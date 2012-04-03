TEXT-S&P assigns Everest Acquisition prelim 'BB-' rating

Overview
-- U.S.-based oil and natural gas company Everest Acquisition LLC
(Everest) has announced a $500 million senior secured notes issue, a $500
million senior secured term loan and a $2.5 billion senior unsecured notes
offering to partially fund its acquisition of the oil and gas assets of El
Paso Corp.
-- We are assigning a preliminary 'BB-' corporate credit rating to
Everest Acquisition LLC, a preliminary 'BB' issue-level rating to the senior
secured notes and term loan, and a preliminary 'B' issue-level rating to the
senior unsecured notes.
-- The outlook is stable, reflecting the company's solid hedging position
in 2012, adequate liquidity, and its ongoing shift to oil production.
Rating Action
On April 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned a preliminary
'BB-' corporate credit rating to Houston-based Everest Acquisition LLC (to be
renamed EP Energy LLC upon closing of the acquisition). The outlook is stable.
We also assigned a preliminary 'BB' issue-level rating (one notch higher than
the corporate credit rating) to Everest's planned $500 million senior secured
notes and its $500 million senior secured term loan. We assigned this debt a
'2' preliminary recovery rating, which indicates our expectations of
substantial (70% to 90%) recovery in the event of a payment default.
We also assigned a preliminary 'B' issue-level rating (two notches lower than
the corporate credit rating) to Everest's planned $2.5 billion senior
unsecured notes. The preliminary recovery rating on these notes is '6',
indicating our expectations of negligible (0% to 10%) recovery in the event of
a payment default.
Proceeds from the debt offerings will be used to partially fund the
acquisition of El Paso Corp.'s (BB/Stable/--) exploration and production
subsidiary by a group of private investors for $7.15 billion plus fees and
expenses. The remaining purchase price will be financed by drawing down a
portion of the company's proposed $2.0 billion reserve-based credit facility
and equity from the sponsors (Apollo Global Management LLC, Riverstone
Holdings LLC, Access Industries and Korea National Oil Corp.) The notes and
term loan will be co-issued by Everest Acquisition Finance Inc. (to be renamed
EP Energy Finance Inc. upon closing of the acquisition).
Rationale
The ratings on Everest Acquisition LLC reflect our assessment of the company's
"fair" business risk and "aggressive" financial risk profiles. The ratings
incorporate the company's medium size and scale, its meaningful exposure to
natural gas (70% of proven reserves and about 85% of 2011 production), its
relatively high leverage versus peers, and its position in a highly cyclical,
capital-intensive and competitive industry. Ratings also reflect the company's
good hedging position (equivalent to 70% of last year's natural gas production
in 2012 and 30% in 2013), adequate liquidity, and its ongoing shift to oil
production.
Standard & Poor's views Everest's business profile as fair given its medium
size, strong reserve replacement metrics, high proportion of natural gas
reserves, and relatively high proportion of proved undeveloped (PUD) reserves
that require additional spending to bring to production. Everest's proven
reserve base at year-end 2011 was nearly 4.0 Tcfe, 70% natural gas and 51%
proved developed. The company has replaced nearly 300% of its production, on
average, over the past three years, driven largely by growth in the dry gas
Haynesville shale, which now accounts for about one-quarter of Everest's
proven reserves and 35% of its current production. At current natural gas
prices (below $2.50/MMBtu), unhedged returns in the Haynesville shale are
marginal, and Everest has suspended drilling activity in the play.
In fact, given the pricing discrepancy between oil and natural gas, Everest
has allocated nearly 90% of this year's $1.5 billion capital budget toward oil
projects, primarily in the Altamont field (Utah), Eagle Ford shale (Texas),
Wolcamp shale (Texas) and Wilcox play (Louisiana). About 60% of the budget has
been allocated to the Eagle Ford shale, where the company holds 157,000 net
acres and plans to drill 88 wells. Based on Standard & Poor's oil and natural
gas price assumptions of $85/bbl and $3/mmbtu, respectively, in 2012, we
project the company will spend about $1.3 billion, which should keep total
production essentially flat with 2011. However, we expect oil production to
increase as a percentage of total volumes in 2012.
Everest's cost structure is in line with the other onshore natural
gas-weighted companies in its rating category, with all-in costs (defined as
cash operating costs plus 3-year average finding and development costs)
estimated at about $3.6/mcfe (versus about $2.5-5/mcfe for its peers). Cash
operating costs (lease operating expense, production taxes and cash general
and administrative expense) were competitive at just under $2/mcfe, while
three-year average finding and development (F&D) costs were about $1.6/mcfe.
Going forward, we expect all-in costs to increase as the company shifts to oil
production, but the higher revenues from oil should more than offset cost
increases.
We view Everest's financial risk as aggressive, reflecting its above-average
debt leverage and our estimate that the company will outspend funds from
operations (FFO) in 2012. Based on Standard & Poor's price assumptions for oil
and natural gas of $85/bbl and $3.00/mcf, respectively, in 2012, and
incorporating the company's favorable hedges, we project 2012 EBITDAX of $1.2
billion and FFO of $900 million. We estimate that Everest will outspend FFO by
nearly $400 million in 2012, but we believe that current liquidity will be
sufficient to fund this gap (see Liquidity section below).
At the closing of the acquisition, Everest's total debt will be about $4.4
billion, including our adjustments for future abandonment liabilities and
operating leases, resulting in an initial 3.5x debt/EBITDAX on a trailing 12
month basis. We forecast total debt to EBITDAX to reach 3.8x at year-end 2012,
which is at the high end of our expected range for the rating category, and
drop to 3.6x at year-end 2013 as the company shifts to a greater proportion of
oil production.
Liquidity
We view Everest's liquidity as "Adequate". Key elements of Everest's liquidity
profile include:
-- Upon closing of the acquisition and financing, Everest will have
availability of about $1.2 billion on a proposed $2.0 billion credit facility
maturing in 2017.
-- Over the next 12-24 months, we expect the company to remain in
compliance with the proposed facility's financial covenant, which will likely
require Everest to maintain a debt/EBITDAX ratio of less than 5.0x in year one
and less than 4.75x in year two.
-- We project the company will outspend FFO by $400 million in 2012,
which will be funded by drawing down the reserve-based credit facility.
-- The company has no near-term debt maturities.
Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on
Everest, to be published shortly.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects Everest's strong natural gas hedge position for
2012, adequate liquidity, and the growing proportion of oil in its production
mix. Near-term positive rating actions are unlikely given the company's
relatively high debt leverage for the rating category, and its exposure to
weak natural gas prices. We could lower the rating if Everest's debt/EBITDAX
ratio exceeds 4.0x for a sustained period, which would most likely occur if
oil production does not ramp up as anticipated, or if natural gas prices
decline further in 2013.
Ratings List
New Ratings; Outlook Stable
Everest Acquisition LLC
Corporate Credit Rating BB-(prelim)/Stable/--
$500 mil sr secd nts* BB(prelim)
Recovery rating 2(prelim)
$500 mil sr secd term loan* BB(prelim)
Recovery rating 2(prelim)
$2.5 bil sr unsecured notes* B(prelim)
Recovery rating 6(prelim)
*The notes and term loan will be co-issued by Everest Acquisition Finance
Inc. (to be renamed EP Energy Finance Inc. upon closing of the acquisition).
