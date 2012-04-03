版本:
TEXT-S&P rates Banco BTG Pactual 'BBB-/A-3'

Overview	
     -- We are assigning our 'BBB-/A-3' global scale and 'brAA+/brA-1' 	
national scale ratings to a Brazil-based leading investment bank Banco BTG 	
Pactual (BTG).	
     -- Our rating on BTG reflects its adequate business, capital and earnings 	
positions, moderate risk position, average funding, and adequate liquidity.	
     -- We expect BTG will continue to demonstrate good risk-management 	
capabilities, there will be no material increase in its risk appetite, 	
risk-adjusted capital and earnings will remain adequate, and that funding and 	
liquidity risks will be satisfactorily managed. 	
	
	
Rating Action	
On April 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BBB-/A-3' 	
global scale and 'brAA+/brA-1' Brazilian national-scale issuer credit ratings 	
to Banco BTG Pactual S.A. (BTG). The outlook is stable.	
	
Rationale	
Standard & Poor's bases its ratings on BTG's adequate business position, 	
capital, and earnings, moderate risk position, average funding, and adequate 	
liquidity. 	
	
Our bank criteria use our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) 	
economic and industry risk scores to determine a bank's anchor stand-alone 	
credit profile (SACP), the starting point in assigning an issuer credit 	
rating. Our anchor SACP for a commercial bank operating only in Brazil is 	
'bbb'. Our economic risk assessment reflects our opinion that economic 	
improvements and cautious fiscal and monetary policies have added to the 	
flexibility the Brazilian economic authorities have to manage significant 	
external shocks and potential distortions from the current expansionary phase 	
in Brazil; these remain manageable, and a proactive stance from the central 	
bank has contained them. With regard to industry risk, sound regulation and a 	
good track record of regulators, and a high and stable share of core deposits, 	
support the Brazilian banking industry. At the same time, we consider the 	
banking sector's moderate risk appetite as a positive in our assessment.	
	
With total consolidated assets of about R$82 billion as of Dec. 31, 2011, BTG 	
is a leading investment bank in Brazil. We consider that BTG, as an investment 	
bank, has a relatively well diversified revenue profile. The bank's business 	
profile is mainly underpinned by the following businesses: investment banking 	
(about 13% of total revenues); corporate lending (about 14% of total 	
revenues), sales and trading (about 38% of total revenues); and asset and 	
wealth management (about 17% of total revenues). We believe that BTG is likely 	
to retain its current strategy of continued expansion in Latin America. While 	
this strategy exposes BTG to significant risks, we consider it to be 	
consistent with the bank's core strengths. Moreover, Standard & Poor's 	
considers that BTG's well-developed risk-management framework, combined with 	
expertise in key business lines and very experienced senior management, 	
offsets some of these risks. 	
	
Our assessment of capital and earnings is underpinned by BTG's "adequate" 	
capital position based on our expectation of a projected RAC ratio before 	
diversification of 7.0%-7.5% in the next 12-18 months. This assumes a base 	
scenario that incorporates about 20% asset growth in 2012, slowing to 15% in 	
2013, a return on average adjusted assets of around 0.9%, and a similar 	
dividend payout as in recent years.	
	
We assess BTG's risk position as "moderate." This mainly reflects the 	
complexity of the risks that BTG manages, compared with commercial banks, many 	
of which are difficult to model and predict. In addition to these factors, BTG 	
must also contend with a wide variety of risks related its relatively rapid 	
growth strategy, franchise, reputation, and investor confidence. Offsetting 	
our concerns to an extent are BTG's good risk-management track record and 	
relatively good loss history. 	
	
BTG's funding is "average" and liquidity position is "adequate," in our 	
opinion. The bank's funding is mainly from the wholesale market which we 	
consider to be confidence sensitive. Customer deposits represented 22.8% of 	
the bank's funding base at December 2011. However, this is mitigated, in our 	
view, by the diversified funding sources and relatively longer maturity 	
profile relative to the industry. Moreover, 40% of BTG's funding base matures 	
over the next year of which about 26% matures over the next two years. Our 	
"adequate" assessment of the bank's liquidity reflects liquid assets that 	
represent about 39% of the bank's total assets and almost three times of the 	
deposits maturing in less than a year as of June 30, 2011. Although liquidity 	
is high relative to other banks operating in Brazil, we consider higher level 	
of liquidity is required for the bank's business profile.	
	
Outlook	
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the bank will continue to 	
demonstrate good risk-management capabilities, there will be no material 	
increase in its risk appetite, risk-adjusted capital and earnings will remain 	
adequate, and that funding and liquidity risks will be satisfactorily managed. 	
A significant strengthening of the bank's capital, leading to a RAC ratio 	
before diversification of more than 10%, could have positive rating 	
implications. On the other hand, we could lower the ratings if the bank's 	
asset quality or liquidity profile deteriorates significantly, or if the 	
bank's RAC ratio fall below 7%.	
	
	
Ratings Score Snapshot	
Issuer Credit Rating       BBB-/Stable/A-3	
SACP                       bbb-	
Anchor                     bbb	
Business Position          Adequate (0)	
Capital and Earnings       Adequate (0)	
Risk Position              Moderate (-1)	
Funding and Liquidity      Average and Adequate (0)	
	
Support                    0	
GRE Support                0	
Group Support              0	
Sovereign Support          0	
	
Additional Factors         0	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011	
     -- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, 	
Nov. 9, 2011	
     -- Banks: Bank Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 6, 2010	
	
Ratings List	
New Rating	
	
Banco BTG Pactual S.A.	
 Issuer Credit Rating	
  Global scale                          BBB-/Stable/A-3    	
  National Scale                        brAA+/Stable/brA-1 	
	
