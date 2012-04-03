TEXT-S&P revises Dish Network outlook to positive

April 3 - Overview
-- We expect DISH Network Corp. will be able to provide greater clarity
on its wireless strategy in the next 12 months.
-- We are revising our outlook on DISH to positive from stable.
-- At the same time, we are affirming our ratings on the company,
including our 'BB-' corporate credit rating.
Rating Action
On April 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on
Englewood, Colo.-based satellite-TV provider DISH Network Corp. to
positive from stable. In addition, we affirmed all ratings on the company,
including the 'BB-' corporate credit rating.
Rationale
The outlook revision reflects our expectations that we will get greater
clarity on DISH's wireless strategy in the next 12 months. DISH owns licenses
for MSS spectrum (2 GHz band) and would like to build out a terrestrial
wireless network using this spectrum. Last month, the FCC issued a Notice of
Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM), which could allow stand-alone terrestrial services
over this spectrum. If this NPRM were adopted, DISH would be able to build out
its network. Resolution of this NPRM is expected before the end of 2012. We
could raise our ratings on DISH if the company's wireless strategy is
undertaken is such a manner that we did not believe that debt leverage, which
was 2.2x at the end of 2011, would exceed 4.0x.
The ratings on DISH are constrained by the lack of clearly articulated
strategic and financial policies, particularly with regard to recent
acquisitions and investments outside of the core video business. The ratings
also reflect the strong competition from rival DIRECTV and other video
providers. Standard & Poor's believes DISH's lack of its own triple-play
package, consisting of video, high-speed data (HSD), and voice services, could
put it at a competitive disadvantage longer term to cable-TV operators and
Verizon Communications Inc. and AT&T (with their respective FiOS and U-verse
video offerings). In addition, the rating recognizes the longer term
uncertainty of the impact of the new over-the-top (OTT) operators, such as
Hulu and Netflix, on the video distribution model.
Somewhat tempering these risks is the company's moderate leverage for the
rating category. Other tempering factors include "strong" liquidity from
healthy free cash flow and a sizable cash balance.
While leverage is currently moderate for the rating, we believe the company's
financial risk profile could become more aggressive over time. Over the past
few years, DISH has spent about $4 billion on a number of strategic
investments, including about $3.5 billion for licenses for wireless spectrum,
and $321 million for the assets of Blockbuster. The company has not clearly
articulated the strategic rationale for these investments, how these assets
fit together and how they will benefit the core video service. Further
investments, such as the development and deployment of a wireless network
which the company has publicly discussed, could lead to significant capital
expenditures which would likely prompt the company to incur additional debt,
decreasing its financial flexibility. DISH did reverse recent trends, lowering
churn and adding some subscriber in the fourth quarter of 2011, but it has
been challenged by customer service issues and a billing system conversion
(likely to be completed in 2012), and we believe there is a risk that these
ventures could distract management from focusing on the core TV distribution
business.
DISH faces intense competition from various video providers, including
cable-TV operators that offer video packages similar to DISH but also other
bundled services such as HSD and telephone that DISH cannot currently offer on
its own. Other competitors are the local telephone companies, using their own
upgraded facilities (though with limited availability), and DIRECTV, the
second-largest national satellite-TV operator. The slowly growing U.S. economy
is hurting the U.S. video industry, as overall video subscriber growth has
been minimal for the past year. We expect DISH's 2012 subscriber growth to be
flat, with average revenue per user (ARPU) growth in the low-single digits.
DISH has not planned a rate increase in 2012 so ARPU growth will have to come
from up-selling more expensive programming plans and advanced services such as
DVRs and high definition. With programming cost growth outpacing ARPU growth,
we expect margins (about 26% in 2011) to face downward pressure and could
decline to the low-20% area over the next few years.
We have factored DISH's lack of a competitive triple-play package, along with
operational issues, into our view of the company's longer term competitive
position, which we consider weaker than DIRECTV and the larger cable
providers. While DISH has made some progress in stabilizing its video business
(DISH's churn for 2011 was 1.63%, similar to DIRECTV's 1.56% rate), we believe
a sustained turnaround in DISH's operating metrics is unlikely because of
mature industry penetration, a soft economy with limited new household
formation, AT&T's and Verizon's rollout of their own video services, and
potential increased customer interest in discounted cable triple-play
packages. In addition, DISH does not have a bundling alliance to offer a
triple-play package with any of the three large wireline phone companies
(AT&T, CenturyLink, and Verizon), which places DISH at a competitive
disadvantage to DIRECTV which does have these bundling relationships in these
markets.
DISH's leverage, at about 2.2x debt to 2011 EBITDA, adjusted for the company's
guarantee of $185 million in EchoStar's capital leases, is moderate for the
'BB-' rating category. Net of about $2 billion in cash, marketable securities,
and other investments, net adjusted leverage is about 1.7x. The company
generated $1.8 billion in free operating cash flow (FOCF) in 2011. We expect
DISH to generate about $1.4 billion in FOCF in 2012 and 2013. A number of
uncertain events could pressure FOCF generation, including capital expenditure
spending to build out DISH's wireless initiative and potential cash needs for
Blockbuster, none of which are factored into our forecast.
Liquidity
We consider DISH's liquidity profile strong under our criteria. The company
has good financial flexibility for business needs and contingencies given its
healthy free cash flow and sizable cash and marketable securities. It does not
have a revolving credit facility. Sources of liquidity consist of the cash and
current marketable securities balance of $2 billion as of Dec. 31, 2011, plus
our expectation for $1.4 billion in FOCF in 2012. In addition, we believe the
company has had strong bank relationships and solid standing in the credit
markets. We note that DISH paid out a one-time $2 per share ($893 million)
dividend to shareholders in December 2011 and believe similar one-time
dividends are possible in the future. Our liquidity assessment does not
include the impact of DISH's wireless initiative.
Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on DISH to be
published separately on RatingsDirect.
Outlook
The positive outlook indicates the potential of an upgrade in the next 12
months if there is greater clarity regarding the company's wireless strategy,
in particular if that the strategy would be executed in such a manner that
leverage would remain under 4x. An upgrade would also be based on the
continuation of recent operating results that suggest stabilization in the
company's video service.
Conversely, we could revise the outlook back to stable if the company pursues
a significantly more aggressive financial policy than we anticipate, most
likely to develop and deploy its wireless strategy, increasing leverage to
greater than the mid-4x area on a run-rate basis. Alternatively, another path
toward a revision back to stable would be a weakening competitive business
position with accelerating subscriber losses and high churn, leading to EBITDA
declines and margin compression.
