TEXT-S&P revises Dish Network outlook to positive

April 3 - Overview	
     -- We expect DISH Network Corp. will be able to provide greater clarity 	
on its wireless strategy in the next 12 months.	
     -- We are revising our outlook on DISH to positive from stable.	
     -- At the same time, we are affirming our ratings on the company, 	
including our 'BB-' corporate credit rating.	
	
Rating Action	
On April 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on 	
Englewood, Colo.-based satellite-TV provider DISH Network Corp. to
positive from stable. In addition, we affirmed all ratings on the company,
including the 'BB-' corporate credit rating.	
	
Rationale	
The outlook revision reflects our expectations that we will get greater 	
clarity on DISH's wireless strategy in the next 12 months. DISH owns licenses 	
for MSS spectrum (2 GHz band) and would like to build out a terrestrial 	
wireless network using this spectrum. Last month, the FCC issued a Notice of 	
Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM), which could allow stand-alone terrestrial services 	
over this spectrum. If this NPRM were adopted, DISH would be able to build out 	
its network. Resolution of this NPRM is expected before the end of 2012. We 	
could raise our ratings on DISH if the company's wireless strategy is 	
undertaken is such a manner that we did not believe that debt leverage, which 	
was 2.2x at the end of 2011, would exceed 4.0x.	
	
The ratings on DISH are constrained by the lack of clearly articulated 	
strategic and financial policies, particularly with regard to recent 	
acquisitions and investments outside of the core video business. The ratings 	
also reflect the strong competition from rival DIRECTV and other video 	
providers. Standard & Poor's believes DISH's lack of its own triple-play 	
package, consisting of video, high-speed data (HSD), and voice services, could 	
put it at a competitive disadvantage longer term to cable-TV operators and 	
Verizon Communications Inc. and AT&T (with their respective FiOS and U-verse 	
video offerings). In addition, the rating recognizes the longer term 	
uncertainty of the impact of the new over-the-top (OTT) operators, such as 	
Hulu and Netflix, on the video distribution model.	
	
Somewhat tempering these risks is the company's moderate leverage for the 	
rating category. Other tempering factors include "strong" liquidity from 	
healthy free cash flow and a sizable cash balance.	
	
While leverage is currently moderate for the rating, we believe the company's 	
financial risk profile could become more aggressive over time. Over the past 	
few years, DISH has spent about $4 billion on a number of strategic 	
investments, including about $3.5 billion for licenses for wireless spectrum, 	
and $321 million for the assets of Blockbuster. The company has not clearly 	
articulated the strategic rationale for these investments, how these assets 	
fit together and how they will benefit the core video service. Further 	
investments, such as the development and deployment of a wireless network 	
which the company has publicly discussed, could lead to significant capital 	
expenditures which would likely prompt the company to incur additional debt, 	
decreasing its financial flexibility. DISH did reverse recent trends, lowering 	
churn and adding some subscriber in the fourth quarter of 2011, but it has 	
been challenged by customer service issues and a billing system conversion 	
(likely to be completed in 2012), and we believe there is a risk that these 	
ventures could distract management from focusing on the core TV distribution 	
business.	
	
DISH faces intense competition from various video providers, including 	
cable-TV operators that offer video packages similar to DISH but also other 	
bundled services such as HSD and telephone that DISH cannot currently offer on 	
its own. Other competitors are the local telephone companies, using their own 	
upgraded facilities (though with limited availability), and DIRECTV, the 	
second-largest national satellite-TV operator. The slowly growing U.S. economy 	
is hurting the U.S. video industry, as overall video subscriber growth has 	
been minimal for the past year. We expect DISH's 2012 subscriber growth to be 	
flat, with average revenue per user (ARPU) growth in the low-single digits. 	
DISH has not planned a rate increase in 2012 so ARPU growth will have to come 	
from up-selling more expensive programming plans and advanced services such as 	
DVRs and high definition. With programming cost growth outpacing ARPU growth, 	
we expect margins (about 26% in 2011) to face downward pressure and could 	
decline to the low-20% area over the next few years.	
	
We have factored DISH's lack of a competitive triple-play package, along with 	
operational issues, into our view of the company's longer term competitive 	
position, which we consider weaker than DIRECTV and the larger cable 	
providers. While DISH has made some progress in stabilizing its video business 	
(DISH's churn for 2011 was 1.63%, similar to DIRECTV's 1.56% rate), we believe 	
a sustained turnaround in DISH's operating metrics is unlikely because of 	
mature industry penetration, a soft economy with limited new household 	
formation, AT&T's and Verizon's rollout of their own video services, and 	
potential increased customer interest in discounted cable triple-play 	
packages. In addition, DISH does not have a bundling alliance to offer a 	
triple-play package with any of the three large wireline phone companies 	
(AT&T, CenturyLink, and Verizon), which places DISH at a competitive 	
disadvantage to DIRECTV which does have these bundling relationships in these 	
markets. 	
	
DISH's leverage, at about 2.2x debt to 2011 EBITDA, adjusted for the company's 	
guarantee of $185 million in EchoStar's capital leases, is moderate for the 	
'BB-' rating category. Net of about $2 billion in cash, marketable securities, 	
and other investments, net adjusted leverage is about 1.7x. The company 	
generated $1.8 billion in free operating cash flow (FOCF) in 2011. We expect 	
DISH to generate about $1.4 billion in FOCF in 2012 and 2013. A number of 	
uncertain events could pressure FOCF generation, including capital expenditure 	
spending to build out DISH's wireless initiative and potential cash needs for 	
Blockbuster, none of which are factored into our forecast.	
	
Liquidity	
We consider DISH's liquidity profile strong under our criteria. The company 	
has good financial flexibility for business needs and contingencies given its 	
healthy free cash flow and sizable cash and marketable securities. It does not 	
have a revolving credit facility. Sources of liquidity consist of the cash and 	
current marketable securities balance of $2 billion as of Dec. 31, 2011, plus 	
our expectation for $1.4 billion in FOCF in 2012. In addition, we believe the 	
company has had strong bank relationships and solid standing in the credit 	
markets. We note that DISH paid out a one-time $2 per share ($893 million) 	
dividend to shareholders in December 2011 and believe similar one-time 	
dividends are possible in the future. Our liquidity assessment does not 	
include the impact of DISH's wireless initiative.	
	
Recovery analysis	
For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on DISH to be 	
published separately on RatingsDirect.	
	
Outlook	
The positive outlook indicates the potential of an upgrade in the next 12 	
months if there is greater clarity regarding the company's wireless strategy, 	
in particular if that the strategy would be executed in such a manner that 	
leverage would remain under 4x. An upgrade would also be based on the 	
continuation of recent operating results that suggest stabilization in the 	
company's video service. 	
	
Conversely, we could revise the outlook back to stable if the company pursues 	
a significantly more aggressive financial policy than we anticipate, most 	
likely to develop and deploy its wireless strategy, increasing leverage to 	
greater than the mid-4x area on a run-rate basis. Alternatively, another path 	
toward a revision back to stable would be a weakening competitive business 	
position with accelerating subscriber losses and high churn, leading to EBITDA 	
declines and margin compression.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- U.S. Cable Sector Overview: Growth Slows As The Industry Matures, 	
March 21, 2012	
     -- U.S. Telecom & Cable Companies, Strongest To Weakest, Jan. 12, 2012	
     -- U.S. Telecom And Cable Sectors Likely To Maintain Overall Rating 	
Stability, Jan. 12, 2012	
     -- Issuer Ranking List: U.S. Telecom & Cable Companies, Strongest To 	
Weakest, Jan. 9, 2012	
     -- Industry Economic Outlook: U.S. Telecom And Cable Sectors Likely To 	
Maintain Overall Rating Stability, Jan. 4, 2012	
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Adapting Could Be Cable TV's Key To Meeting The OTT Challenge, Sept 	
27, 2011	
     -- M&A Takes Center Stage In The U.S. Telecom And Cable Sectors, Sept. 	
26, 2011	
	
Ratings List	
	
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action	
                                        To                 From	
DISH Network Corp.	
DISH DBS Corp.	
DISH Broadband Corp.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                BB-/Positive/--    BB-/Stable/--	
	
Ratings Affirmed	
	
DISH DBS Corp.	
 Senior Unsecured                       BB-                	
   Recovery Rating                      3                  	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

