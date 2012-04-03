版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 4月 4日 星期三 05:43 BJT

TEXT-Fitch on Spanish SF transactions

April 3 - Fitch Ratings has placed 18 tranches of seven Spanish structured
finance (SF) transactions on Rating Watch Negative (RWN) and downgraded one. A
full list of rating actions is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking
on the link above.	
	
The rating actions reflect the transactions' exposure to Banco Cooperativo 	
Espanol (BCE; 'BBB+'/Negative/'F2') which continues to serve as bank account, 	
hedging provider and/or paying agent. The remedial actions expected following 	
the downgrade of the entity (see 'Fitch Downgrades CECA and Banco Cooperativo to	
'BBB+'; Outlook Negative' dated 08 February 2012 at www.fitchratings.com) have 	
not been fully implemented.	
	
The agency's understanding of the transaction documents is that remedial actions	
should have been implemented by now to adequately mitigate the increased 	
counterparty risk. For exposures that cannot be addressed by collateralisation 	
(e.g. issuer account banks), Fitch's criteria envisages remedial action being 	
completed within 30 calendar days of the downgrade trigger event. 	
	
Fitch understands that the transaction parties intend to remedy the increased 	
counterparty exposure resulting from the downgrade of BCE. The large number of 	
affected counterparty positions has increased the length of time to complete 	
remedial actions. While effective remedial action has been taken for some 23 	
transactions, others have yet to see this process completed and therefore the 	
tranches rated above the rating of BCE have been placed on RWN.	
	
Fitch will continue to monitor the progress made towards completion of the 	
remedial action and expects to resolve the RWN within six weeks. Resolution of 	
the RWN will depend upon the implementation of appropriate remedial action, 	
which could potentially lead to the affirmation of the notes, while failure to 	
take such action could result in material downgrades.	
	
The parties to Rural Hipotecario XII have altered the terms of the documentation	
such that the counterparty triggers of 'A'/'F1' have been replaced by triggers 	
of 'BBB+'/'F2'. Fitch's counterparty criteria indicates a minimum counterparty 	
rating threshold of 'A'/'F1' for SF notes rated above 'A+sf'.  Fitch has 	
therefore downgraded the senior tranche of this transaction from 'AA-sf' to 	
'A+sf' in line with the revised trigger.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐