版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 28日 星期二 02:44 BJT

TEXT-S&P revises Caesars Linq LLC and Caesars Octavius LLC outlooks

Overview
     -- We recently revised our rating outlook on Caesars Entertainment Corp. 
(CEC) and its wholly owned subsidiary, Caesars Entertainment Operating Co. 
Inc. (CEOC), to negative from stable.
     -- We are revising our rating outlooks on Caesars Linq and Caesars 
Octavius, indirect wholly owned subsidiaries of CEC, to negative from stable, 
because we believe their credit quality is linked to that of CEC.
     -- The negative outlook reflects weaker than expected operating 
performance at CEC and our view of the linkage between Linq, Octavius, and CEC.
Rating Action
On Aug. 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its rating 
outlook on Las Vegas-based Caesars Linq LLC and Caesars Octavius LLC to 
negative from stable. We affirmed all other ratings on the entities, including 
our 'B-' corporate credit rating.

The outlook revision follows the recent revision of our rating outlook on 
Caesars Entertainment Corp. (CEC) and its wholly owned subsidiary, Caesars 
Entertainment Operating Co. Inc. (CEOC), to negative from stable.
Rationale
Our corporate credit rating on Las Vegas-based Caesars Linq LLC and Caesars 
Octavius LLC (the subsidiary borrowers) reflects our assessment of the 
company's financial risk profile as "highly leveraged" and our assessment of 
the company's business risk profile as "vulnerable," according to our rating 
criteria. 

Our assessment of the subsidiary borrowers' financial risk profile as highly 
leveraged reflects the aggressive financial policy and weak credit profile of 
the parent, Caesars Entertainment Corp. (CEC). Although the subsidiary 
borrowers are structured as unrestricted subsidiaries of CEC, we believe their 
credit quality is linked to that of CEC. We are concerned that a bankruptcy at 
CEC could cause a bankruptcy at the subsidiary borrowers, if management 
decides it is in its best interest to include the subsidiary borrowers in a 
broader bankruptcy proceeding.

Beyond the structural linkage related to CEC's controlling position, the 
subsidiary borrowers also rely on approximately $50 million of fixed lease 
payments from the direct parent Caesars Entertainment Operating Co. Inc. 
(CEOC). These lease payments began to ramp up following the opening of the 
Octavius Tower earlier this year and will be the majority of cash flows 
available to service debt each year under our performance expectations. While 
these lease payments offer steady cash flow streams sufficient to meet debt 
service needs, given CEC's weak credit profile (including operating 
lease-adjusted debt to EBITDA of around 12x and EBITDA coverage of interest of 
just 0.9x as of June 30, 2012), we believe this level of fixed-lease payment 
could challenge CEOC's ability to meet its own debt obligations in the event 
performance trends deteriorate. 

Our recent revision of CEC's outlook to negative reflected 
weaker-than-expected performance in the second quarter, particularly in Las 
Vegas, and a revision of our 2012 expectations. We now expect relatively flat 
EBITDA in 2012 (pro forma for the divestiture of Harrah's St. Louis, expected 
to close later this year). Our 2012 performance assumptions incorporate flat 
to modestly down property EBITDA for Caesars' Las Vegas region and 10% to 15% 
declines at its Atlantic City properties. That said, we expect a return to at 
least modest growth in Las Vegas in 2013 and expect weakness in the Atlantic 
City region to moderate somewhat. Our expectations for at least modest growth 
in CEC's consolidated EBITDA in 2013, combined with $985 million of cash on 
the balance sheet and no outstanding borrowings under a $1.1 billion revolving 
credit facility at June 30, 2012 (although availability is subject to 
compliance with a senior secured leverage ratio covenant and offset by 
outstanding letters of credit), should provide sufficient liquidity to meet 
debt service obligations and capital spending needs, while facilitating 
covenant compliance through the end of 2013. 

Our assessment of the subsidiary borrowers' business risk profile as 
vulnerable reflects construction risk associated with the retail, dining, and 
entertainment corridor (Linq). While we view the Linq development favorably, 
because the location and product offering seem promising, there is uncertainty 
regarding the success it will achieve, because its open-air, mid-tier, retail 
and entertainment product offering is somewhat unique and untested in the Las 
Vegas market. These weaknesses are somewhat offset by our expectation that 
visitation to the Las Vegas Strip will keep growing modestly, allowing the 
additional hotel capacity at Caesars Palace to be absorbed. We view Linq's 
center-Strip location favorably, and believe high foot traffic will attract 
potential retail tenants. Finally, CEC's $100 million completion guarantee, 
and its interest guarantee until both Octavius and Linq commence operations, 
is a credit strength, despite CEC's weak credit profile.

Under our long-term performance expectations, we believe CEOC can sustain its 
fixed-lease payments, and forecast EBITDA at Linq to stabilize in the low-$40 
million area. Without the overhang of CEC's weak credit profile, our projected 
credit measures once the projects are fully operational, including total debt 
to EBITDA below 5.0x and EBITDA coverage of interest above 2x, could otherwise 
be supportive of a one-notch higher rating on the subsidiary borrowers.
Liquidity
Given the subsidiary borrowers' sources and uses of cash and incorporating our 
performance expectations, the subsidiary borrowers have an "adequate" 
liquidity profile, according to our criteria. Lease payments from CEOC began 
in the first quarter of 2012 following the opening of the Octavius Tower, and 
will be insufficient to fully meet total interest expense. Our liquidity 
assessment also takes into account the prefunded 15-month interest reserve and 
recognizes the flexibility that the gradual opening of components of the 
overall project allows, as well as the support of CEC's interest guarantee, if 
necessary. Additional expectations and assumptions in our assessment of the 
subsidiary borrowers' liquidity profile include:
     -- We expect sources of liquidity over the next 12-18 months to exceed 
uses by at least 1.2x.
     -- We believe net sources would be positive during the first full year of 
operations of Linq (assuming a third-quarter 2013 opening), even if EBITDA 
falls 15% short of our current expectations.

Liquidity sources consist of slightly above $500 million, including the equity 
contribution by CEC, available to meet construction costs and interest 
payments. In addition, fixed-lease payments from CEOC began in the first 
quarter of 2012, following the opening of the standard guest rooms in Octavius 
Tower. Lease payments are scheduled to step up with the opening of the villas 
in the second half of 2012, and are likely to reach the full $50 million 
annual run rate on opening of the Linq casino in the third quarter of 2013.

Financial covenants include a maximum total net first-lien leverage ratio of 
4.75x, which would begin to be measured with the fourth full quarter ending 
after both Octavius and Linq have opened, and a minimum EBITDA requirement 
solely during the first three quarters after both Octavius and Linq have 
opened. There is also a provision in the credit facility whereby CEC will 
guarantee compliance with the leverage covenant by making or arranging equity 
cure payments, if needed, up to a total aggregate amount of $50 million. Debt 
maturities are limited to 1% annual amortization of the $450 million term loan 
until its maturity in 2017, although a cash flow sweep mechanism would be in 
effect if total net first-lien leverage is greater than 2.5x.
Outlook
Our rating outlook is negative, reflecting our view of the linkage between the 
credit quality of Linq and Octavius and CEC, despite our belief that the 
financing package and other liquidity enhancements, including a 15-month 
interest reserve, provide ample liquidity to meet debt service obligations. We 
could lower the ratings on CEC, and in turn the subsidiary borrowers, if 
Caesars' weak performance trends in the second quarter continue, or if we no 
longer believe that Caesars' EBITDA will grow at least modestly in 2013 and 
that positive momentum will start to build again in the Las Vegas region. 
Without growth in 2013 and an expectation for positive operating momentum to 
continue into 2014, we believe CEC could otherwise be challenged to meet fixed 
charges while servicing its current capital structure and might again seek to 
restructure its debt obligations. Given CEC's very weak credit measures and 
limited capacity for debt repayment, a revision of the outlook to stable or 
positive rating momentum would require meaningful outperformance relative to 
our forecast.
Related Criteria And Research
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
     -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009
     -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action
                                        To                 From
Caesars Linq LLC
Caesars Octavius LLC
 Corporate Credit Rating                B-/Negative/--     B-/Stable/--

Ratings Affirmed

Caesars Linq LLC
Caesars Octavius LLC
 Senior Secured
  Local Currency                        B                  
  Recovery Rating                       2

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐