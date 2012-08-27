TEXT-S&P revises Chester Downs and Marina LLC outlooks to negative

Overview -- We recently revised our rating outlook on Caesars Entertainment Corp. (CEC) and its wholly owned subsidiary, Caesars Entertainment Operating Co. Inc. (CEOC), to negative from stable. -- We are revising our rating outlook on U.S. gaming operator Chester Downs and Marina to negative from stable, because we believe its credit quality is linked to CEC's, because of its substantial majority controlling position. -- The negative outlook reflects our view of the linkage between the credit quality of Chester Downs and CEC. Rating Action On Aug. 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its rating outlook on Chester, Pa.-based Chester Downs and Marina LLC to negative from stable. We affirmed all other ratings on the company, including our 'B-' corporate credit rating. The outlook revision follows the recent revision of our rating outlook on Caesars Entertainment Corp. (CEC) and its wholly owned subsidiary, Caesars Entertainment Operating Co. Inc. (CEOC), to negative from stable. Given CEC's 99.5% ownership stake through CEOC, we view the credit quality of Chester Downs and Marina as linked to that of CEC. Rationale Our 'B-' corporate credit rating reflects the "highly leveraged" financial risk profile (based on our criteria) and very aggressive financial policy of Chester Downs' indirect majority owner and property manager, CEC. Through its subsidiary--CEOC--CEC currently owns a 99.5% stake in Chester. Given CEC's substantial majority controlling position, we view Chester's credit quality as linked to CEC's. We believe a bankruptcy at CEC could result in a bankruptcy at Chester, despite its relatively moderate financial burden, because we believe CEC could decide to include Chester in a broader bankruptcy proceeding. Management could accomplish this by buying out the minority investors for a relatively insignificant sum. As a standalone entity, our assessment of Chester's financial risk profile as "aggressive" and our assessment of Chester's business risk profile as "weak" (according to our criteria) might support a higher rating. However, it is unlikely our rating on Chester would be higher than our rating on CEC given its controlling ownership stake. Our assessment of Chester's financial risk profile as aggressive reflects its high debt balances, which, following a recapitalization transaction earlier this year, consists solely of the $330 million senior secured notes. Still, under our performance expectations for the property and incorporating minimal capital spending needs, we expect positive free operating cash flow generation. Our assessment of Chester's business risk profile as weak reflects its limited diversity as an operator of a single gaming property and increased competitive pressure in the Philadelphia-area gaming market in recent years. These factors are partially offset by the inclusion of the property in Caesars' Total Rewards player network, which offers some competitive advantage, and strong market demographics. Chester is 15 miles from downtown Philadelphia, benefiting from the strong demographics of the greater Philadelphia market. The property performed well in 2011, despite increased competition in the Philadelphia gaming market after the SugarHouse Casino opened in 2010. Performance benefited from Pennsylvania legislation allowing table games in casinos in mid-2010. Total gaming revenue at the property increased 7% in 2011, despite a 9.5% decrease in slot revenues. Chester's margins improved about 300 basis points, driving a more than 25% increase in EBITDA. In addition to increased revenue, Chester benefited from a lower tax rate on table games and cost efficiencies. We expect growth to moderate significantly in 2012. We expect low- to mid-single-digit growth in EBITDA in 2012. Our forecast factors in modest growth in revenues at the property, and modest margin improvement related to ongoing cost-cutting efforts and a reduction in the table game tax rate to 14% from 16%, effective September 2012. We believe the current cash flow base at Chester is sustainable over the next few years, because we think it is unlikely any meaningful new competition will open in the immediate market over this period. Despite an existing license for a second casino in Philadelphia, we believe it increasingly unlikely that this property will open over the intermediate term. Valley Forge Convention Center (about 20 miles from Chester) opened a casino with 600 slot machines and 50 table games in spring 2012. Although access is limited to convention center and resort guests, we have incorporated a slight impact on performance at Chester related to this new competitor. Thus far in 2012, revenue has modestly underperformed our expectations: Total gaming revenue at the property declined 2.8% in the seven months ended July 2012. EBITDA generation in the first quarter also underperformed our expectations, after a mid-teens percentage decline due to a higher cost base. Liquidity Under our performance expectations, Chester has an "adequate" liquidity profile, according to our criteria. Relevant expectations, assumptions, and factors in our assessment include: -- We estimate sources will exceed uses over the next 12 to 18 months by about 1.2x. -- We expect net sources to be positive, even if forecasted EBITDA declines 15% over the next 12 months. -- Chester, in our view, has a satisfactory standing in the credit markets. -- It does not have a revolving credit facility, and is not subject to financial maintenance covenants. Chester's liquidity sources include internally generated cash and cash on the balance sheet. While it does not maintain a revolving credit facility, we believe operating cash flow will be sufficient to fund maintenance capital expenditures, estimated at approximately $5 million per year over the intermediate term. Following the senior secured notes issuance, Chester does not have any material debt maturities until 2020 when the notes mature. Restricted payments are limited unless leverage is less than 3x or the company has repurchased a specified amount in notes (initially set at $10 million) in the previous 12 months. Outlook While we expect credit measures at Chester to remain strong for our 'B-' rating, our rating and negative outlook reflect the link between Chester and CEC. We could lower our ratings on CEC, and therefore on Chester, if Caesars' weak performance trends in the second quarter continue, or if we no longer believe that Caesars' EBITDA will grow at least modestly in 2013 and that positive momentum will start to build again in the Las Vegas region. Without growth in 2013 and an expectation for positive operating momentum into 2014, we believe Caesars could otherwise be challenged to meet fixed charges while servicing its current capital structure and might again seek to restructure its debt obligations. Given Caesars' very weak credit measures and limited capacity for debt repayment, a revision of the outlook to stable or positive rating momentum would require meaningful outperformance relative to our forecast. 