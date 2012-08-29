TEXT-S&P revises Scotiabank Peru outlook to positive

Overview -- On August 28, we revised the outlook on Peru to positive from stable. -- We are revising our outlook to positive from stable and affirming the 'BBB' rating on Scotiabank Peru. -- We expect the bank will maintain its strong market position in the Peruvian financial system, healthy asset quality, and good profitability, capitalization, and liquidity during the next two years. Rating Action On Aug. 29, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on Scotiabank Peru S.A.A. to positive from stable. At the same time, we affirmed our 'BBB' rating on the bank. Rationale The rating action on the bank follows our outlook revision on Peru (please see "Republic of Peru Outlook Revised To Positive; Ratings Affirmed," published on Aug. 28, 2012 on RatingsDirect). All things being equal, we would raise the ratings on the bank following an upgrade of the sovereign. In that circumstance the rating on the bank would reflect its stand-alone credit profile (SACP), which is currently at 'bbb+'. Our ratings on Scotiabank Peru reflect its "strong" business position, "adequate" capital and earnings, "adequate" risk position, "average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity (as defined in our criteria). Outlook The positive outlook reflects our view that we would raise the ratings on Scotiabank Peru following an upgrade of the sovereign and if the SACP of the bank remains unchanged. We expect the bank will maintain its strong market position in the Peruvian financial system, healthy asset quality, and good profitability, capitalization, and liquidity during the next two years. Ratings Score Snapshot Issuer Credit Rating BBB/Positive/A-2 SACP bbb+ Anchor bbb Business Position Strong (+1) Capital and Earnings Adequate (0) Risk Position Adequate (0) Funding and Liquidity Average and Adequate (0) Support 0 GRE Support 0 Group Support 1 Government Support 0 Additional Factors -2 Related Criteria And Research -- Republic of Peru Outlook Revised To Positive; Ratings Affirmed, Aug. 28, 2012 -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action To From Scotiabank Peru S.A.A. Counterparty Credit Rating BBB/Positive/A-2 BBB/Stable/A-2