版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 4月 3日 星期二 23:17 BJT

TEXT-S&P rates Apache Corp new notes 'A-'

April 3 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'A-' rating
to Apache Corp.'s proposed senior unsecured note offering. The oil and
gas exploration and production company intends to use proceeds from the offering
to finance the $2.2 billion cash portion of the 	
purchase price of its acquisition of Cordillera Energy Partners III LLC, repay 	
other existing debts, and for general corporate purposes.	
	
The 'A-' rating and stable outlook on Houston-based independent exploration 	
and production (E&P) firm Apache Corp. reflect a large, geographically 	
diversified reserve base, balanced exposure to natural gas and crude oil, 	
favorable multiyear reserve replacement and production trends, and "modest" 	
financial risk profile. Standard & Poor's views these strengths as partly 	
tempered by periodic acquisitions, a weak intermediate-term outlook for 	
natural gas prices, and participation in a highly cyclical industry. (For the 	
complete corporate credit rating rationale, see our summary analysis on Apache 	
Corp. published on Nov. 28, 2011).	
	
RATINGS LIST	
Apache Corp.	
Corporate credit rating               A-/Stable/--	
	
New Rating	
 Sr unsecured noted due 2017          A- 	
 Sr unsecured noted due 2022          A-	
 Sr unsecured noted due 2043          A-

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐