版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 4月 4日 星期三 05:39 BJT

TEXT-S&P affirms U-Haul Box Truck Sec 2007-1 BT

OVERVIEW	
	
     -- We affirmed our 'BBB (sf)' rating on the senior notes issued by U-Haul 	
Box Truck Securitization 2007-1-BT.	
     -- The notes are backed by a fleet of U-Haul moving trucks (box trucks), 	
together with rental agreements with rental companies in the U-Haul system, 	
rental and damage waiver revenues, casualty proceeds, truck sales proceeds, 	
collections, fleet owner agreements, and asset accounts.	
     -- Our affirmation reflects our most recent rating on the manager, U-Haul 	
International Inc (UHI), and the strong collateral performance as evidenced by 	
the increasing debt service coverage ratios. 	
 	
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) April 3, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services 	
today affirmed its 'BBB (sf)' rating on the senior class of notes from U-Haul 	
Box Truck Securitization 2007-1-BT.	
	
The securitization is backed by proceeds generated through a fleet of U-Haul 	
moving trucks, together with rental agreements with rental companies in the 	
U-Haul system, rental and damage waiver revenues, casualty proceeds, truck 	
sales proceeds, collections, fleet owner agreements, and asset accounts.	
	
Our affirmation reflects the most recent rating on the manager, U-Haul 	
International Inc. (UHI), and the strong collateral performance as evidenced 	
by the increasing debt service coverage ratios. 	
	
Our ratings approach for U-Haul Box Truck Securitization 2007-1-BT includes a 	
hybrid methodology incorporating both a structured finance and corporate 	
analysis of the transaction. The structured finance credit analysis consists 	
of assessing the transaction's cash flows, while the corporate component 	
consists of evaluating the industry, business, and financial risks of the 	
fleet manager. Given the reliance on the fleet manager to service and rent the 	
box trucks repeatedly over the life of the transaction, there is a dependency 	
on UHI to manage the fleet. 	
	
UHI is a wholly owned subsidiary of AMERCO, a publicly traded corporation. On 	
Jan. 24, 2012, Standard & Poor's removed its 'BB+' corporate credit rating at 	
the request of AMERCO. The 'BB+' rating was one notch higher than the rating 	
when U-Haul Box Truck Securitization 2007-1-BT was issued. 	
	
Collateral performance in the transaction is predominantly measured through 	
the six-month rolling debt service coverage ratio (DSCR). The ratio is 	
calculated as the note interest, insurance premium, and targeted principal 	
payment over the proceeds generated by the collateral.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐