TEXT-S&P revises Forest Oil outlook to stable

Overview -- In July 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its natural gas pricing assumptions for the remainder of 2012 and for 2013. -- The higher price assumption and production shift to higher-margin liquids improves the cash flow and profitability for U.S. exploration and production (E&P) company Forest Oil Corp. -- We are revising our outlook on Forest to stable from negative. We are also affirming the 'B+' corporate credit rating. -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Forest is likely to maintain leverage near 4x at least through 2013. Rating Action On Aug 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on Forest Oil Corp. to stable from negative and affirmed the 'B+' corporate credit rating. We also affirmed the 'BB' rating on Forest's senior secured debt. The recovery rating on this debt remains '1', indicating our expectation of very high (90% to 100%) recovery in the event of a default. We affirmed the 'B-' issue-level rating on its unsecured debt. The recovery rating on this debt is '6', indicating our expectation of negligible (0% to 10%) recovery for lenders in the event of a default. Rationale The outlook revision follows the recent increase in our natural gas price assumptions through 2013 and the associated improvement in Forest's expected cash flows and profitability measures. Although the company plans to spend nearly all of its capital on more profitable liquids (oil or natural gas liquids {NGLs}), the shift to more liquids production takes time. We expect that natural gas will represent approximately two-thirds of next year's production. As a result of our revised price assumption for natural gas, along with some downward revisions to our cost assumptions, we think that Forest will maintain leverage near 4x by the end of 2013. We consider this measure to be appropriate for the 'B+' rating category. The ratings on Forest incorporate our "weak" business risk and "aggressive" financial risk assessments. Forest participates in the volatile and capital-intensive E&P industry, is exposed to weak natural gas prices, and has experienced significant turnover at the senior management level. Ratings also reflect decent acreage positions in liquids-rich basins and an "adequate" liquidity position. We consider financial risk to be "aggressive," reflecting the company's debt balance on June 30, 2012, of more than $2 billion, inclusive of operating leases, post-retirement benefit obligations, and asset retirement obligations (AROs). Debt-to-annualized EBITDA was aggressive at 4.5x on June 30, 2012, as a result of increased debt to fund its capital expenditure program related to development of oil-weighted properties. We think that production gains and a greater proportion of production from more profitable liquids will benefit financial measures. We forecast that Forest will generate slightly more than $500 million of EBITDA annually in 2012 and 2013, corresponding to debt-to-EBITDA of approximately 4x. Based on our expectation that Forest will spend $635 million this year and $400 million next year, we project that the company will generate funds from operations (FFO) of $350 million in 2012 and $361 million in 2013 and that it will outspend internally generated cash flows by more than $300 million this year and by $20 million next year. Our forecast includes the following expectations and assumptions: -- Our revised price assumption for natural gas is $2.50/Mcf for the remainder of 2012 and $3/Mcf for 2013. Our long-term pricing assumption of $3.50/Mcf remains unchanged. For oil, our price assumption remains $85 per barrel (bbl) in 2012, $80/bbl in 2013, and $75/bbl thereafter. -- We forecast that production will average nearly 330 million cubic feet equivalent per day (Mmcfe/d) in 2012 and slightly more than 330 Mmcfe/d next year. We forecast that natural gas production will decline roughly 1% from 2012 to 2013 and that crude oil production will increase 15% next year. -- We think Forest could reduce debt if it successfully monetizes nonproducing assets. We have included $34 million in asset monetizations in 2012, reflecting the company's agreement to sell its East Texas natural gas-gathering assets. -- We have assumed that lifting costs (LOE) will total approximately $1.40 per thousand cubic feet equivalent (Mcfe) and that general and administrative (G&A) expenses will be nearly $0.40 per Mcfe. -- We have assumed that Forest has hedged roughly 60% of this year's production and two-thirds of next year's production at an average price of more than $6/Mcfe this year and $5.75/Mcfe $6 next year. We characterize Forest's business risk profile as "weak." The company's reserves are positioned well in the 'B+' rating category from a size and scale perspective, with proved reserves of 1.9 trillion cubic feet equivalent (Tcfe). However, approximately 75% of these reserves are tied to very weak natural gas prices. At the same time, 45% of the reserves are in the proved undeveloped (PUD) category, meaning that Forest is at risk of reserve write-downs if it can't fund its development spending requirements. After focusing for the past several years on the Granite Wash and its East Texas/North Louisiana acreage (consisting of the Cotton Valley and Haynesville/Bossier shale), we expect that Forest will allocate most of its capital for the remainder of 2012 and 2013 on its liquids-based Eagle Ford acreage. The liquid -weighted portions of the Eagle Ford can yield attractive rates of return. However, Forest is relatively new to the Eagle Ford, meaning that there is some risk that well results could underperform our expectations (i.e., low flow rates, uneconomic wells, or higher-than-forecast well costs). Liquidity We consider Forest's liquidity position to be "adequate," based on the following expectations and assumptions: -- On June 30, 2012, Forest had approximately $900 million of availability on its $1.25 billion borrowing base and negligible cash on hand. -- We believe sources of liquidity will exceed uses by at least 1.2x over the next year. Even if EBITDA declines by 30%, we still believe that net sources of cash will exceed net uses. -- Forest has no material near-term debt maturities. The earliest maturity is in 2014 when $600 million of notes come due. -- Over the next 12 months, we expect the company to remain in compliance with the revolving credit facility's financial covenant, which requires Forest to maintain a debt-to-EBITDAX ratio of less than 4.5x. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on Forest to be published on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal following the release of this report. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Forest is likely to meet leverage of approximately 4x in 2013. We could lower the rating to 'B' if we expect that leverage will exceed 4.5x, which we could foresee if oil production does not ramp up in the Eagle Ford as expected, if Forest pursues a more aggressive capital spending program, or if hydrocarbon prices weaken. We could upgrade the company if we believe that Forest will maintain leverage below 3.5x for a sustained period. Given our assessment that there is greater operational risk following recent management turnover and uncertainty about potential asset monetizations, we consider a positive action unlikely before the end of 2013. 