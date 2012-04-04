TEXT-S&P takes various rating actions on 6 Spanish utilities

April 4 - Overview -- We believe continued regulatory uncertainty and rising political and economical risks in Spain are likely to lead to weaker profitability over the near to medium term for several rated utilities with a significant share of Spanish electricity and gas operations, and could weigh on our business risk profile assessments on these issuers. -- We believe that proposed revisions to the regulatory remuneration for Spanish utilities, combined with regulatory determinations that are not independent of the government, could lead us to revise our view of the supportiveness of the Spanish regulatory framework. -- We are therefore placing our long-term corporate credit ratings and senior unsecured debt ratings on Spanish utilities Red Electrica Corporacion S.A., Enagas S.A., and Iberdrola S.A. and its subsidiaries on CreditWatch with negative implications. -- At the same time, we are affirming our ratings on Gas Natural SDG S.A., Enel SpA, and Endesa S.A.. -- The CreditWatch placement reflects our view that we could lower the ratings on the affected issuers, by up to one notch, if we subsequently revise our assessment of their respective business risk profiles to "strong" from "excellent." Rating Action On April 4, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services took the following rating actions on a number of Spanish utilities: -- We placed our 'A+' long-term corporate credit and senior unsecured debt ratings on Spanish power grid operator Red Electrica Corporacion S.A. and its subsidiary Red Electrica de Espana S.A.U. (together REE) on CreditWatch with negative implications. -- We placed our 'A+' long-term corporate credit and senior unsecured debt ratings on Enagas S.A. on CreditWatch with negative implications. -- We placed our 'A-' long-term corporate credit and senior unsecured debt ratings on Iberdrola S.A. and its subsidiaries on CreditWatch with negative implications. -- At the same time, we affirmed the 'A-1' short-term corporate credit ratings on REE and Enagas, and the 'A-2' short-term corporate credit rating on Iberdrola. -- We also affirmed the 'BBB/A-2' corporate credit ratings on Gas Natural SDG S.A., and the 'BBB+/A-2' corporate credit ratings on Enel SpA and Endesa S.A. The outlook on Gas Natural, Enel, and Endesa remains stable. Rationale The rating actions follow recent announcements from the Spanish energy regulator and the government with regard to future Spanish energy policies and regulatory remuneration for domestic utilities. These proposals aim to address the current structural imbalances in Spain between electricity tariffs and electricity costs, as well as contain the rising economic imbalance for gas operations. However, we believe the proposals increase uncertainties with regard to the supportiveness of the Spanish regulatory framework for electricity and gas transmission and distribution in the Spanish electricity system. Furthermore, in our view, these uncertainties are exacerbated by the Spanish government's need to implement fiscal austerity measures in an attempt to reduce the budget deficit, which is likely to negatively affect utilities' profitability and cash flow generation. Some structural measures announced by the government on March 30, 2012, affect vertically integrated utilities. They include a reduction in the remuneration of distribution networks operators of about EUR690 million per year, a decrease in the capacity payments paid to combined cycle gas turbine (CCGT) power generators, and a reduction in the remuneration for domestic coal-fired power generation. Furthermore, the government has modified the criteria for the remuneration of new transmission assets, introducing a two-year time lag that, we believe, will result in a delay in REE's returns. Although we anticipate that the aforementioned measures will have only a marginal effect on our rated Spanish utilities' financial credit metrics, we believe that an increasingly uncertain regulatory and industry environment for transmission and distribution grids in Spain may no longer be commensurate with our current "excellent" business risk profile assessment. Our evaluation of the Spanish regulatory framework as historically being very supportive has been the key credit factor in our assessment of the business risk profiles of REE and Enagas, respectively the electricity and gas transmission network operators. In addition, we consider the regulatory framework to be one of the main credit supports of our assessment of Iberdrola's business risk profile as "excellent," particularly when combined with Iberdrola's geographically diversified operations. Our ratings on Enel, Endesa, and Gas Natural are not affected by today's actions, as we currently assess their business risk profiles as "strong." We do not believe that our view of increasing uncertainties in relation to the supportiveness of the Spanish regulatory framework currently result in incremental pressure on these entities' business risk profile assessments. We aim to discuss with the affected entities' management teams their operating and financial strategies in light of the deteriorating industry environment, dividend policies, funding requirements, and liquidity management over the next 12-24 months. We will also consider the near- to medium-term economic outlook in Spain. Liquidity Our liquidity assessments for the entities affected by today's rating actions remain commensurate with what we have published in our most recent research update for each entity. (See "Related Research And Criteria" section below.) CreditWatch The CreditWatch placements on REE, Enagas, and Iberdrola reflect our view that we could lower the ratings, by up to one notch, if we revise our assessment of their respective business risk profiles to "strong" from "excellent." This could occur if we consider the Spanish regulatory framework for electricity and gas transmission and distribution in the Spanish electricity system to be less supportive than we previously anticipated. We will assess the impact on the affected utilities' business and financial risk profiles of current and future structural measures that the government introduces to address the imbalance in Spain's electricity system, as well as future tariff developments. We will also look at how the affected utilities choose to counterbalance any possible negative effects from the implementation of those policies. We aim to resolve the CreditWatch placement over the next three months. We will review the ratings on each entity in light of the deterioration of regulatory supportiveness, as well as country risks in light of the increasingly challenging business environment. Our review will also assess each entity's financial risk profile amid possibly more difficult financing conditions in Spain over the near to medium term. Corporate Credit Rating A+/Watch Neg/A-1 A+/Negative/A-1 Senior Unsecured Debt A+/Watch Neg A+ Iberdrola S.A. Iberdrola USA Corporate Credit Rating A-/Watch Neg/A-2 A-/Stable /A-2 Senior Unsecured Debt A-/Watch Neg A- Preferred Stock BBB/Watch Neg BBB Iberdrola Renewables Holdings Inc. Corporate Credit Rating A-/Watch Neg/-- A-/Stable/-- Iberdrola Finance Ireland Ltd. Senior Unsecured Debt* A-/Watch Neg A- Iberdrola Finanzas S.A.U. Senior Unsecured Debt* A-/Watch Neg A- Iberdrola International B.V. Senior Unsecured Debt* A-/Watch Neg A- *Guaranteed by Iberdrola S.A. Red Electrica Corporacion S.A. Corporate Credit Rating A+/Watch Neg /A-1 A+/Negative/A-1 Red Electrica de Espana S.A.U. Corporate Credit Rating A+/Watch Neg/A-1 A+/Negative/A-1 Red Electrica Financiaciones, SAU Senior Unsecured Debt* A+/Watch Neg A+ Red Electrica de Espana Finance B.V. Senior Unsecured Debt* A+/Watch Neg A+ *Guaranteed by Red Electrica Corporacion S.A. and Red Electrica de Espana S.A.U. Scottish Power Ltd. Scottish Power U.K. Holdings Ltd. Scottish Power Investments Ltd. Scottish Power Generation Ltd. SP Transmission Ltd. SP Manweb PLC SP Distribution Ltd. Scottish Power U.K. PLC Scottish Power Energy Retail Ltd. Scottish Power Energy Networks Holdings Ltd. Scottish Power Energy Management Ltd. Corporate Credit Rating A-/Watch Neg/A-2 A-/Stable/A-2 Scottish Power Finance U.S. Corporate Credit Rating A-/Watch Neg/-- A/Stable/-- SPD Finance UK PLC Senior Unsecured Debt* A-/Watch Neg A- Scottish Power U.K. PLC Senior Unsecured Debt A-/Watch Neg A- *Guaranteed by SPD Distribution Ltd. Ratings Affirmed Enagas S.A. Commercial Paper A-1 Enel SpA Corporate Credit Rating BBB+/Stable/A-2 Senior Unsecured BBB+ Enel Finance International N.V. Senior Unsecured Debt* BBB+ Enel Investment Holding B.V. Senior Unsecured Debt* BBB+ Enel Finance International N.V. Commercial Paper* A-2 *Guaranteed by Enel SpA. Endesa S.A. Corporate Credit Rating BBB+/Stable/A-2 Endesa Capital Finance LLC Preferred Stock* BBB- Endesa Capital S.A. Senior Unsecured Debt* BBB+ International Endesa B.V. Senior Unsecured Debt* BBB+ International Endesa B.V. Commercial Paper* A-2 *Guaranteed by Endesa S.A Gas Natural SDG S.A. Corporate Credit Rating BBB/Stable/A-2 Senior Unsecured Debt BBB Gas Natural Capital Markets S.A. Senior Unsecured Debt* BBB Gas Natural Finance B.V. Union Fenosa Finance B.V. Commercial Paper* A-2 *Guaranteed by Gas Natural SDG S.A. Iberdrola International B.V. Commercial Paper* A-2 *Guaranteed by Iberdrola S.A. Red Electrica Corporacion S.A. Commercial Paper A-1 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.