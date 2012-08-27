TEXT-S&P rates Southern Copper proposed notes

Aug 27 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BBB' issue-level rating to U.S.-based mining company Southern Copper Corp.'s (SCC; BBB/Stable/--) senior unsecured notes due 2022 and 2042. The proposed issuance will be guaranteed under the same terms and conditions of the outstanding senior unsecured notes and will rank pari passu with all of SCC's unsecured and unsubordinated obligations. The company plans to use the proceeds mainly for capital expenditures. SCC's proposed issuance will increase its debt and its leverage metrics by the end of 2012. In particular, we expect its debt to EBITDA to be about 1.3x, up from previously expected 0.7x. Nevertheless, its capital structure and key financial ratios will remain adequate for the 'BBB' corporate credit rating and the intermediate financial risk profile. Our ratings on SCC and its Mexico-based subsidiary, Minera Mexico S.A. de C.V. (BBB/Stable/--) are aligned with the ratings on parent Americas Mining Corp. (AMC; BBB/Stable/--) and AMC's parent Grupo Mexico S.A.B. de C.V. (BBB/Stable/--) given the importance of Grupo Mexico's mining operations to the consolidated figures. The ratings reflect our assessment of SCC's satisfactory business risk profile thanks to the company's low-cost structure, geographic diversity, position as the world's sixth-largest copper producer, vertical integration, and long-life reserves. Our assessment of an intermediate financial risk profile reflects SCC's low financial leverage and strong liquidity. We also consider the cyclical and volatile copper prices, labor risk in the Mexican mining industry, and limited product diversification in the ratings. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Standard & Poor's Revises Its Metals Price Assumptions For 2012, 2013, And Beyond, Jan. 16, 2012 -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 RATINGS LIST Southern Copper Corp. Corporate credit rating BBB/Stable/-- Rating Assigned Southern Copper Corp. $1.5B senior unsecured notes BBB