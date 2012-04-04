TEXT-Fitch affirms Deutsche Postbank mortgage pfandbriefe at 'AAA'

April 4 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Deutsche Postbank's (DPB, 'A+'/Stable/F1+) mortgage sector Pfandbriefe at 'AAA'. The affirmation follows the agency's review of the cover pool's credit risk and the cash flow mismatches between the programme's assets and liabilities. The Pfandbriefe rating is based on the issuer's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A+' and an increased Discontinuity Factor (D-Factor) of 14.3%, the combination of which enables DPB's mortgage Pfandbriefe to be rated up to 'AA+' on a probability of default (PD) basis. In the agency's cash flow analysis, and unchanged from last year's review, overcollateralisation (OC) of 10% allows the cover pool to withstand 'AA+' stress levels and still repay the Pfandbriefe on time. In addition, it is sufficient to achieve superior recoveries from the cover pool should the Pfandbriefe default in a 'AA+' scenario, supporting a one-notch uplift to 'AAA'. All else being equal, DPB's mortgage Pfandbriefe rating can be maintained at 'AAA' when factoring in recoveries given default, if the issuer is rated at least 'BBB+'. Fitch has revised the D-Factor to 14.3% from 13.7% to consider the usage of the refinancing register in terms of alternative management. Since 2010, BHW started to registered self-originated assets for the benefit of DPB's mortgage cover register. Currently, about 3% of the cover book has been originated by BHW. The agency considers the refinancing register to be an effective instrument to achieve asset segregation. However, post insolvency Fitch considers there would be higher operational complexity for the alternative manager as the mortgages are still within the BHW book. Fitch does not expect further adjustments in the D-Factor in respect to the alternative management if the share of assets registered in the refinancing register increased. Fitch's view on the level of nominal OC supporting the programme's 'AAA' rating on the mortgage Pfandbriefe is unchanged at 10%. The main driver of the supporting OC is credit risk, which is still low compared to other mortgage Pfandbriefe. This is because the pool is granular and well-diversified and consists solely of German residential assets. Assets and liabilities are euro-denominated and the open interest position is minor. The OC supporting the rating will be affected by, among others, the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding Pfandbriefe which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuances. As of 2 January 2012, DPB's outstanding mortgage Pfandbriefe amounted to EUR7.2bn secured by a cover pool of EUR8.4bn, resulting in a nominal OC of 16.7%. In its analysis, Fitch takes into account the lowest nominal OC that was observed in the past 12 months, which is 16.7%. As this nominal OC is higher than the OC supporting the 'AAA' Pfandbriefe rating, the rating can be affirmed. According to the provided data, the Pfandbriefe are secured by a cover pool of German residential mortgage loans (95%) and substitute assets (5%). The mortgage assets comprised 99,466 loans to 86,283 borrowers and secured by 86,916 properties. 3,476 loans (3.4% by balance) were originated by BHW and assigned via the refinancing register to DPB for the purpose of Pfandbrief refinancing. In a 'AA+' scenario Fitch has calculated an expected credit loss of 5.4% whereby the rating default rate and the rating recovery rate for this scenario are 18.7% and 71.5%, respectively. The default rate is mainly driven by the original loan to value (OLTV) and the remaining term of the loans. Fitch did not receive all original balance data necessary to calculate the OLTV. Therefore, the agency assumed an average OLTV of 87% based on provided stratifications from DPB. The remaining term (RTM) was calculated based on available loan by loan data and resulted in an average RTM of 25 years. Both the assumed OLTV and RTM are above average compared to other mortgage programmes rated by Fitch. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria' dated 12 August 2011, 'Covered Bonds Counterparty Criteria' dated 13 March 2012, 'EMEA RMBS Master Rating Criteria' dated 16 August 2011, 'EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria' dated 16 August 2011, 'EMEA Criteria Addendum - Germany' dated 10 August 2011 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Covered Bonds Rating Criteria Covered Bonds Counterparty Criteria EMEA RMBS Master Rating Criteria EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria EMEA Criteria Addendum - Germany - Mortgage Loss and Cash Flow Assumptions