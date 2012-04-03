TEXT-S&P rates Textainer Marine Containers

OVERVIEW -- Textainer Marine Containers Ltd.'s series 2012-1 issuance is an ABS securitization backed by 864,867 containers. The issuer has the right to lease revenues from the portfolio and any residual cash flows from the sale of containers. This collateral is shared with series 2005-1, 2010-1, and 2011-1. -- We assigned our preliminary 'A- (sf)' rating to the series 2012-1 notes. -- The preliminary 'A- (sf)' rating reflects our view of the transaction's structural enhancement, timely interest and ultimate principal payments, and the manager's experience, among other factors. NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) April 3, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its preliminary 'A- (sf)' rating to Textainer Marine Containers Ltd.'s (the issuer's) $250 million fixed-rate asset-backed notes series 2012-1. The preliminary rating is based on information as of April 3, 2012. Subsequent information may result in the assignment of a final rating that differs from the preliminary rating. The note issuance is an asset-backed securities transaction backed by 864,867 containers that comprise 11 different marine cargo container types. Of this amount, 94% is currently out on lease and 6% is not (based on net book value . Excluding finance leases, the fleet composition, based on a $2.217 billion original equipment cost and a $1.654 billion NBV, includes 40-ft. high cube dry containers (44.1% of NBV), 20-ft. dry containers (37.0%), 40-ft. dry containers (9.3%), and 40-ft. high cube reefer (refrigerated) containers (7.7%), all of which benefit from relatively stable demand. The balance (1.9%) comprises a variety of special containers, including flat racks, 20-ft. reefers, and open tops. The average age of the portfolio is 7.23 years, which is in the middle for assets that typically have 15-year useful lives. The issuer's fleet comprises 78% long-term leases, 8% master leases, and 4% each spot (short-term) finance leases. The issuer has the right to lease revenues from the portfolio and any residual cash flows from the sale of containers. This collateral is shared with series 2005-1, 2010-1, and 2011-1. The preliminary rating reflects our view of: -- The likelihood that timely interest and ultimate principal payments will be made on or before the legal final maturity date. -- The initial and future lessees' estimated credit quality. -- The transaction's legal structure. -- The manager's experience and management team. -- Certain compliance tests, concentration limitations, and early amortization events included in the transaction documents, as described below. STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available at