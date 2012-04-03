TEXT-S&P rates Apache Corp new notes 'A-'

April 3 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'A-' rating
to Apache Corp.'s proposed senior unsecured note offering. The oil and
gas exploration and production company intends to use proceeds from the offering
to finance the $2.2 billion cash portion of the
purchase price of its acquisition of Cordillera Energy Partners III LLC, repay
other existing debts, and for general corporate purposes.
The 'A-' rating and stable outlook on Houston-based independent exploration
and production (E&P) firm Apache Corp. reflect a large, geographically
diversified reserve base, balanced exposure to natural gas and crude oil,
favorable multiyear reserve replacement and production trends, and "modest"
financial risk profile. Standard & Poor's views these strengths as partly
tempered by periodic acquisitions, a weak intermediate-term outlook for
natural gas prices, and participation in a highly cyclical industry. (For the
complete corporate credit rating rationale, see our summary analysis on Apache
Corp. published on Nov. 28, 2011).
RATINGS LIST
Apache Corp.
Corporate credit rating A-/Stable/--
New Rating
Sr unsecured noted due 2017 A-
Sr unsecured noted due 2022 A-
Sr unsecured noted due 2043 A-