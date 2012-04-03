版本:
TEXT-S&P assigns Everest Acquisition prelim 'BB-' rating

Overview	
     -- U.S.-based oil and natural gas company Everest Acquisition LLC 	
(Everest) has announced a $500 million senior secured notes issue, a $500 	
million senior secured term loan and a $2.5 billion senior unsecured notes 	
offering to partially fund its acquisition of the oil and gas assets of El 	
Paso Corp. 	
     -- We are assigning a preliminary 'BB-' corporate credit rating to 	
Everest Acquisition LLC, a preliminary 'BB' issue-level rating to the senior 	
secured notes and term loan, and a preliminary 'B' issue-level rating to the 	
senior unsecured notes. 	
     -- The outlook is stable, reflecting the company's solid hedging position 	
in 2012, adequate liquidity, and its ongoing shift to oil production.	
	
Rating Action	
On April 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned a preliminary 	
'BB-' corporate credit rating to Houston-based Everest Acquisition LLC (to be 	
renamed EP Energy LLC upon closing of the acquisition). The outlook is stable.	
	
We also assigned a preliminary 'BB' issue-level rating (one notch higher than 	
the corporate credit rating) to Everest's planned $500 million senior secured 	
notes and its $500 million senior secured term loan. We assigned this debt a 	
'2' preliminary recovery rating, which indicates our expectations of 	
substantial (70% to 90%) recovery in the event of a payment default. 	
	
We also assigned a preliminary 'B' issue-level rating (two notches lower than 	
the corporate credit rating) to Everest's planned $2.5 billion senior 	
unsecured notes. The preliminary recovery rating on these notes is '6', 	
indicating our expectations of negligible (0% to 10%) recovery in the event of 	
a payment default. 	
	
Proceeds from the debt offerings will be used to partially fund the 	
acquisition of El Paso Corp.'s (BB/Stable/--) exploration and production 	
subsidiary by a group of private investors for $7.15 billion plus fees and 	
expenses. The remaining purchase price will be financed by drawing down a 	
portion of the company's proposed $2.0 billion reserve-based credit facility 	
and equity from the sponsors (Apollo Global Management LLC, Riverstone 	
Holdings LLC, Access Industries and Korea National Oil Corp.) The notes and 	
term loan will be co-issued by Everest Acquisition Finance Inc. (to be renamed 	
EP Energy Finance Inc. upon closing of the acquisition).	
	
Rationale	
The ratings on Everest Acquisition LLC reflect our assessment of the company's 	
"fair" business risk and "aggressive" financial risk profiles. The ratings 	
incorporate the company's medium size and scale, its meaningful exposure to 	
natural gas (70% of proven reserves and about 85% of 2011 production), its 	
relatively high leverage versus peers, and its position in a highly cyclical, 	
capital-intensive and competitive industry. Ratings also reflect the company's 	
good hedging position (equivalent to 70% of last year's natural gas production 	
in 2012 and 30% in 2013), adequate liquidity, and its ongoing shift to oil 	
production.	
	
Standard & Poor's views Everest's business profile as fair given its medium 	
size, strong reserve replacement metrics, high proportion of natural gas 	
reserves, and relatively high proportion of proved undeveloped (PUD) reserves 	
that require additional spending to bring to production. Everest's proven 	
reserve base at year-end 2011 was nearly 4.0 Tcfe, 70% natural gas and 51% 	
proved developed. The company has replaced nearly 300% of its production, on 	
average, over the past three years, driven largely by growth in the dry gas 	
Haynesville shale, which now accounts for about one-quarter of Everest's 	
proven reserves and 35% of its current production. At current natural gas 	
prices (below $2.50/MMBtu), unhedged returns in the Haynesville shale are 	
marginal, and Everest has suspended drilling activity in the play.  	
	
In fact, given the pricing discrepancy between oil and natural gas, Everest 	
has allocated nearly 90% of this year's $1.5 billion capital budget toward oil 	
projects, primarily in the Altamont field (Utah), Eagle Ford shale (Texas), 	
Wolcamp shale (Texas) and Wilcox play (Louisiana). About 60% of the budget has 	
been allocated to the Eagle Ford shale, where the company holds 157,000 net 	
acres and plans to drill 88 wells. Based on Standard & Poor's oil and natural 	
gas price assumptions of $85/bbl and $3/mmbtu, respectively, in 2012, we 	
project the company will spend about $1.3 billion, which should keep total 	
production essentially flat with 2011.  However, we expect oil production to 	
increase as a percentage of total volumes in 2012. 	
	
Everest's cost structure is in line with the other onshore natural 	
gas-weighted companies in its rating category, with all-in costs (defined as 	
cash operating costs plus 3-year average finding and development costs) 	
estimated at about $3.6/mcfe (versus about $2.5-5/mcfe for its peers). Cash 	
operating costs (lease operating expense, production taxes and cash general 	
and administrative expense) were competitive at just under $2/mcfe, while 	
three-year average finding and development (F&D) costs were about $1.6/mcfe. 	
Going forward, we expect all-in costs to increase as the company shifts to oil 	
production, but the higher revenues from oil should more than offset cost 	
increases.	
	
We view Everest's financial risk as aggressive, reflecting its above-average 	
debt leverage and our estimate that the company will outspend funds from 	
operations (FFO) in 2012. Based on Standard & Poor's price assumptions for oil 	
and natural gas of $85/bbl and $3.00/mcf, respectively, in 2012, and 	
incorporating the company's favorable hedges, we project 2012 EBITDAX of $1.2 	
billion and FFO of $900 million. We estimate that Everest will outspend FFO by 	
nearly $400 million in 2012, but we believe that current liquidity will be 	
sufficient to fund this gap (see Liquidity section below). 	
	
At the closing of the acquisition, Everest's total debt will be about $4.4 	
billion, including our adjustments for future abandonment liabilities and 	
operating leases, resulting in an initial 3.5x debt/EBITDAX on a trailing 12 	
month basis. We forecast total debt to EBITDAX to reach 3.8x at year-end 2012, 	
which is at the high end of our expected range for the rating category, and 	
drop to 3.6x at year-end 2013 as the company shifts to a greater proportion of 	
oil production.	
	
Liquidity	
We view Everest's liquidity as "Adequate". Key elements of Everest's liquidity 	
profile include:	
     -- Upon closing of the acquisition and financing, Everest will have 	
availability of about $1.2 billion on a proposed $2.0 billion credit facility 	
maturing in 2017.	
     -- Over the next 12-24 months, we expect the company to remain in 	
compliance with the proposed facility's financial covenant, which will likely 	
require Everest to maintain a debt/EBITDAX ratio of less than 5.0x in year one 	
and less than 4.75x in year two.	
     -- We project the company will outspend FFO by $400 million in 2012, 	
which will be funded by drawing down the reserve-based credit facility.	
     -- The company has no near-term debt maturities.	
	
Recovery analysis	
For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on 	
Everest, to be published shortly.	
	
Outlook	
The stable outlook reflects Everest's strong natural gas hedge position for 	
2012, adequate liquidity, and the growing proportion of oil in its production 	
mix. Near-term positive rating actions are unlikely given the company's 	
relatively high debt leverage for the rating category, and its exposure to 	
weak natural gas prices. We could lower the rating if Everest's debt/EBITDAX 	
ratio exceeds 4.0x for a sustained period, which would most likely occur if 	
oil production does not ramp up as anticipated, or if natural gas prices 	
decline further in 2013. 	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Standard & Poor's Raises Its Oil Price Assumptions; Natural Gas Price 	
Assumptions Unchanged, March 22, 2012	
     -- Key Credit Factors: Global Criteria For Rating The Oil And Gas 	
Exploration And Production Industry, Jan. 20, 2012	
     -- Standard & Poor's Lowers Its Natural Gas Price Assumptions; Oil Prices 	
Unchanged, Jan. 18, 2012	
Ratings List	
New Ratings; Outlook Stable	
Everest Acquisition LLC	
 Corporate Credit Rating                BB-(prelim)/Stable/--	
 $500 mil sr secd nts*                  BB(prelim)   	
  Recovery rating                       2(prelim)    	
 $500 mil sr secd term loan*            BB(prelim)   	
  Recovery rating                       2(prelim)    	
 $2.5 bil sr unsecured notes*           B(prelim)    	
 Recovery rating                        6(prelim)    	
	
   *The notes and term loan will be co-issued by Everest Acquisition Finance 	
Inc. (to be renamed EP Energy Finance Inc. upon closing of the acquisition).	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

