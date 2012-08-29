TEXT-Fitch affirms Scottish Equitable's Zest VIF notes at 'A'

Aug 29 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Scottish Equitable plc's (Scottish Equitable) GBP250m value of in-force (VIF) securitisation fixed-rate loan notes due 2023 at 'A'. The affirmation reflects the performance of the transaction, which is in line with Fitch's expectations, and a review of the projected cash flows for the transaction. The transaction, referred to as 'Zest', is a securitisation of the future profits arising from a book of unit-linked pensions business. Scottish Equitable is the principal UK subsidiary of AEGON N.V. (AEGON; 'A'/ Stable). The issued notes do not benefit from a financial guarantee insurance policy and there is no recourse to Scottish Equitable or AEGON if adequate surplus fails to arise. However, in the event Scottish Equitable defaults on any payments that are due on the notes, AEGON will fulfill the payment. Although the transaction is a contingent loan with no recourse to the sponsor, the notes' rating has been established under Fitch's Corporate Finance methodology. This is because in Fitch's opinion, the transaction has no significant structured finance elements. The rating is based on analysis of the transaction documents, the volatility of underlying profit sources, and analysis and stress-testing of the transaction's projected cash flows. Fitch's rating process at the outset of the transaction included a review of the embedded value methodology, assumptions and actuarial model developed by Scottish Equitable. Tillinghast, an actuarial consulting firm of Towers Watson, independently reviewed the model and the assumptions used. These assumptions are updated on an annual basis by Scottish Equitable and reviewed by Fitch. Fitch annually reviews the stress test applied to the projected cash flows from the transaction. It takes the form of a day-one crash in equity and property prices of 45% combined with future lapse rates multiplied by 205% and future investment returns on each class of asset reduced by 100 basis points. The stress test was calibrated using Fitch's stochastic model tailored to the defined block of business. Overall, Zest's performance in 2011 was broadly in line with expectations, with favourable lapse experience offsetting worse-than-expected investment market performance. Zest could be upgraded if repayments exceed modelled projections by GBP30m (currently GBP5m) cumulatively or by GBP15m in one year. Zest could be subject to a downgrade if, in Fitch's opinion, future cashflows are unlikely to be sufficient to cover the repayment of the loan and interest payments under a 'A' stressed scenario or if the transaction underperforms by more than GBP15m in one year or GBP30m on a cumulative basis. The transaction could also be downgraded if Fitch's opinion of AEGON's credit quality deteriorates.Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria "Insurance Rating Methodology", dated 22 September 2011, and "Insurance-Linked Securities", dated 8 August 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Insurance Rating Methodology Insurance-Linked Securities