TEXT-S&P may cut David's Bridal 'B' rating

Overview
-- Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) intends to acquire David's Bridal for
about $1.05 billion.
-- We believe DBI's credit profile may weaken depending on the amount and
the terms of the new debt in the capital structure following the transaction.
-- We are placing our 'B' corporate credit rating on North American
bridal retailer David's Bridal Inc. (DBI) on CreditWatch with negative
implications
-- We expect to resolve the CreditWatch listing shortly after the
transaction is finalized.
Rating Action
On Aug. 29, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'B' corporate
credit rating on Conshohocken, Pa.-based David's Bridal Inc. on CreditWatch
with negative implications.
Rationale
The CreditWatch placement follows the announcement that CD&R intends to
acquire David's Bridal from current owners Leonard Green and TPG Capital for
about $1.05 billion. CD&R operating partner Paul Pressler, former CEO of Gap
and former Disney executive will assume the role of Chairman at the close of
the transaction. We expect the transaction to close in the fourth quarter.
The transaction could weaken DBI's financial ratios depending on the amount
and the terms of the new debt in the capital structure following the
transaction. We currently forecast total debt to EBITDA of between 7.6x and
8.3x, funds from operations (FFO) to total debt of between 10% and 11%, and
EBITDA interest coverage of between 1.3x and 1.5x through fiscal year-end
2013. (We treat the preferred stock as debt.)
CreditWatch
Before resolving the CreditWatch negative placement, we expect to meet with
management and the new financial sponsors to discuss the new capital
structure, business strategy, and financial policies. We expect to resolve the
CreditWatch listing shortly after the transaction is finalized.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch Action
To From
David's Bridal Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating B/Watch Neg/-- B/Stable/--
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch Action
To From
David's Bridal Inc.
Senior Secured B+ /Watch Neg B+
Recovery Rating 2 2