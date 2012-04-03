TEXT-S&P takes AmerenEnergy Generating ratings off watch

April 3 - Overview -- AmerenEnergy Generating Co.'s (GenCo) purchased put option to sell its gas generating facilities at a minimum of $100 million solidifies its liquidity as adequate. -- We are affirming our 'BB-' corporate credit and senior unsecured debt ratings on AmerenEnergy Generating Co. and removing the ratings from CreditWatch with negative implications. -- We are affirming our 'BBB-' corporate credit ratings on parent Ameren Corp. and its regulated subsidiaries. -- We are revising the ratings outlook on Ameren Corp., Ameren Illinois Co., and Ameren Missouri to stable from positive. -- The stable outlook on Ameren is based on our view that the company has reinforced its limited support for GenCo; the negative outlook on GenCo reflects the continued low price of electricity that materially stresses its profit margins. Rating Action On April 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its ratings, including the 'BBB-' corporate credit ratings, on Ameren Corp., Ameren Illinois Co., and Ameren Missouri. We revised the rating outlook on Ameren and its regulated subsidiaries to stable from positive. At the same time, we affirmed our 'BB-' corporate credit and senior unsecured debt ratings on AmerenEnergy Generating Co. (GenCo). We removed the ratings from CreditWatch, where they were placed with negative implications on March 5, 2012. The outlook is negative. The '3' recovery rating on GenCo's senior unsecured debt, indicating expectations of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of payment default, is unchanged. Rationale We view Ameren Corp.'s decision to offer liquidity to GenCo in the form of a put option with AmerenEnergy Resource Generating Co. (AERG) as solidifying GenCo's liquidity position. GenCo has the option to sell its combined cycle gas generating facility Grand Towers and gas peakers Elgin and Gibson City to AERG for a minimum of $100 million. This agreement demonstrates a credible liquidity plan, in our view. The stable rating outlook on Ameren takes into account continued weakness at GenCo and Ameren's willingness to provide cash to shore up GenCo's liquidity. The outlook also reflects a gradual improvement in the company's management of regulatory risk. We expect that parent Ameren will continue to support GenCo on a limited basis even over the longer term. Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' ratings on GenCo reflects its stand-alone credit profile with limited support from parent Ameren Corp. GenCo's stand-alone credit rating would be in the 'B' rating category without Ameren's support. Additionally, our corporate credit rating on GenCo reflects its "highly leveraged" financial risk profile and "fair" business risk profile under our criteria. GenCo's highly leveraged financial risk profile reflects Standard & Poor's base-case scenario in which we expect that its financial measures will materially deteriorate over the intermediate term due to the continued low price of electricity and the flattening of the forward curve. For the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2011, adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to debt was 24.2%, compared with 22.7% at year-end 2010; adjusted debt to EBITDA was 3.0x, slightly better than 3.1x at year-end 2010; and adjusted debt to total capital was 48.5%, an improvement from 51.4% at year-end 2010. Under Standard & Poor's base-case scenario, we expect that over the intermediate term, FFO to debt will decrease to less than 12% and debt to EBITDA will increase to greater than 5x, reflecting financial measures that are consistent with the highly leveraged financial risk profile category. Even with the planned reduction in capital spending, we expect that GenCo's discretionary cash flow will turn negative and that it will meet its near-term cash needs through a combination of cash, potential asset sales, and borrowings under its credit facility. GenCo's fair business risk profile reflects its ultimate dependence on the market price of electricity, which has sharply declined, and its generation portfolio that requires large capital infusion to meet environmental mandates. GenCo's margins have steadily declined due to lower power prices from a drop in demand because of the recession and by an increased supply of natural gas from shale gas that has contributed to lower natural gas prices. While GenCo continues to manage those areas that it can directly influence--such as reducing capital spending, maintaining its hedging program, and reducing its operation and maintenance (O&M) costs--sustained weak power prices will pressure its cash flow over the intermediate term. Furthermore, the prolonged weakness of the power markets, particularly the flattening of the forward curve, reduces the value of GenCo's hedging strategy to protect it from low power prices. While GenCo's three-year hedging strategy provides a degree of price insulation over the short term, sustained depressed power prices would eventually undermine this credit enhancement. This could lead Standard & Poor's to revise GenCo's business risk profile to "weak," almost certainly resulting in a ratings downgrade. We view GenCo's decision regarding its remaining environmental capital expenditures and its overall strategy toward managing the federal and state environmental regulations as important for its credit quality. Our credit rating on GenCo marginally benefits from the higher credit quality of its parent. The "strong" business risk profile for Ameren Corp. reflects the combination of the "excellent" business risk profiles of Ameren's regulated electric and gas utility businesses offset by the "fair" business risk profile of Ameren's competitive merchant energy businesses (as our criteria define the term). The utilities' excellent business risk profile reflect their lower-risk, monopolistic, rate-regulated utility businesses that provide an essential service. Ameren took the initiative in engaging state legislators and regulators to effect reform in the utility regulatory process. As a result, at year-end 2011, the Illinois Governor signed into law House Bill 3036 that will allow for a formula process for determining rates, including the recovery of actual costs and a formula for calculating return on equity. We view these developments as potentially enhancing Ameren's credit quality. Recently, Ameren Illinois filed its first electric rate filing under the new law, requesting a rate decrease of $19 million. We expect that the company will continue to file annual distribution formula rate cases through this streamlined process, improving the stability of the utilities' cash flows and ultimately reducing regulatory lag. Our assessment of Ameren's consolidated financial risk profile as "significant" reflects management's decisions to reduce its dividend, issue equity, lower O&M costs, and effectively manage capital spending. The company's financial measures have materially improved since 2009, and it has sustained that improvement. For the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2011, adjusted FFO to total debt decreased to 21% from 21.8% at the end of 2010, adjusted debt to EBITDA remained steady at 3.8x, and adjusted debt to total capital improved to 51% from 53.1%. While we expect Ameren's financial measures to remain at these improved levels for the short term, we believe they will weaken somewhat over the intermediate term because of increasing environmental capital expenditures, the termination of bonus depreciation, and continued weak market power prices. We expect Ameren's current positive discretionary cash flow to turn negative over the intermediate term as capital expenditures increase and FFO is pressured by decreasing margins at GenCo. We expect that Ameren will continue to meet its cash needs in a credit-neutral manner. Liquidity We continue to view GenCo's stand-alone liquidity as adequate based on our assessment for the next 12 months, supported by the company's $100 million asset put option. We base our liquidity assessment on the following factors and assumptions: -- We expect the company's liquidity sources (including cash, FFO, and potential asset sales) over the next 12 months to exceed its uses by more than 1.4x. -- GenCo does not have long-term debt maturities until 2018. -- Even if EBITDA declines by 15%, we believe net sources will be well in excess of liquidity requirements. -- The company has the flexibility to lower capital spending, has sound bank relationships, and has generally prudent risk management. In our analysis, we assumed liquidity of about $290 million over the next 12 months, primarily consisting of cash, FFO, and potential asset sales. We estimate the company will use about $200 million over the same period for capital spending and working capital needs. GenCo's $500 million credit facility expires in September 2013. GenCo's bond indenture includes financial covenants that must be met for GenCo to incur additional indebtedness. These financial covenants include a debt to capital ratio of no greater than 60% and a minimum interest coverage ratio of 2.5x. As of Dec. 31, 2011, the debt to capital ratio was 43% and the interest coverage ratio was 4.3x. Because of these financial covenants, GenCo projects that it will not be able to borrow additional funds from external third parties as of March 31, 2013. Therefore, for the purposes of our liquidity analysis, we excluded GenCo's existing availability under its $500 million credit facility. Our short-term rating on Ameren is 'A-3'. The company has adequate liquidity, in our view, and can more than cover its needs for the short term, even if FFO declines. We base our liquidity assessment on the following factors and assumptions: -- We expect Ameren's consolidated liquidity sources (including cash, FFO, and credit facility availability) over the next 12 months to exceed its uses by about 1.9x. -- Consolidated debt maturities are manageable over the intermediate term, with $179 million and $355 million becoming due in 2012 and 2013, respectively. -- Even if consolidated EBITDA declines by 15%, we believe net sources will be well in excess of liquidity requirements. -- Ameren can absorb high-impact, low-probability events with limited need for refinancing, has the flexibility to lower capital spending, has sound bank relationships and solid standing in the credit markets, and has generally prudent risk management. In our analysis, we assumed consolidated liquidity of about $3.8 billion over the next 12 months, primarily consisting of cash, FFO, and availability under the credit facilities. We estimate that Ameren will use about $2.0 billion over the same period for capital spending, debt maturities, working capital needs, and shareholder dividends. Ameren's credit agreement includes a financial covenant requiring a consolidated ratio of total debt to total capital of no more than 65%. As of Dec. 31, 2011, the debt to capital ratio, as defined in the credit agreement, was 47%, demonstrating sufficient cushion with respect to the facility's financial covenant. Recovery analysis GenCo's unsecured notes are rated 'BB-'. The '3' recovery rating indicates our expectations of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery. Outlook The negative outlook on GenCo is based on the possibility that low electricity prices could persist, which would extend GenCo's compressed margins, potentially lowering FFO to debt to below 9% and resulting in debt to EBITDA greater than 7x. Standard & Poor's believes that there is at least a one in a three probability that continued low power prices will further harm GenCo's financial measures, reducing Ameren's economic incentive to support GenCo. We could lower the ratings if Ameren's economic incentive to support GenCo is further weakened or GenCo's environmental capital spending strategy for post-2015 is insufficient. We could revise the outlook on GenCo to stable if the power price curve recovers and our forecast of FFO to debt approximates 15%. The stable rating outlook on Ameren takes into account the continued weakness at GenCo and Ameren's willingness to provide cash to shore up GenCo's liquidity. The outlook also is based on the improvement in the company's management of regulatory risk. We expect that parent Ameren will continue to support GenCo on a limited basis even over the longer term. Our ratings on Ameren also reflect Standard & Poor's baseline forecast that adjusted FFO to debt will, over the intermediate term, approximate 18%-21%. Fundamental to our forecast is the outcome of the company's rate-case filings and market power prices. We could raise the ratings if Ameren decides to stop supporting its merchant business while minimally maintaining FFO to debt of 17%. Although less likely, we could downgrade Ameren if consolidated FFO to debt is consistently below 15%. Related Criteria And Research -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global Industrials Issuers' Speculative-Grade Debt, Aug. 10, 2009 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 -- Standard & Poor's Extends Recovery Ratings To Unsecured Speculative-Grade Corporate Issues, March 21, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action; Recovery Ratings Unchanged To From AmerenEnergy Generating Co. Corporate Credit Rating BB-/Negative/-- BB-/Watch Neg/-- Senior Unsecured BB- BB-/Watch Neg Recovery Rating 3 3 Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action To From Ameren Corp. Ameren Missouri Ameren Illinois Co. Corporate Credit Rating BBB-/Stable/A-3 BBB-/Positive/A-3 Ratings Affirmed; Recovery Ratings Unchanged Ameren Corp. Senior Unsecured BB+ Commercial Paper A-3 Ameren Illinois Co. Senior Secured BBB+ Recovery Rating 1+ Senior Secured BBB Recovery Rating 1 Preferred Stock BB Commercial Paper A-3 Ameren Missouri Senior Secured BBB+ Recovery Rating 1+ Preferred Stock BB Commercial Paper A-3 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.