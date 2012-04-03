版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 4月 4日 星期三 04:30 BJT

TEXT-S&P cuts Aptalis Pharma debt rating to 'B+'

April 3 - Overview	
     -- We are lowering our issue-level rating on New Jersey-based specialty 	
pharmaceutical company Aptalis Pharma Inc.'s senior secured term loan facility 	
to 'B+' from 'BB-'. 	
     -- We are also revising our recovery rating on the facility to '3' from 	
'2'. A '3' recovery rating indicates our expectations of a meaningful recovery 	
(50%-70%) in the event of a default.	
     -- This rating action follows the company's announcement that it is 	
expanding its senior secured term loan by US$200 million, the proceeds of 	
which will be used to refinance its existing 12.75% senior unsecured notes.	
     -- We are also assigning our 'B+' issue-level rating, and '3' recovery 	
rating, to the company's proposed incremental US$200 million senior secured 	
term loan B.  	
     -- In addition, we are affirming our 'B+' long-term corporate credit 	
rating on Aptalis.	
     -- The stable outlook on Aptalis reflects our belief that the continued 	
integration of Eurand N.V. will go smoothly and that realized cost savings, 	
growing Zenpep sales, and continued steady sales of the company's core 	
portfolio will enable Aptalis to generate increasing free cash flows and allow 	
it to steadily reduce debt over time.	
	
Rating Action	
On April 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its issue-level 	
rating on New Jersey-based specialty pharmaceutical company Aptalis Pharma 	
Inc.'s term loan facility to 'B+' from 'BB-' and revised its recovery rating 	
on the facility to '3' from '2'. A '3' recovery rating indicates our 	
expectations of a meaningful recovery (50%-70%) for debt holders in the event 	
of a default.	
	
This rating action follows the company's announcement that it is expanding its 	
senior secured term loan by US$200 million, the proceeds of which will be used 	
to refinance its existing 12.75% senior unsecured notes.	
	
At the same time, Standard & Poor's assigned its 'B+' issue-level rating, and 	
'3' recovery rating, to the company's proposed incremental US$200 million 	
senior secured term loan B. 	
	
In addition, Standard & Poor's affirmed its 'B+' long-term corporate credit 	
rating on Aptalis. The outlook is stable. 	
	
Rationale	
The ratings on Aptalis (formerly Axcan Intermediate Holdings Inc.) reflect 	
what Standard & Poor's sees as the company's weak business risk profile, 	
aggressive financial risk profile, and adequate liquidity. The company is 	
susceptible to competition and regulatory changes in its narrow focus on 	
gastroenterology and cystic fibrosis treatments and the need to efficiently 	
integrate its recent acquisitions. These risks are somewhat offset by its 	
relatively diverse product portfolio. Aptalis maintains an aggressive 	
financial risk profile, highlighted by its heavy debt burden, following the 	
company's mainly debt-financed acquisition of Eurand N.V. in early 2011.	
	
Aptalis specializes in the treatment of gastrointestinal (GI) diseases and 	
disorders, including pancreatic enzyme deficiencies, cholestatic liver 	
diseases, and inflammatory bowel disease. The company focuses on niche 	
opportunities in the GI market, where competition from much larger 	
pharmaceutical companies is limited, enabling Aptalis to build a leading 	
market share with its small, but highly trained, specialty sales force.	
	
The company's portfolio is relatively diverse in our opinion. In February 	
2011, Aptalis completed the acquisition of Netherland's specialty 	
pharmaceutical company, Eurand, for about US$587 million. The acquisition 	
addressed a strategic need for the company, as Aptalis had then recently lost 	
its leading product franchise, the pancreatic enzyme products (PEPs) 	
Ultrase/Viokase in 2010 due to a Federal Drug Administration (FDA)-mandated 	
withdrawal. The FDA mandated that all PEPs needed to be approved by April 28, 	
2010, or be withdrawn from the market until the FDA gave its approval. 	
Eurand's main product was Zenpep, which held a 20% share of the PEP market, 	
and is one of only three FDA-approved PEP products on the market. In addition, 	
Aptalis had been paying Eurand a royalty on Ultrase sales, as Eurand 	
contract-manufactured the product for Aptalis. Aptalis also announced that the 	
FDA has recently approved Ultresa and Viokace, giving the company multiple 	
treatment options in the treatment class. 	
	
The transaction also enabled the company to maintain its diverse product 	
portfolio. Relative to those of like-rated specialty pharmaceutical companies, 	
Aptalis' portfolio is diverse. No single product is likely to account for 	
greater than 17% of sales and the top four franchises account for less than 	
two-thirds of sales. Furthermore, Eurand brought a number of additional 	
products and royalty streams to Aptalis.	
	
Aptalis has embarked on a more aggressive acquisition and in-licensing program 	
to further diversify its portfolio. It entered into an agreement with Mpex 	
Pharmaceuticals Inc. (not rated) to obtain Aeroquin, a proprietary aerosol 	
formulation of levofloxacin, for the treatment of pulmonary infections 	
associated with cystic fibrosis. Aeroquin is currently in Phase III clinical 	
trials. Aptalis made an initial US$12 million payment for the product, with 	
additional payments over time. It also recently began marketing Rectiv, a 	
treatment for severe pain associate with chronic anal fissure, which was 	
recently in-licensed from ProStrakan Group PLC (not rated). 	
	
In the meantime, the company remains vulnerable to generic competition and 	
regulatory changes, and consequent changes in the market position of its key 	
products could hurt the ratings. A number of Aptalis' major products are 	
off-patent. As such, the company seeks products that typically have high 	
manufacturing barriers to entry or are formulated in a manner that requires 	
generic drug companies to conduct expensive and lengthy clinical trials before 	
FDA approval.	
	
Liquidity	
We consider Aptalis' liquidity adequate. As of end of first quarter Dec. 31, 	
2011, the company's cash and cash equivalents were US$132 million and it had 	
full availability under its US$147 million revolving credit facility, 	
consisting of a US$115 million facility due 2016 and US$32 million facility 	
due 2014. Based on the criteria in "Methodology and Assumptions: Liquidity 	
Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers" (published Sept. 28, 2011, on 	
RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal), other relevant aspects of Aptalis' 	
liquidity profile are based on:	
 	
     -- Our belief that sources of cash should exceed mandatory uses of cash 	
in the next 12-24 months by a greater-than-1.2x ratio;	
     -- Our expectation that, even if EBITDA were to decline by 50%, that 	
liquidity will continue to exceed uses;	
     -- Expectations of positive free cash flows in the next two years, an 	
ample cash balance, and availability under its revolver;	
     -- Very moderate debt maturities in the next several years;	
     -- Ample cushion under its debt covenants; and	
     -- Our belief that the company can absorb, without refinancing, 	
high-impact, low-probability events.	
	
Recovery analysis	
For the complete recovery analysis on Aptalis, see the recovery report to be 	
published on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal immediately following 	
this report.	
	
Outlook	
The stable outlook on Aptalis reflects our belief that the continued 	
integration of Eurand will go smoothly and that realized cost savings, growing 	
Zenpep sales, and continued steady sales of the company's core portfolio will 	
enable Aptalis to generate increasing free cash flows and allow it to steadily 	
reduce debt over time. An upgrade in the near term seems unlikely, given the 	
decidedly aggressive financial risk profile of sponsor-owned Aptalis following 	
the Eurand acquisition. We project that adjusted debt leverage will fall to 	
the 5x area by end of 2012. We have not projected any major acquisitions in 	
the next year and believe Aptalis will rely on in-licensing deals to further 	
expand its portfolio and product pipeline. We could lower our ratings if the 	
company encounters setbacks in the PEP market, suffers an unexpected sales 	
decline in its core portfolio, or adopts more aggressive financial policies, 	
such as additional large debt-financed acquisitions or sizable dividends, 	
resulting in sustained leverage above 5.5x. 	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
	
Ratings List	
Aptalis Pharma Inc.	
Ratings Lowered/Recovery Rating Revised	
                                   To             From	
Senior secured bank facility       B+             BB- 	
 Recovery rating                   3              2 	
	
Rating Assigned	
US$200 mil sr secured term loan B  B+	
 Recovery rating                   3	
	
Rating Affirmed	
Corporate credit rating       B+/Stable/--	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐