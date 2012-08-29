TEXT-Fitch cuts 6 below-investment-grade classes of MSCI 2006-TOP23

Aug 29 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded six and affirmed 13 classes of Morgan Stanley Capital I Trust, commercial mortgage pass-through certificates, series 2006-TOP23 (MSCI 2006-TOP23). A detailed list of rating actions follows at the end of this release. The downgrades reflect realized losses and an increase in Fitch-modeled losses since last review. Fitch modeled losses of 3.5% for the remaining pool (modeled losses are 4.5% of the original pool, including losses incurred to date). Classes M through P have been reduced to zero due to realized losses. As of the August 2012 distribution date, the pool's aggregate principal balance has been reduced by 14% (to $1.39 billion from $1.61 billion at issuance), 12.5% of which was due to paydowns and 1.6% due to realized losses. There are no defeased loans. Cumulative interest shortfalls totaling $275,975 are affecting classes L and P. Fitch has identified 40 loans (17.5%) as Fitch Loans of Concern, which includes two specially serviced loans (0.5%). One of the specially serviced loans was classified as in foreclosure (0.3%) and the other loan was greater than 90 days delinquent (0.2%). The largest contributor to modeled losses is a loan (0.8%) secured by a 260-unit multifamily property located in Phoenix, AZ. Property performance has been struggling since 2009 due to newer competitive properties. For year-end (YE) 2011, the debt service coverage ratio (DSCR), on a net operating income (NOI) basis, was 0.33x. Although this is an improvement from the negative DSCR of 0.18x reported for YE 2010, current performance remains significantly below the 2.27x reported at issuance. The second largest contributor to modeled losses is a loan (0.4%) secured by a 32,054 square foot (sf) retail property located in Frisco, TX. Performance began to decline when three tenants vacated the property in 2008 prior to their lease expiration. Additionally, property taxes have nearly doubled since issuance due to a reassessment of the property. For YE 2011, DSCR, on a NOI basis, was 0.39x compared to 0.76x and 1.70x reported for YE 2010 and at issuance, respectively. The third largest contributor to modeled losses is a loan (4.8%) secured by a 231,445 sf office building located in Washington, D.C. As of June 2012, the property was 81% occupied, down significantly from 98% at issuance. Approximately one-third of the total property square footage has lease expiration prior to the end of 2016. The loan matures in July 2016. For YE 2011, DSCR, on a NOI basis, was 1.33x compared to 1.64x at issuance. Fitch has downgraded the following classes as indicated: --$14.1 million class E to 'CCCsf' from 'Bsf'; RE 100%; --$12.1 million class F to 'CCCsf' from 'B-sf'; RE 100%; --$14.1 million class G to 'CCsf' from 'CCCsf'; RE 20%; --$10.1 million class H to 'CCsf' from 'CCCsf'; RE 0%; --$4 million class J to 'Csf' from 'CCCsf'; RE 0%; --$4 million class K to 'Csf' from 'CCsf'; RE 0%. In addition, Fitch has affirmed and revised a Rating Outlook on the following classes, as indicated: --$61.2 million class A-2 at 'AAAsf; Outlook Stable; --$43.6 million class A-3 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$59.6 million class A-AB at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$812.1 million class A-4 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$161.4 million class A-M at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$113 million class A-J at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable; --$32.3 million class B at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable; --$16.1 million class C at 'BBB-sf'; Outlook to Negative from Stable; --$26.2 million class D at 'BBsf'; Outlook Negative; --$3.1 million class L at 'Dsf'; RE 0%; --$0 class M at 'Dsf'; RE 0%; --$0 class N at 'Dsf'; RE 0%; --$0 class O at 'Dsf'; RE 0%. Class A-1 has paid in full. Fitch does not rate class P. The rating on the interest-only class X was previously withdrawn. (For additional information on the withdrawal of the rating on class X, see 'Fitch Revises Practice for Rating IO & Pre-Payment Related Structured Finance Securities', dated June 23, 2010.) Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' (June 6, 2012); --'Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions' (Dec. 21, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions