less than adequate" sources of liquidity to support its capital structure. Expectations and assumptions that support our liquidity assessment are as follows: -- We believe it does not have capacity to absorb high-impact, low-probability events. -- We view the trading price of its term loan as an indicator of poor standing in the credit markets. These factors are important considerations in our assessment, although: -- We expect sources of liquidity (including cash and credit facility availability) to exceed uses by 1.2x or more over the next 12 to 18 months. -- We expect net sources to be positive even if EBITDA drops 15% to 20% over the next 12 months. At June 30, 2012, cash balances were $82.9 million. Cash on hand and positive (though rapidly declining) discretionary cash flow provide liquidity. We expect Dex One's discretionary cash flow to narrow over the next two to three years as weak operating trends continue to pressure revenues. Pro forma for the merger, we expect the cash flow to decrease a slower pace initially as the cost synergies and tax benefits will partially offset revenue declines, but then resume after the company cycles through a full year of the savings. We estimate Dex One will generate $290 million to $320 million of discretionary cash flow in 2012. We expect it to use most of its discretionary cash flow to repay debt at par, given its high term loan amortization and cash flow sweep. We also expect the company to repurchase debt below par with the remaining portion of its discretionary cash flow. We expect the combined company to continue to repurchase debt below par if the next amendment allows it, given its current cash flow generation and trading levels of its debt. Under our criteria, we regard debt repurchases at a significant discount to par as tantamount to a default. The term loans mature in October 2014, and the notes mature in 2017. We believe there is significant risk surrounding Dex One's ability to refinance the full face value of its 2014 maturing debt. The proposed amendment extends its maturities to the end of 2016. Under our operating assumptions, we expect it to maintain an adequate cushion of compliance against financial covenants over the near term, but the amendment could have more restrictive covenants. On June 30, 2012, it had a satisfactory cushion of compliance with its consolidated leverage ratio and interest coverage ratio covenants at each entity level. Outlook The developing rating outlook reflects our expectation that benefits from the merger will improve the combined new entity's cash flow generation and ability repay debt. We could raise the rating one notch to 'CCC+', consistent with a consolidated analysis with SuperMedia, if Dex One completes the proposed merger and achieves the proposed extension of its credit facilities. Further rating upside potential would entail an improvement in business conditions. We could revise the outlook back to negative if the company is unsuccessful in completing the transaction, and if EBITDA declines accelerate. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009 -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Dex One Corp. Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action To From Dex One Corp. R.H. Donnelley Inc. Dex Media West Inc. Dex Media Inc. Dex Media East Inc. Corporate Credit Rating CCC/Developing/-- CCC/Negative/-- Ratings Affirmed; Recovery Ratings Unchanged Dex One Corp. Subordinated Local Currency D Recovery Rating 6 Dex Media East Inc. Dex Media West Inc. R.H. Donnelley Inc. 