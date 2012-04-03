TEXT-S&P takes various rating actions on Wachovia Bank Commerical Mtg Trust

OVERVIEW
-- We lowered our ratings on three classes of commercial mortgage
pass-through certificates from Wachovia Bank Commercial Mortgage Trust's
series 2007-WHALE8, a U.S. CMBS transaction.
-- We also raised our ratings on the four "AP" raked certificates based
on our revised valuation of the Ashford Hospitality Pool 7 loan.
-- Concurrently, we affirmed our ratings on nine other classes, including
the three "LP" raked certificates (based on our revised valuation of the
Longhouse Hospitality Pool loan), from the same transaction.
-- We downgraded the class H certificate to 'D (sf)' because we believe
the accumulated interest shortfalls will remain outstanding for the
foreseeable future.
-- The rating actions follow our analysis of the transaction, which
included our revaluation of the collateral securing the remaining five
floating-rate interest-only loans in the pool and one REO asset, three of
which are currently with the special servicers. Our analysis also considered
the deal structure, the liquidity available to the trust, and the refinancing
risk.
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) April 3, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
today lowered its ratings on three classes of commercial mortgage pass-through
certificates from Wachovia Bank Commercial Mortgage Trust's series
2007-WHALE8, a U.S. commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) transaction.
Concurrently, we raised our ratings on the four "AP" raked certificates and
affirmed our ratings on nine other classes from the same transaction (see
list).
Our rating actions reflect our analysis of the transaction, which included our
revaluation of the collateral securing the remaining five floating-rate
interest-only loans in the pool ($1.286 billion, 96.2% of the pooled trust
balance) and one REO asset ($51.0 million, 3.8%). Three of these loans ($184.8
million, 13.8%) are currently with the special servicers, including the James
Hotel loan ($55.0 million, 4.1%), which was recently transferred on March 12,
2012, subsequent to the March 2012 trustee remittance report. Our analysis
also considered the deal structure, the monthly interest shortfalls affecting
the trust, the liquidity available to the trust, and the refinancing risk
associated with the two largest performing loans ($1.098 billion, 82.2%) that
are scheduled to mature in May 2012 and June 2012.
The downgrades reflect credit support erosion that we anticipate will occur
upon the eventual resolution of one ($55.0 million, 4.1%) of the three
specially serviced assets ($184.8 million, 13.8%). We lowered our rating on
the class H certificate to 'D (sf)' because we believe the accumulated
interest shortfalls will remain outstanding for the foreseeable future.
The raised ratings on the "AP" raked certificates reflect our revaluation of
the Ashford Hospitality Pool 7 loan. The "AP" raked certificates derive 100%
of their cash flow from a subordinate nonpooled component of the loan.
The affirmed ratings on the principal and interest certificates reflect
subordination and liquidity support levels that are consistent with the
outstanding ratings. We affirmed our ratings on the class "LP" raked
certificates based on our revised valuation of the Longhouse Hospitality Pool
loan. The "LP" raked certificates derive 100% of their cash flow from a
subordinate nonpooled component of the loan.
As of the March 16, 2012, trustee remittance report, the trust consists of
five floating-rate interest-only loans indexed to one-month LIBOR and one real
estate owned (REO) asset with a pooled trust balance of $1.336 billion and a
trust balance of $1.5 billion. The reported one-month LIBOR was 0.249% per the
March 16, 2012, trustee remittance report.
LODGING COLLATERAL
Lodging properties secure four loans and one REO asset totaling $1.283 billion
(96.0% of the pooled trust balance). We based our lodging analysis, in part,
on a review of the borrower's operating statements for the years ended Dec.
31, 2011 and 2010, and the borrower's 2012 budgets, as well as available Smith
Travel Research (STR) reports. Details of these assets are as follows:
The LXR Hospitality Pool loan is the largest asset in the pool and the largest
loan on the master servicer's watchlist due to depressed net operating income
(NOI), which the borrower has reported for the past three years. According to
the master servicer, Wells Fargo Bank N.A. (Wells Fargo), one property has
been released since issuance. The remaining collateral consists of 12
full-service resort hotels totaling 4,746 rooms in Florida, California, New
York, Arizona, Puerto Rico, and Jamaica. The loan has a whole-loan balance of
$1.267 billion, which is split into a $948.3 million senior pooled component
(70.9% of the pooled trust balance), a $123.8 million subordinate nonpooled
component that supports the "LXR" raked certificates (not rated by Standard &
Poor's), and a $194.9 million nontrust junior participation interest. In
addition, the borrower's equity interests in the whole loan secure mezzanine
debt totaling $609.2 million. The loan matures on May 9, 2012, and has no
extension options remaining. Wells Fargo reported a combined debt service
coverage (DSC) of 5.79x for the trust balance and 70.1% occupancy for year-end
2011. Our adjusted valuation, using a weighted average capitalization rate of
11.5%, yielded stressed in-trust LTV ratios ranging from 146.8% to 195.7%.
The Longhouse Hospitality Pool loan is the second-largest asset in the pool
and the second-largest loan on Well Fargo's watchlist due to impending
maturity. The loan is secured by 42 extended-stay hotels totaling 5,600 rooms
in 11 states throughout the Southeast and Southwest U.S. The loan has a
whole-loan balance of $165.0 million that comprises a $150.0 million senior
pooled component (11.3% of the pooled trust balance) and a $15.0 million
subordinate nonpooled component raked to the "LP" certificates. In addition,
the borrower's equity interests in the whole loan secure mezzanine debt
totaling $155.0 million. The loan matures on June 9, 2012, and has no
extension options remaining. The borrower has reported declining NOI for the
past three years. Wells Fargo reported a combined DSC of 7.19x for the trust
balance and 54.8% occupancy for year-end 2011. Our adjusted valuation, using a
capitalization rate of 12.0%, yielded stressed in-trust LTV ratios ranging
from 104.4% to 171.2%. Consequently, we affirmed our 'CCC- (sf)' ratings on
the "LP" raked certificates.
The Ashford Hospitality Pool 7 loan is the third-largest asset in the pool and
the largest asset with the special servicer. According to Wells Fargo, eight
properties have been released since issuance. The remaining collateral
consists of two extended-stay, four limited-service, and four full-service
hotels totaling 1,532 rooms in Nevada, Florida, New Mexico, Maryland, Alabama,
Ohio, and Georgia. The loan has a whole-loan balance of $94.9 million, which
is split into a $78.8 million senior pooled component (5.9% of the pooled
trust balance) and a $16.1 million subordinate nonpooled component that
supports the "AP" raked certificates. In addition, the borrower's equity
interests in the whole loan secure mezzanine debt totaling $72.3 million. The
loan, which has a reported current payment status, was transferred to Five
Mile Capital Real Estate Advisors LLC (FMCREA), one of the two special
servicers for this transaction, on June 28, 2011, for imminent default after
the borrower requested for a loan modification and extension. The loan matures
on May 9, 2012, and has no extension options remaining. FMCREA has had
discussions with the borrower where they stated they are working on a
refinancing, which will pay-off the debt at par by maturity. Wells Fargo
indicated that there is a curtailment reserve account totaling $22.8 million
(as of Feb. 14, 2012) that serves as an additional security interest for the
trust. The borrower reported improved net cash flow for the overall hotel
properties in the past three years. Wells Fargo reported a combined DSC of
10.84x for the trust balance as of year-end 2010, and 68.9% occupancy for
year-end 2011. Our adjusted valuation, using a weighted average capitalization
rate of 11.2%, yielded a stressed in-trust LTV ratio of 77.6%. The improved
property performance, together with the $22.8 million curtailment reserve,
contributed to our upgrades of the "AP" raked certificates.
The James Hotel loan is the fourth-largest asset in the pool and the
second-largest asset with the special servicer. The loan is secured by a
17-story full-service hotel located one block west of Michigan Avenue in
Chicago. The hotel includes 297 guestrooms, 5,700 sq. ft. of meeting space, a
restaurant, and a lounge. The loan has a whole-loan balance of $125.0 million,
which is split into a $55.0 million senior pooled component (4.1%) and a $70.0
million nontrust junior participation interest. The loan, which has a reported
current payment status, was transferred to the special servicer, Wells Fargo,
on March 12, 2012, for imminent default (subsequent to the March 2012 trustee
remittance report). The loan matures on April 9, 2012, and has no extension
options remaining. Wells Fargo reported a DSC of 6.96x for the trust balance
and 77.1% occupancy for year-end 2011. Our adjusted valuation, using a
capitalization rate of 11.0%, yielded a stressed in-trust LTV ratio that is
significantly above 100%. We expect a significant loss upon the eventual
resolution of this loan.
The Four Seasons Nevis asset, the smallest asset in the pool, consists of a
196-room full-service hotel in Charlestown, Nevis, West Indies. The asset has
a whole-loan balance of $126.7 million, which is split into a $51.0 million
senior pooled component (3.8%), a $7.4 million subordinate nonpooled component
that supports the "FSN" raked certificates, and a $68.3 million nontrust
junior participation interest. The loan was transferred to the special
servicer, Wells Fargo, on Oct. 23, 2008, and the property became REO on May
27, 2010. Wells Fargo reported a 42.0% occupancy for year-end 2011, and the
property's cash flows were insufficient to pay operating expenses. Wells Fargo
indicated that it is focusing on stabilizing the property before marketing it
for sale. Our adjusted valuation, which considered the October 2011 appraisal
valued at $124.0 million, yielded a stressed in-trust LTV ratio of 87.9%. We
previously downgraded the "FSN" raked certificates to 'D (sf)' due to
recurring interest shortfalls.
The remaining loan, the Southeast Multifamily Pool loan, the second-smallest
asset in the pool, has a pooled trust balance of $53.8 million (4.0%) and a
whole-loan balance of $71.7 million. We based our analysis, in part, on a
review of the borrower's operating statements for the years ended 2010 and
2011, and the borrower's 2012 budgets, as well as the December 2011 rent
rolls. According to Wells Fargo, three properties have been released since
issuance. The remaining collateral consists of seven multifamily apartment
complexes totaling 1,692 units in the Southeast U.S. In addition, the
borrower's equity interests in the whole loan secure mezzanine debt totaling
$11.9 million. According to the master servicer, a loan modification took
place on April 18, 2011, and the loan's maturity was extended to March 9,
2014, with two one-year extension options not to exceed beyond June 9, 2015.
The terms of the modification and extension also include, among other things,
the assumption of the whole loan by an affiliate of the mezzanine lender.
Wells Fargo reported an in-trust DSC of 5.46x for the nine months ended Sept.
30, 2011, and 76.8% occupancy as of year-end 2011. Our adjusted valuation
using a capitalization rate of 8.25% yielded a stressed in-trust LTV ratio of
153.1%.
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.
If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this
credit rating report is available atRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- Methodology And Assumptions For Rating U.S. And Canadian Stand-Alone
And Large Loan CMBS Transactions, published March 8, 2012.
-- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, published Nov. 4, 2011.
-- Methodology And Assumptions For Analyzing The Major Property Types In
U.S. CMBS Transactions, published June 14, 2010.
-- Methodology And Assumptions: Capitalization Rates For Major Property
Types In U.S. CMBS Transactions, published June 14, 2010.
-- Rating U.S. CMBS In The Face Of Interest Shortfalls, published Feb.
23, 2006.
-- U.S. CMBS Legal And Structured Finance Criteria: Property-Specific And
Large Loan Transactions, published May 1, 2003.
RATINGS LOWERED
Wachovia Bank Commercial Mortgage Trust
Commercial mortgage pass-through certificates series 2007-WHALE8
Rating
Class To From Credit enhancement (%)
A-2 B+ (sf) BB+ (sf) 28.30
B CCC+ (sf) B- (sf) 23.69
H D (sf) CCC- (sf) 2.08
RATINGS RAISED
Wachovia Bank Commercial Mortgage Trust
Commercial mortgage pass-through certificates series 2007-WHALE8
Rating
Class To From Credit enhancement (%)
AP-1 BB+ (sf) B+ (sf) N/A
AP-2 BB (sf) B (sf) N/A
AP-3 B+ (sf) B- (sf) N/A
AP-4 B (sf) CCC+ (sf) N/A
RATINGS AFFIRMED
Wachovia Bank Commercial Mortgage Trust
Commercial mortgage pass-through certificates series 2007-WHALE8
Class Rating Credit enhancement (%)
A-1 A+ (sf) 54.13
C CCC+ (sf) 20.14
D CCC (sf) 14.82
E CCC- (sf) 11.33
F CCC- (sf) 7.85
G CCC- (sf) 4.36
LP-1 CCC- (sf) N/A
LP-2 CCC- (sf) N/A
LP-3 CCC- (sf) N/A
N/A--Not applicable.