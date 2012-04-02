版本:
TEXT-Fitch affirms Teck Resources issuer default rating

April 2 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of Teck
Resources Limited (Teck; NYSE: TCK; TSE: TCKb) at 'BBB' along with Teck's
outstanding debt. A full list of rating actions follows this release.	
	
The Rating Outlook is Stable.	
	
The ratings reflect Teck's modest financial leverage, long-lived reserves, 	
leading low-cost position in zinc, as well as its leading position in the 	
seaborne hard metallurgical coal market, and solid core position in copper. 	
	
At Dec. 31, 2011, liquidity remained strong with C$1.1 billion available under 	
credit facilities and C$4.4 billion in cash on hand. Teck's $1 billion facility 	
matures July 2015. The credit facilities require Teck to maintain a 	
debt-to-total capitalization ratio of not more than 0.5:1.0. As of Dec. 31, 	
2011, the ratio was 0.29:1.00. Pro forma scheduled debt maturities over the next	
five years are estimated to be C$359 million in 2012, C$14 million in 2013, C$30	
million in 2014, C$331 million in 2015 and C$673 million in 2016.	
	
Teck has various expansion plans and expects to increase coal production from 	
22.8 million metric tons (mt) in 2011 to 28 million mt in 2013. In copper, Teck 	
is working on the feasibility study for the Quebrada Blanca Phase 2 project and 	
the Relincho project, both in Chile. Teck targets oil sands activities to 	
generate 30,000 barrels per day by 2016. Fitch expects Zinc production to be 	
flat to down over the same period.	
	
Fitch expects the company to be slightly free cash flow positive in 2012 after 	
C$2.3 billion in capital expenditure. Fitch expects funds from operations (FFO) 	
adjusted leverage to be less than 2.5 times (x) on average over the next 24 	
months. For the latest 12 months (LTM) ended Dec. 31, 2011, FFO adjusted 	
leverage was 1.5x and total debt to operating EBITDA was 1.3x. 	
	
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's view that Teck will maintain its current 	
financial profile and opportunistically repay high coupon debt. 	
	
A negative rating action could follow from a leveraged acquisition, substantial 	
share repurchases, or an extended period of lower prices for copper, 	
metallurgical coal, or zinc. A positive rating action could follow a sustainable	
reduction in financial leverage.	
	
Fitch affirmed Teck's ratings as follows:	
	
--IDR at 'BBB';	
--$1 billion Bank Credit Facility at 'BBB'; and	
--Senior Unsecured Notes at 'BBB'.

