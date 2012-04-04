版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 4月 4日 星期三 23:11 BJT

TEXT-S&P comments on Royal Bank of Canada

April 4 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said its ratings on Royal Bank of Canada (RBC; AA-/Stable/A-1+) remain unchanged following recent allegations by the U.S. Commodities Futures and Trade Commission (CFTC) related to RBC's trading activities. RBC has indicated that the amount at stake in the CFTC complaint is not financially material. However, we will continue to monitor any developments associated with these allegations, including responses or actions on the part of Canadian regulatory or tax authorities, and communicate to the marketplace any ratings implications should such development become of material consequence.

