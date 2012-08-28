TEXT-S&P revises Accuride notes recovery rating to 4 from 3

Aug. 28 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it revised its recovery rating on Evansville, Ind.-based Accuride Corp.'s $310 million senior secured notes to '4' from '3' because of a higher asset-based lending (ABL) commitment and increased capital leases. The issue-level rating on the notes remains unchanged at 'B'. The '4' recovery rating indicates our expectation that lenders would receive average (30% to 50%) recovery in the event of a payment default. The 'B' corporate credit rating and stable outlook on commercial-vehicle component supplier Accuride reflect its significant leverage and substantial exposure to the highly cyclical commercial-vehicle markets. (For the complete recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on Accuride, to be published after this report on RatingsDirect.) RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

Recovery Rating Revised

To From Accuride Corp. Senior Secured B B Recovery Rating 4 3

