TEXT-Fitch assigns Molson Coors initial 'BBB' rating

April 3 - Fitch Ratings has assigned the following initial ratings to Molson
Coors Brewing Company (Molson Coors) and related entities after the
firm's announcement that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire StarBev
for $3.5 billion.
Molson Coors Brewing Company (Parent)
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB';
--Short-term IDR of 'F2';
--Bank credit facility rating of 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured debt rating of 'BBB'.
Molson Coors International LP (a 100% owned subsidiary of Molson Coors)
--Long-term IDR of 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured debt rating of 'BBB'.
Coors Brewing Company (a 100% owned subsidiary of Molson Coors)
--Long-term IDR of 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured debt rating of 'BBB'.
Fitch expects to rate the company's new bank debt 'BBB' which will be comprised
of a revolver and a U.S. term loan and a Euro term loan and 'BBB' to the
company's senior unsecured convertible notes. Fitch expects Molson Coors' new
debt to rank equally to existing debt and will be guaranteed fully and
unconditionally, jointly and severally by all material subsidiaries.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Molson Coors has received committed financing and is expected to fund the $3.5
billion acquisition with a combination of bank debt, convertible notes and cash
on hand. The company's pro forma leverage total debt to EBITDA, including
dividends from the MillerCoor joint venture (JV) is expected to be approximately
3.5 times (x), which is high for the rating category. However, free cash flow
(FCF), calculated by Fitch as cash flow from operations (CFFO) less capital
expenditures and dividends, for the combined entity is estimated in excess of
$600 million annually and is expected to be used for debt reduction in the near
term.
StarBev had revenues of approximately $1 billion and recurring EBITDA of $322
million for the year ended Dec. 31, 2011. Molson Coors expects the acquisition
to be accretive and that pre-tax operational synergies will grow to $50 million
annual by 2015. The purchase price multiple is 11.0x. The transaction is subject
to the approval of certain European regulatory authorities and the company
anticipates the closing within the second quarter of 2012.
The acquisition bolsters the company's international business by adding premium
brands in the Central and Eastern European Region and in contiguous regions such
as Russia and the Ukraine. In addition to the geographic diversification, the
StarBev acquisition also provides a platform for Molson Coors to expand its
other brands in territories with favorable consumption trends. Following the
acquisition about 14% of the company's revenue will be generated from emerging
markets mainly within continental Europe.
Molson Coors' ratings are supported by its strong market share positions in
large profitable beer markets. The company has the second leading market share
in the U.S. (through its MillerCoors LLC JV), Canada and the U.K. with 30%, 40%,
and 19% share in the respective markets. Molson Coors brands are some of the
most recognizable and valuable in the world and include Coors, Coors Light,
Molson and Carling. In the U.S., Coors Light recently became the second best
selling beer and Blue Moon is the largest craft beer brand. Molson Coors'
generates significant cash flow. CFFO for the year ended Dec. 31, 2011 was up
10.3% to $870 million. FCF was $404.6 million.
Molson Coors' ratings further reflect the multi-year declines in beer volumes in
the major markets of the U.S., Canada and the U.K driven in part by shifting
consumer preferences. There was modest improvement in the U.K. during 2011 due
to the addition of the Modelo brands and the Sharp's brand. Wine and spirits
consumption volume has continued to grow over the same time period. In line with
trends of other large brewers, Molson Coors' sales to retailers (STRs) of beer
in 2011 declined 2.3%, 1% and increased 1.6% in the U.S., Canada and the U.K.,
respectively. Craft brewers in the U.S. have largely bucked the volume declines
and posted double digit volume increases, but the craft brewing segment is still
relatively small compared to the overall beer market.
The company's ratings incorporate the consolidating nature of the global beer
industry its maturity, particularly in highly developed markets. The
demonstrated ability to reap efficiencies and synergies from scale has
encouraged M&A activity. As a result, the beer industry is heavily consolidated
on a global and local level. Many beer markets are structured as oligopolies or
quasi-monopolies, with high barriers to entry given the distribution networks
that industry leaders have built over the years and the long-standing loyalty to
locally branded products. While Molson Coors is smaller than its global peers,
its family control makes it a difficult target.
A positive rating action is not anticipated in the near term as the company's
credit measures are weak for the rating category. However, if Molson Coors
delevers within a 18-24 month period as expected and effectively integrate
StarBev operations, while maintaining its cash flow profile and is committed to
maintaining leverage in the low 2.0x a positive rating would be considered. A
negative rating action could result from a failure to reduce debt and leverage
is maintained above 3.0x for an extended period. While not anticipated, pressure
could also be placed on the ratings through a deterioration in the acquisition
so that it absorbed significant managerial and financial resources; or sustained
material declines in EBITDA due to volume and/or margin contraction, possibly
due to heightened competition or large debt-financed share repurchases.
Molson Coors' funds from operations (FFO) adjusted leverage improved 2.1x for
the year ended Dec. 31, 2011 from 2.5x for the year ended Dec. 31, 2010 as FFO
benefited from the absence of a discretionary pension contribution that
negatively impacted 2010 CFFO. Adjusted operating EBITDA to gross interest
expense improved slightly to 10.5x. Although, large brewers are facing similar
input cost inflation, Molson Coors and MillerCoors have been able to cut costs
in order to sustain margins despite the pressures. However, Molson Coors'
margins are lower than its larger peers. Fitch expects Molson Coors to continue
to cut costs to move margins closer to its peer group.
Including equity income from MillerCoors, Molson Coors total debt to adjusted
operating EBITDA has been stable ranging between 1.7x-1.8x since year-end 2009.
Fitch includes the equity income from MillerCoors within Fitch calculated credit
measures since Molson Coors has a significant stake in the JV with 42% ownership
and 50% voting control. Cash distributions from MillerCoors are regular and
roughly equal Molson Coors' equity income in any period.
Molson Coors' has an undrawn $400 million revolving credit facility. The credit
facility expires in April 2015 and contains a leverage covenant limiting total
debt to consolidated EBITDA including Molson Coors' proportional share of
MillerCoors' EBITDA to not exceed 3.5x. This facility is likely to be amended or
replaced with the financing for StarBev. As mentioned previously, given Molson
Coors' high FCF and generally conservative financial policies with regard to
dividends and share repurchases, Fitch expects the company to delever quickly
and maintain sufficient liquidity.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
