TEXT-S&P takes various rating actions on Wachovia Bank Commerical Mtg Trust

OVERVIEW	
	
     -- We lowered our ratings on three classes of commercial mortgage 	
pass-through certificates from Wachovia Bank Commercial Mortgage Trust's 	
series 2007-WHALE8, a U.S. CMBS transaction. 	
     -- We also raised our ratings on the four "AP" raked certificates based 	
on our revised valuation of the Ashford Hospitality Pool 7 loan.	
     -- Concurrently, we affirmed our ratings on nine other classes, including 	
the three "LP" raked certificates (based on our revised valuation of the 	
Longhouse Hospitality Pool loan), from the same transaction. 	
     -- We downgraded the class H certificate to 'D (sf)' because we believe 	
the accumulated interest shortfalls will remain outstanding for the 	
foreseeable future.	
     -- The rating actions follow our analysis of the transaction, which 	
included our revaluation of the collateral securing the remaining five 	
floating-rate interest-only loans in the pool and one REO asset, three of 	
which are currently with the special servicers. Our analysis also considered 	
the deal structure, the liquidity available to the trust, and the refinancing 	
risk.	
 	
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) April 3, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services 	
today lowered its ratings on three classes of commercial mortgage pass-through 	
certificates from Wachovia Bank Commercial Mortgage Trust's series 	
2007-WHALE8, a U.S. commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) transaction. 	
Concurrently, we raised our ratings on the four "AP" raked certificates and 	
affirmed our ratings on nine other classes from the same transaction (see 	
list). 	
	
Our rating actions reflect our analysis of the transaction, which included our 	
revaluation of the collateral securing the remaining five floating-rate 	
interest-only loans in the pool ($1.286 billion, 96.2% of the pooled trust 	
balance) and one REO asset ($51.0 million, 3.8%). Three of these loans ($184.8 	
million, 13.8%) are currently with the special servicers, including the James 	
Hotel loan ($55.0 million, 4.1%), which was recently transferred on March 12, 	
2012, subsequent to the March 2012 trustee remittance report. Our analysis 	
also considered the deal structure, the monthly interest shortfalls affecting 	
the trust, the liquidity available to the trust, and the refinancing risk 	
associated with the two largest performing loans ($1.098 billion, 82.2%) that 	
are scheduled to mature in May 2012 and June 2012. 	
	
The downgrades reflect credit support erosion that we anticipate will occur 	
upon the eventual resolution of one ($55.0 million, 4.1%) of the three 	
specially serviced assets ($184.8 million, 13.8%). We lowered our rating on 	
the class H certificate to 'D (sf)' because we believe the accumulated 	
interest shortfalls will remain outstanding for the foreseeable future.	
	
The raised ratings on the "AP" raked certificates reflect our revaluation of 	
the Ashford Hospitality Pool 7 loan. The "AP" raked certificates derive 100% 	
of their cash flow from a subordinate nonpooled component of the loan. 	
	
The affirmed ratings on the principal and interest certificates reflect 	
subordination and liquidity support levels that are consistent with the 	
outstanding ratings. We affirmed our ratings on the class "LP" raked 	
certificates based on our revised valuation of the Longhouse Hospitality Pool 	
loan. The "LP" raked certificates derive 100% of their cash flow from a 	
subordinate nonpooled component of the loan.	
	
As of the March 16, 2012, trustee remittance report, the trust consists of 	
five floating-rate interest-only loans indexed to one-month LIBOR and one real 	
estate owned (REO) asset with a pooled trust balance of $1.336 billion and a 	
trust balance of $1.5 billion. The reported one-month LIBOR was 0.249% per the 	
March 16, 2012, trustee remittance report. 	
	
LODGING COLLATERAL	
	
Lodging properties secure four loans and one REO asset totaling $1.283 billion 	
(96.0% of the pooled trust balance). We based our lodging analysis, in part, 	
on a review of the borrower's operating statements for the years ended Dec. 	
31, 2011 and 2010, and the borrower's 2012 budgets, as well as available Smith 	
Travel Research (STR) reports. Details of these assets are as follows:	
	
The LXR Hospitality Pool loan is the largest asset in the pool and the largest 	
loan on the master servicer's watchlist due to depressed net operating income 	
(NOI), which the borrower has reported for the past three years. According to 	
the master servicer, Wells Fargo Bank N.A. (Wells Fargo), one property has 	
been released since issuance. The remaining collateral consists of 12 	
full-service resort hotels totaling 4,746 rooms in Florida, California, New 	
York, Arizona, Puerto Rico, and Jamaica. The loan has a whole-loan balance of 	
$1.267 billion, which is split into a $948.3 million senior pooled component 	
(70.9% of the pooled trust balance), a $123.8 million subordinate nonpooled 	
component that supports the "LXR" raked certificates (not rated by Standard & 	
Poor's), and a $194.9 million nontrust junior participation interest. In 	
addition, the borrower's equity interests in the whole loan secure mezzanine 	
debt totaling $609.2 million. The loan matures on May 9, 2012, and has no 	
extension options remaining. Wells Fargo reported a combined debt service 	
coverage (DSC) of 5.79x for the trust balance and 70.1% occupancy for year-end 	
2011. Our adjusted valuation, using a weighted average capitalization rate of 	
11.5%, yielded stressed in-trust LTV ratios ranging from 146.8% to 195.7%. 	
	
The Longhouse Hospitality Pool loan is the second-largest asset in the pool 	
and the second-largest loan on Well Fargo's watchlist due to impending 	
maturity. The loan is secured by 42 extended-stay hotels totaling 5,600 rooms 	
in 11 states throughout the Southeast and Southwest U.S. The loan has a 	
whole-loan balance of $165.0 million that comprises a $150.0 million senior 	
pooled component (11.3% of the pooled trust balance) and a $15.0 million 	
subordinate nonpooled component raked to the "LP" certificates. In addition, 	
the borrower's equity interests in the whole loan secure mezzanine debt 	
totaling $155.0 million. The loan matures on June 9, 2012, and has no 	
extension options remaining. The borrower has reported declining NOI for the 	
past three years. Wells Fargo reported a combined DSC of 7.19x for the trust 	
balance and 54.8% occupancy for year-end 2011. Our adjusted valuation, using a 	
capitalization rate of 12.0%, yielded stressed in-trust LTV ratios ranging 	
from 104.4% to 171.2%. Consequently, we affirmed our 'CCC- (sf)' ratings on 	
the "LP" raked certificates. 	
	
The Ashford Hospitality Pool 7 loan is the third-largest asset in the pool and 	
the largest asset with the special servicer. According to Wells Fargo, eight 	
properties have been released since issuance. The remaining collateral 	
consists of two extended-stay, four limited-service, and four full-service 	
hotels totaling 1,532 rooms in Nevada, Florida, New Mexico, Maryland, Alabama, 	
Ohio, and Georgia. The loan has a whole-loan balance of $94.9 million, which 	
is split into a $78.8 million senior pooled component (5.9% of the pooled 	
trust balance) and a $16.1 million subordinate nonpooled component that 	
supports the "AP" raked certificates. In addition, the borrower's equity 	
interests in the whole loan secure mezzanine debt totaling $72.3 million. The 	
loan, which has a reported current payment status, was transferred to Five 	
Mile Capital Real Estate Advisors LLC (FMCREA), one of the two special 	
servicers for this transaction, on June 28, 2011, for imminent default after 	
the borrower requested for a loan modification and extension. The loan matures 	
on May 9, 2012, and has no extension options remaining. FMCREA has had 	
discussions with the borrower where they stated they are working on a 	
refinancing, which will pay-off the debt at par by maturity. Wells Fargo 	
indicated that there is a curtailment reserve account totaling $22.8 million 	
(as of Feb. 14, 2012) that serves as an additional security interest for the 	
trust. The borrower reported improved net cash flow for the overall hotel 	
properties in the past three years. Wells Fargo reported a combined DSC of 	
10.84x for the trust balance as of year-end 2010, and 68.9% occupancy for 	
year-end 2011. Our adjusted valuation, using a weighted average capitalization 	
rate of 11.2%, yielded a stressed in-trust LTV ratio of 77.6%. The improved 	
property performance, together with the $22.8 million curtailment reserve, 	
contributed to our upgrades of the "AP" raked certificates. 	
	
The James Hotel loan is the fourth-largest asset in the pool and the 	
second-largest asset with the special servicer. The loan is secured by a 	
17-story full-service hotel located one block west of Michigan Avenue in 	
Chicago. The hotel includes 297 guestrooms, 5,700 sq. ft. of meeting space, a 	
restaurant, and a lounge. The loan has a whole-loan balance of $125.0 million, 	
which is split into a $55.0 million senior pooled component (4.1%) and a $70.0 	
million nontrust junior participation interest. The loan, which has a reported 	
current payment status, was transferred to the special servicer, Wells Fargo, 	
on March 12, 2012, for imminent default (subsequent to the March 2012 trustee 	
remittance report). The loan matures on April 9, 2012, and has no extension 	
options remaining. Wells Fargo reported a DSC of 6.96x for the trust balance 	
and 77.1% occupancy for year-end 2011. Our adjusted valuation, using a 	
capitalization rate of 11.0%, yielded a stressed in-trust LTV ratio that is 	
significantly above 100%. We expect a significant loss upon the eventual 	
resolution of this loan.	
	
The Four Seasons Nevis asset, the smallest asset in the pool, consists of a 	
196-room full-service hotel in Charlestown, Nevis, West Indies. The asset has 	
a whole-loan balance of $126.7 million, which is split into a $51.0 million 	
senior pooled component (3.8%), a $7.4 million subordinate nonpooled component 	
that supports the "FSN" raked certificates, and a $68.3 million nontrust 	
junior participation interest. The loan was transferred to the special 	
servicer, Wells Fargo, on Oct. 23, 2008, and the property became REO on May 	
27, 2010. Wells Fargo reported a 42.0% occupancy for year-end 2011, and the 	
property's cash flows were insufficient to pay operating expenses. Wells Fargo 	
indicated that it is focusing on stabilizing the property before marketing it 	
for sale. Our adjusted valuation, which considered the October 2011 appraisal 	
valued at $124.0 million, yielded a stressed in-trust LTV ratio of 87.9%. We 	
previously downgraded the "FSN" raked certificates to 'D (sf)' due to 	
recurring interest shortfalls. 	
	
The remaining loan, the Southeast Multifamily Pool loan, the second-smallest 	
asset in the pool, has a pooled trust balance of $53.8 million (4.0%) and a 	
whole-loan balance of $71.7 million. We based our analysis, in part, on a 	
review of the borrower's operating statements for the years ended 2010 and 	
2011, and the borrower's 2012 budgets, as well as the December 2011 rent 	
rolls. According to Wells Fargo, three properties have been released since 	
issuance. The remaining collateral consists of seven multifamily apartment 	
complexes totaling 1,692 units in the Southeast U.S. In addition, the 	
borrower's equity interests in the whole loan secure mezzanine debt totaling 	
$11.9 million. According to the master servicer, a loan modification took 	
place on April 18, 2011, and the loan's maturity was extended to March 9, 	
2014, with two one-year extension options not to exceed beyond June 9, 2015. 	
The terms of the modification and extension also include, among other things, 	
the assumption of the whole loan by an affiliate of the mezzanine lender. 	
Wells Fargo reported an in-trust DSC of 5.46x for the nine months ended Sept. 	
30, 2011, and 76.8% occupancy as of year-end 2011. Our adjusted valuation 	
using a capitalization rate of 8.25% yielded a stressed in-trust LTV ratio of 	
153.1%.	
	
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT	
	
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating 	
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a 	
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement   mechanisms 	
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the 	
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar 	
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including 	
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.	
	
If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this 	
credit rating report is available atRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
 	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions For Rating U.S. And Canadian Stand-Alone 	
And Large Loan CMBS Transactions, published March 8, 2012.	
     -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The 	
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, published Nov. 4, 2011. 	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions For Analyzing The Major Property Types In 	
U.S. CMBS Transactions, published June 14, 2010.	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Capitalization Rates For Major Property 	
Types In U.S. CMBS Transactions, published June 14, 2010. 	
     -- Rating U.S. CMBS In The Face Of Interest Shortfalls, published Feb. 	
23, 2006.	
     -- U.S. CMBS Legal And Structured Finance Criteria: Property-Specific And 	
Large Loan Transactions, published May 1, 2003. 	
 	
 	
RATINGS LOWERED	
	
Wachovia Bank Commercial Mortgage Trust 	
Commercial mortgage pass-through certificates series 2007-WHALE8	
            Rating	
Class    To        From         Credit enhancement (%)	
A-2      B+ (sf)    BB+ (sf)                      28.30	
B        CCC+ (sf)  B- (sf)                       23.69	
H        D (sf)     CCC- (sf)                      2.08	
	
RATINGS RAISED	
	
Wachovia Bank Commercial Mortgage Trust 	
Commercial mortgage pass-through certificates series 2007-WHALE8	
	
            Rating	
Class    To        From         Credit enhancement (%)	
AP-1     BB+ (sf)   B+ (sf)                       N/A	
AP-2     BB (sf)    B (sf)                        N/A	
AP-3     B+ (sf)    B- (sf)                       N/A	
AP-4     B (sf)     CCC+ (sf)                     N/A	
	
RATINGS AFFIRMED 	
	
Wachovia Bank Commercial Mortgage Trust 	
Commercial mortgage pass-through certificates series 2007-WHALE8	
            	
Class       Rating       Credit enhancement (%)	
A-1         A+ (sf)                       54.13	
C           CCC+ (sf)                     20.14	
D           CCC (sf)                      14.82	
E           CCC- (sf)                     11.33	
F           CCC- (sf)                      7.85 	
G           CCC- (sf)                      4.36	
LP-1        CCC- (sf)                       N/A	
LP-2        CCC- (sf)                       N/A	
LP-3        CCC- (sf)                       N/A	
 	
N/A--Not applicable.

