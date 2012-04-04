TEXT-Fitch assigns Barclays' gov't guaranteed bond final 'AAA' rating

April 4 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Barclays Bank plc's ('A'/Stable/'F1') GBP1.5bn bond (ISIN XS0768454844) a final 'AAA' rating. The bond benefits from a guarantee under the United Kingdom's (UK) National Loan Guarantee Scheme (NLGS). The rating is driven by the UK's sovereign rating ('AAA'/Negative). Any change in the UK's rating would result in a change in the issue's rating. Fitch believes that the NLGS is of high strategic importance to the UK government as it is intended to facilitate access to cheaper financing for small businesses. This strategic importance reinforces Fitch's view that the UK government would ensure timely payment on the liabilities guaranteed under the scheme should this ever become necessary. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 16 August 2011, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria