TEXT-S&P rates Crown Castle notes 'B-'

April 3 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its
'B-' issue-level rating and '6' recovery rating to Crown Castle International
Corp.'s (B+/Stable/--) proposed $1 billion senior unsecured notes due
2022. The '6' recovery rating reflects expectations for negligible (0%-10%)
recovery of principal in the event of default. The company intends to use the
proceeds to finance a tender offer for its 9% notes, which totaled approximately
$861 million in aggregate principal amount at April 3, 2012, and which will
require about $982.4 million in cash, including tender premium, related fees and
expenses. 	
	
Our ratings on Crown reflect its "strong" business risk position, and "highly 	
leveraged" financial risk profile. Given debt incurred for the WCP acquisition 	
in January 2012 and the pending acquisition of NextG, we expect that Crown 	
Castle's leverage will be approximately 7x for 2012, consistent with the 	
current rating and outlook. (For the latest corporate credit rating rationale, 	
see the summary analysis on Crown Castle, published on Jan. 10, 2012, on 	
RatingsDirect.)	
	
RATINGS LIST	
	
Crown Castle International Corp.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                B+/Stable/--	
	
New Ratings	
	
Crown Castle International Corp.	
 Senior Unsecured $1 bil nts due 2022   B-	
   Recovery Rating                      6	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

