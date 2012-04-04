TEXT-Fitch affirms Deutsche Postbank mortgage pfandbriefe at 'AAA'

April 4 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Deutsche Postbank's (DPB,
'A+'/Stable/F1+) mortgage sector Pfandbriefe at 'AAA'.
The affirmation follows the agency's review of the cover pool's credit risk and
the cash flow mismatches between the programme's assets and liabilities.
The Pfandbriefe rating is based on the issuer's Long-term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) of 'A+' and an increased Discontinuity Factor (D-Factor) of 14.3%, the
combination of which enables DPB's mortgage Pfandbriefe to be rated up to 'AA+'
on a probability of default (PD) basis. In the agency's cash flow analysis, and
unchanged from last year's review, overcollateralisation (OC) of 10% allows the
cover pool to withstand 'AA+' stress levels and still repay the Pfandbriefe on
time. In addition, it is sufficient to achieve superior recoveries from the
cover pool should the Pfandbriefe default in a 'AA+' scenario, supporting a
one-notch uplift to 'AAA'.
All else being equal, DPB's mortgage Pfandbriefe rating can be maintained at
'AAA' when factoring in recoveries given default, if the issuer is rated at
least 'BBB+'.
Fitch has revised the D-Factor to 14.3% from 13.7% to consider the usage of the
refinancing register in terms of alternative management. Since 2010, BHW started
to registered self-originated assets for the benefit of DPB's mortgage cover
register. Currently, about 3% of the cover book has been originated by BHW. The
agency considers the refinancing register to be an effective instrument to
achieve asset segregation. However, post insolvency Fitch considers there would
be higher operational complexity for the alternative manager as the mortgages
are still within the BHW book. Fitch does not expect further adjustments in the
D-Factor in respect to the alternative management if the share of assets
registered in the refinancing register increased.
Fitch's view on the level of nominal OC supporting the programme's 'AAA' rating
on the mortgage Pfandbriefe is unchanged at 10%. The main driver of the
supporting OC is credit risk, which is still low compared to other mortgage
Pfandbriefe. This is because the pool is granular and well-diversified and
consists solely of German residential assets. Assets and liabilities are
euro-denominated and the open interest position is minor. The OC supporting the
rating will be affected by, among others, the profile of the cover assets
relative to outstanding Pfandbriefe which can change over time, even in the
absence of new issuances.
As of 2 January 2012, DPB's outstanding mortgage Pfandbriefe amounted to
EUR7.2bn secured by a cover pool of EUR8.4bn, resulting in a nominal OC of
16.7%. In its analysis, Fitch takes into account the lowest nominal OC that was
observed in the past 12 months, which is 16.7%. As this nominal OC is higher
than the OC supporting the 'AAA' Pfandbriefe rating, the rating can be affirmed.
According to the provided data, the Pfandbriefe are secured by a cover pool of
German residential mortgage loans (95%) and substitute assets (5%). The mortgage
assets comprised 99,466 loans to 86,283 borrowers and secured by 86,916
properties. 3,476 loans (3.4% by balance) were originated by BHW and assigned
via the refinancing register to DPB for the purpose of Pfandbrief refinancing.
In a 'AA+' scenario Fitch has calculated an expected credit loss of 5.4% whereby
the rating default rate and the rating recovery rate for this scenario are 18.7%
and 71.5%, respectively. The default rate is mainly driven by the original loan
to value (OLTV) and the remaining term of the loans. Fitch did not receive all
original balance data necessary to calculate the OLTV. Therefore, the agency
assumed an average OLTV of 87% based on provided stratifications from DPB. The
remaining term (RTM) was calculated based on available loan by loan data and
resulted in an average RTM of 25 years. Both the assumed OLTV and RTM are above
average compared to other mortgage programmes rated by Fitch.
