TEXT-S&P revises Accuride notes recovery rating to 4 from 3

BRIEF-Qatar Electricity and Water says unit to acquire BTU Power's stake in three companies
* Unit Nebras Power to acquire BTU Power's stake in Asia Gulf Power, Asia Gulf Power Service and BTU Rades for $93 million
Aug. 28 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it revised its recovery rating on Evansville, Ind.-based Accuride Corp.'s $310 million senior secured notes to '4' from '3' because of a higher asset-based lending (ABL) commitment and increased capital leases. The issue-level rating on the notes remains unchanged at 'B'. The '4' recovery rating indicates our expectation that lenders would receive average (30% to 50%) recovery in the event of a payment default. The 'B' corporate credit rating and stable outlook on commercial-vehicle component supplier Accuride reflect its significant leverage and substantial exposure to the highly cyclical commercial-vehicle markets. (For the complete recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on Accuride, to be published after this report on RatingsDirect.) RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- Issuer Ranking: Global Auto Suppliers, Strongest To Weakest, June 8, 2012
-- The Credit Overhang: Implications For The Global Automotive Sector Of A Hard Landing In China, May 29, 2012
-- Industry Report Card: Global Auto Supplier Credit Outlooks Stable In 2012; Sales Outlooks Vary By Region, May 11, 2012
-- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
-- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Auto Component Suppliers Industry, Jan. 28, 2009
-- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 RATINGS LIST Accuride Corp. Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/-- Recovery Rating Revised
To From Accuride Corp. Senior Secured B B Recovery Rating 4 3 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column. Primary Credit Analyst: Lawrence Orlowski, CFA, New York (1) 212-438-7800;
lawrence_orlowski@standardandpoors.com Secondary Contact: Nancy C Messer, CFA, New York (1) 212-438-7672;
nancy_messer@standardandpoors.com
* Unit Nebras Power to acquire BTU Power's stake in Asia Gulf Power, Asia Gulf Power Service and BTU Rades for $93 million
* Advent won't withdraw offer after deadline-sources (Adds sources on Advent bid)
BEIJING, Feb 26 China will focus on stable development of its capital markets this year, but will press ahead to further open its markets to foreign companies, the top securities regulator said on Sunday.