TEXT-S&P: DJO Global ratings unaffected by DJO Finance add-on

April 3 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that the $105
million add-on to DJO Finance LLC's $350 million term loan B-3, due 2017, does
not affect the B/Stable/-- corporate credit rating on DJO Global Inc. (DJO),
parent of DJO Finance LLC, or our ratings on issues of DJO's subsidiaries. The
add-on completes the refinancing of a term loan that had been due in 2014. DJO
is a Vista, Calif.-based medical device manufacturer.
The add-on is a follow-up to DJO's recent refinancing. (Please see the
research update on DJO, published March 5, 2012, and the recovery report on
DJO, published March 13, 2012 on RatingsDirect.) As we cited in our March 5,
2012, research update, the transactions improve DJO's liquidity by extending
the maturity of about half of its debt and expanding headroom under DJO's loan
covenants. There is not a material increase in the total amount of debt or
interest expense.
The rating on DJO overwhelmingly reflects our expectation that DJO's financial
profile will continue to be characterized by very high debt leverage and
nominal free cash flows. Over the medium term, we expect low-single-digit
annual revenue growth, broadly in line with volume growth for the markets it
serves, and relatively stable profit margins. We consider DJO's business risk
profile to be "fair," in accordance with our criteria. Uncertain third-party
reimbursement and coverage for DJO's products overshadows relatively stable
demand for them.