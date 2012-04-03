版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 4月 4日 星期三 03:53 BJT

TEXT-S&P takes AmerenEnergy Generating ratings off watch

April 3 - Overview	
     -- AmerenEnergy Generating Co.'s (GenCo) purchased put option to sell its 	
gas generating facilities at a minimum of $100 million solidifies its 	
liquidity as adequate.	
     -- We are affirming our 'BB-' corporate credit and senior unsecured debt 	
ratings on AmerenEnergy Generating Co. and removing the ratings from 	
CreditWatch with negative implications.	
     -- We are affirming our 'BBB-' corporate credit ratings on parent Ameren 	
Corp. and its regulated subsidiaries.	
     -- We are revising the ratings outlook on Ameren Corp., Ameren Illinois 	
Co., and Ameren Missouri to stable from positive.	
     -- The stable outlook on Ameren is based on our view that the company has 	
reinforced its limited support for GenCo; the negative outlook on GenCo 	
reflects the continued low price of electricity that materially stresses its 	
profit margins.	
	
Rating Action	
On April 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its ratings, 	
including the 'BBB-' corporate credit ratings, on Ameren Corp., Ameren 	
Illinois Co., and Ameren Missouri. We revised the rating outlook on Ameren and 	
its regulated subsidiaries to stable from positive.	
	
At the same time, we affirmed our 'BB-' corporate credit and senior unsecured 	
debt ratings on AmerenEnergy Generating Co. (GenCo). We removed the ratings 	
from CreditWatch, where they were placed with negative implications on March 	
5, 2012. The outlook is negative. The '3' recovery rating on GenCo's senior 	
unsecured debt, indicating expectations of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in 	
the event of payment default, is unchanged.	
	
Rationale	
We view Ameren Corp.'s decision to offer liquidity to GenCo in the form of a 	
put option with AmerenEnergy Resource Generating Co. (AERG) as solidifying 	
GenCo's liquidity position. GenCo has the option to sell its combined cycle 	
gas generating facility Grand Towers and gas peakers Elgin and Gibson City to 	
AERG for a minimum of $100 million. This agreement demonstrates a credible 	
liquidity plan, in our view.	
	
The stable rating outlook on Ameren takes into account continued weakness at 	
GenCo and Ameren's willingness to provide cash to shore up GenCo's liquidity. 	
The outlook also reflects a gradual improvement in the company's management of 	
regulatory risk. We expect that parent Ameren will continue to support GenCo 	
on a limited basis even over the longer term.	
	
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' ratings on GenCo reflects its stand-alone 	
credit profile with limited support from parent Ameren Corp. GenCo's 	
stand-alone credit rating would be in the 'B' rating category without Ameren's 	
support. Additionally, our corporate credit rating on GenCo reflects its 	
"highly leveraged" financial risk profile and "fair" business risk profile 	
under our criteria.	
	
GenCo's highly leveraged financial risk profile reflects Standard & Poor's 	
base-case scenario in which we expect that its financial measures will 	
materially deteriorate over the intermediate term due to the continued low 	
price of electricity and the flattening of the forward curve. For the 12 	
months ended Dec. 31, 2011, adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to debt was 	
24.2%, compared with 22.7% at year-end 2010; adjusted debt to EBITDA was 3.0x, 	
slightly better than 3.1x at year-end 2010; and adjusted debt to total capital 	
was 48.5%, an improvement from 51.4% at year-end 2010. Under Standard & Poor's 	
base-case scenario, we expect that over the intermediate term, FFO to debt 	
will decrease to less than 12% and debt to EBITDA will increase to greater 	
than 5x, reflecting financial measures that are consistent with the highly 	
leveraged financial risk profile category.	
	
Even with the planned reduction in capital spending, we expect that GenCo's 	
discretionary cash flow will turn negative and that it will meet its near-term 	
cash needs through a combination of cash, potential asset sales, and 	
borrowings under its credit facility.	
	
GenCo's fair business risk profile reflects its ultimate dependence on the 	
market price of electricity, which has sharply declined, and its generation 	
portfolio that requires large capital infusion to meet environmental mandates. 	
GenCo's margins have steadily declined due to lower power prices from a drop 	
in demand because of the recession and by an increased supply of natural gas 	
from shale gas that has contributed to lower natural gas prices. While GenCo 	
continues to manage those areas that it can directly influence--such as 	
reducing capital spending, maintaining its hedging program, and reducing its 	
operation and maintenance (O&M) costs--sustained weak power prices will 	
pressure its cash flow over the intermediate term. Furthermore, the prolonged 	
weakness of the power markets, particularly the flattening of the forward 	
curve, reduces the value of GenCo's hedging strategy to protect it from low 	
power prices. While GenCo's three-year hedging strategy provides a degree of 	
price insulation over the short term, sustained depressed power prices would 	
eventually undermine this credit enhancement. This could lead Standard & 	
Poor's to revise GenCo's business risk profile to "weak," almost certainly 	
resulting in a ratings downgrade.	
	
We view GenCo's decision regarding its remaining environmental capital 	
expenditures and its overall strategy toward managing the federal and state 	
environmental regulations as important for its credit quality.	
	
Our credit rating on GenCo marginally benefits from the higher credit quality 	
of its parent.	
	
The "strong" business risk profile for Ameren Corp. reflects the combination 	
of the "excellent" business risk profiles of Ameren's regulated electric and 	
gas utility businesses offset by the "fair" business risk profile of Ameren's 	
competitive merchant energy businesses (as our criteria define the term).	
	
The utilities' excellent business risk profile reflect their lower-risk, 	
monopolistic, rate-regulated utility businesses that provide an essential 	
service.	
	
Ameren took the initiative in engaging state legislators and regulators to 	
effect reform in the utility regulatory process. As a result, at year-end 	
2011, the Illinois Governor signed into law House Bill 3036 that will allow 	
for a formula process for determining rates, including the recovery of actual 	
costs and a formula for calculating return on equity. We view these 	
developments as potentially enhancing Ameren's credit quality. Recently, 	
Ameren Illinois filed its first electric rate filing under the new law, 	
requesting a rate decrease of $19 million. We expect that the company will 	
continue to file annual distribution formula rate cases through this 	
streamlined process, improving the stability of the utilities' cash flows and 	
ultimately reducing regulatory lag.	
	
Our assessment of Ameren's consolidated financial risk profile as 	
"significant" reflects management's decisions to reduce its dividend, issue 	
equity, lower O&M costs, and effectively manage capital spending. The 	
company's financial measures have materially improved since 2009, and it has 	
sustained that improvement. For the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2011, adjusted 	
FFO to total debt decreased to 21% from 21.8% at the end of 2010, adjusted 	
debt to EBITDA remained steady at 3.8x, and adjusted debt to total capital 	
improved to 51% from 53.1%. While we expect Ameren's financial measures to 	
remain at these improved levels for the short term, we believe they will 	
weaken somewhat over the intermediate term because of increasing environmental 	
capital expenditures, the termination of bonus depreciation, and continued 	
weak market power prices.	
	
We expect Ameren's current positive discretionary cash flow to turn negative 	
over the intermediate term as capital expenditures increase and FFO is 	
pressured by decreasing margins at GenCo. We expect that Ameren will continue 	
to meet its cash needs in a credit-neutral manner.	
	
Liquidity	
We continue to view GenCo's stand-alone liquidity as adequate based on our 	
assessment for the next 12 months, supported by the company's $100 million 	
asset put option. 	
	
We base our liquidity assessment on the following factors and assumptions:	
     -- We expect the company's liquidity sources (including cash, FFO, and 	
potential asset sales) over the next 12 months to exceed its uses by more than 	
1.4x.	
     -- GenCo does not have long-term debt maturities until 2018.	
     -- Even if EBITDA declines by 15%, we believe net sources will be well in 	
excess of liquidity requirements.	
     -- The company has the flexibility to lower capital spending, has sound 	
bank relationships, and has generally prudent risk management.	
	
In our analysis, we assumed liquidity of about $290 million over the next 12 	
months, primarily consisting of cash, FFO, and potential asset sales. We 	
estimate the company will use about $200 million over the same period for 	
capital spending and working capital needs.	
	
GenCo's $500 million credit facility expires in September 2013. GenCo's bond 	
indenture includes financial covenants that must be met for GenCo to incur 	
additional indebtedness. These financial covenants include a debt to capital 	
ratio of no greater than 60% and a minimum interest coverage ratio of 2.5x. As 	
of Dec. 31, 2011, the debt to capital ratio was 43% and the interest coverage 	
ratio was 4.3x. Because of these financial covenants, GenCo projects that it 	
will not be able to borrow additional funds from external third parties as of 	
March 31, 2013. Therefore, for the purposes of our liquidity analysis, we 	
excluded GenCo's existing availability under its $500 million credit facility.	
	
Our short-term rating on Ameren is 'A-3'. The company has adequate liquidity, 	
in our view, and can more than cover its needs for the short term, even if FFO 	
declines.	
	
We base our liquidity assessment on the following factors and assumptions:	
     -- We expect Ameren's consolidated liquidity sources (including cash, 	
FFO, and credit facility availability) over the next 12 months to exceed its 	
uses by about 1.9x.	
     -- Consolidated debt maturities are manageable over the intermediate 	
term, with $179 million and $355 million becoming due in 2012 and 2013, 	
respectively.	
     -- Even if consolidated EBITDA declines by 15%, we believe net sources 	
will be well in excess of liquidity requirements.	
     -- Ameren can absorb high-impact, low-probability events with limited 	
need for refinancing, has the flexibility to lower capital spending, has sound 	
bank relationships and solid standing in the credit markets, and has generally 	
prudent risk management.	
	
In our analysis, we assumed consolidated liquidity of about $3.8 billion over 	
the next 12 months, primarily consisting of cash, FFO, and availability under 	
the credit facilities. We estimate that Ameren will use about $2.0 billion 	
over the same period for capital spending, debt maturities, working capital 	
needs, and shareholder dividends.	
	
Ameren's credit agreement includes a financial covenant requiring a 	
consolidated ratio of total debt to total capital of no more than 65%. As of 	
Dec. 31, 2011, the debt to capital ratio, as defined in the credit agreement, 	
was 47%, demonstrating sufficient cushion with respect to the facility's 	
financial covenant.	
	
Recovery analysis	
GenCo's unsecured notes are rated 'BB-'. The '3' recovery rating indicates our 	
expectations of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery.	
	
Outlook	
The negative outlook on GenCo is based on the possibility that low electricity 	
prices could persist, which would extend GenCo's compressed margins, 	
potentially lowering FFO to debt to below 9% and resulting in debt to EBITDA 	
greater than 7x. Standard & Poor's believes that there is at least a one in a 	
three probability that continued low power prices will further harm GenCo's 	
financial measures, reducing Ameren's economic incentive to support GenCo. We 	
could lower the ratings if Ameren's economic incentive to support GenCo is 	
further weakened or GenCo's environmental capital spending strategy for 	
post-2015 is insufficient. We could revise the outlook on GenCo to stable if 	
the power price curve recovers and our forecast of FFO to debt approximates 	
15%.	
	
The stable rating outlook on Ameren takes into account the continued weakness 	
at GenCo and Ameren's willingness to provide cash to shore up GenCo's 	
liquidity. The outlook also is based on the improvement in the company's 	
management of regulatory risk. We expect that parent Ameren will continue to 	
support GenCo on a limited basis even over the longer term. Our ratings on 	
Ameren also reflect Standard & Poor's baseline forecast that adjusted FFO to 	
debt will, over the intermediate term, approximate 18%-21%. Fundamental to our 	
forecast is the outcome of the company's rate-case filings and market power 	
prices. We could raise the ratings if Ameren decides to stop supporting its 	
merchant business while minimally maintaining FFO to debt of 17%. Although 	
less likely, we could downgrade Ameren if consolidated FFO to debt is 	
consistently below 15%.	
	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global Industrials 	
Issuers' Speculative-Grade Debt, Aug. 10, 2009	
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 	
     -- Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
     -- Standard & Poor's Extends Recovery Ratings To Unsecured 	
Speculative-Grade Corporate Issues, March 21, 2008	
	
Ratings List	
	
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action; Recovery Ratings Unchanged	
                                        To                 From	
AmerenEnergy Generating Co.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                BB-/Negative/--    BB-/Watch Neg/--	
 Senior Unsecured                       BB-                BB-/Watch Neg	
   Recovery Rating                      3                  3	
	
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action	
                                        To                 From	
Ameren Corp.	
Ameren Missouri	
Ameren Illinois Co.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                BBB-/Stable/A-3    BBB-/Positive/A-3	
	
Ratings Affirmed; Recovery Ratings Unchanged	
	
Ameren Corp.	
 Senior Unsecured                       BB+                	
 Commercial Paper                       A-3                	
	
Ameren Illinois Co.	
 Senior Secured                         BBB+               	
   Recovery Rating                      1+                 	
 Senior Secured                         BBB	
   Recovery Rating                      1	
   Preferred Stock                      BB                 	
   Commercial Paper                     A-3                	
	
Ameren Missouri	
 Senior Secured                         BBB+               	
   Recovery Rating                      1+                 	
   Preferred Stock                      BB                 	
   Commercial Paper                     A-3                	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐