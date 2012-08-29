版本:
TEXT-S&P may cut David's Bridal 'B' rating

Overview
     -- Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) intends to acquire David's Bridal for 
about $1.05 billion.
     -- We believe DBI's credit profile may weaken depending on the amount and 
the terms of the new debt in the capital structure following the transaction.
     -- We are placing our 'B' corporate credit rating on North American 
bridal retailer David's Bridal Inc. (DBI) on CreditWatch with negative 
implications 
     -- We expect to resolve the CreditWatch listing shortly after the 
transaction is finalized.

Rating Action
On Aug. 29, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'B' corporate 
credit rating on Conshohocken, Pa.-based David's Bridal Inc. on CreditWatch 
with negative implications. 

Rationale
The CreditWatch placement follows the announcement that CD&R intends to 
acquire David's Bridal from current owners Leonard Green and TPG Capital for 
about $1.05 billion. CD&R operating partner Paul Pressler, former CEO of Gap 
and former Disney executive will assume the role of Chairman at the close of 
the transaction. We expect the transaction to close in the fourth quarter.

The transaction could weaken DBI's financial ratios depending on the amount 
and the terms of the new debt in the capital structure following the 
transaction. We currently forecast total debt to EBITDA of between 7.6x and 
8.3x, funds from operations (FFO) to total debt of between 10% and 11%, and 
EBITDA interest coverage of between 1.3x and 1.5x through fiscal year-end 
2013. (We treat the preferred stock as debt.) 

CreditWatch
Before resolving the CreditWatch negative placement, we expect to meet with 
management and the new financial sponsors to discuss the new capital 
structure, business strategy, and financial policies. We expect to resolve the 
CreditWatch listing shortly after the transaction is finalized.

Related Criteria and Research
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
     -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch Action
                                        To                 From
David's Bridal Inc.
 Corporate Credit Rating                B/Watch Neg/--     B/Stable/--

Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch Action
                                        To                 From
David's Bridal Inc.
 Senior Secured                         B+ /Watch Neg      B+ 
  Recovery Rating                       2                  2

