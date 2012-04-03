版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 4月 3日 星期二 23:20 BJT

TEXT-S&P rates Textainer Marine Containers

OVERVIEW	
    -- Textainer Marine Containers Ltd.'s series 2012-1 issuance is an ABS 	
securitization backed by 864,867 containers. The issuer has the right to lease 	
revenues from the portfolio and any residual cash flows from the sale of 	
containers. This collateral is shared with series 2005-1, 2010-1, and 2011-1.	
     -- We assigned our preliminary 'A- (sf)' rating to the series 2012-1 	
notes.	
     -- The preliminary 'A- (sf)' rating reflects our view of the 	
transaction's structural enhancement, timely interest and ultimate principal 	
payments, and the manager's experience, among other factors.	
 	
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) April 3, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services 	
today assigned its preliminary 'A- (sf)' rating to Textainer Marine Containers 	
Ltd.'s (the issuer's) $250 million fixed-rate asset-backed notes series 2012-1.	
	
The preliminary rating is based on information as of April 3, 2012. Subsequent 	
information may result in the assignment of a final rating that differs from 	
the preliminary rating.	
	
The note issuance is an asset-backed securities transaction backed by 864,867 	
containers that comprise 11 different marine cargo container types. Of this 	
amount, 94% is currently out on lease and 6% is not (based on net book value 	
. Excluding finance leases, the fleet composition, based on a $2.217 	
billion original equipment cost and a $1.654 billion NBV, includes 40-ft. high 	
cube dry containers (44.1% of NBV), 20-ft. dry containers (37.0%), 40-ft. dry 	
containers (9.3%), and 40-ft. high cube reefer (refrigerated) containers 	
(7.7%), all of which benefit from relatively stable demand. The balance (1.9%) 	
comprises a variety of special containers, including flat racks, 20-ft. 	
reefers, and open tops. The average age of the portfolio is 7.23 years, which 	
is in the middle for assets that typically have 15-year useful lives. The 	
issuer's fleet comprises 78% long-term leases, 8% master leases, and 4% each 	
spot (short-term) finance leases. 	
	
The issuer has the right to lease revenues from the portfolio and any residual 	
cash flows from the sale of containers. This collateral is shared with series 	
2005-1, 2010-1, and 2011-1.	
	
The preliminary rating reflects our view of:	
     -- The likelihood that timely interest and ultimate principal payments 	
will be made on or before the legal final maturity date.	
     -- The initial and future lessees' estimated credit quality.	
     -- The transaction's legal structure.	
     -- The manager's experience and management team.	
     -- Certain compliance tests, concentration limitations, and early 	
amortization events included in the transaction documents, as described below.	
 	
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT	
	
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating 	
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a 	
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms 	
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the 	
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar 	
securities.	
	
The Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating 	
report is available at

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐