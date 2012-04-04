TEXT-S&P takes various rating actions on 6 Spanish utilities

April 4 - Overview
-- We believe continued regulatory uncertainty and rising political and
economical risks in Spain are likely to lead to weaker profitability over the
near to medium term for several rated utilities with a significant share of
Spanish electricity and gas operations, and could weigh on our business risk
profile assessments on these issuers.
-- We believe that proposed revisions to the regulatory remuneration for
Spanish utilities, combined with regulatory determinations that are not
independent of the government, could lead us to revise our view of the
supportiveness of the Spanish regulatory framework.
-- We are therefore placing our long-term corporate credit ratings and
senior unsecured debt ratings on Spanish utilities Red Electrica Corporacion
S.A., Enagas S.A., and Iberdrola S.A. and its
subsidiaries on CreditWatch with negative implications.
-- At the same time, we are affirming our ratings on Gas Natural SDG
S.A., Enel SpA, and Endesa S.A..
-- The CreditWatch placement reflects our view that we could lower the
ratings on the affected issuers, by up to one notch, if we subsequently revise
our assessment of their respective business risk profiles to "strong" from
"excellent."
Rating Action
On April 4, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services took the following rating
actions on a number of Spanish utilities:
-- We placed our 'A+' long-term corporate credit and senior unsecured
debt ratings on Spanish power grid operator Red Electrica Corporacion S.A. and
its subsidiary Red Electrica de Espana S.A.U. (together REE) on CreditWatch
with negative implications.
-- We placed our 'A+' long-term corporate credit and senior unsecured
debt ratings on Enagas S.A. on CreditWatch with negative implications.
-- We placed our 'A-' long-term corporate credit and senior unsecured
debt ratings on Iberdrola S.A. and its subsidiaries on CreditWatch with
negative implications.
-- At the same time, we affirmed the 'A-1' short-term corporate credit
ratings on REE and Enagas, and the 'A-2' short-term corporate credit rating on
Iberdrola.
-- We also affirmed the 'BBB/A-2' corporate credit ratings on Gas Natural
SDG S.A., and the 'BBB+/A-2' corporate credit ratings on Enel SpA and Endesa
S.A. The outlook on Gas Natural, Enel, and Endesa remains stable.
Rationale
The rating actions follow recent announcements from the Spanish energy
regulator and the government with regard to future Spanish energy policies and
regulatory remuneration for domestic utilities. These proposals aim to address
the current structural imbalances in Spain between electricity tariffs and
electricity costs, as well as contain the rising economic imbalance for gas
operations. However, we believe the proposals increase uncertainties with
regard to the supportiveness of the Spanish regulatory framework for
electricity and gas transmission and distribution in the Spanish electricity
system. Furthermore, in our view, these uncertainties are exacerbated by the
Spanish government's need to implement fiscal austerity measures in an attempt
to reduce the budget deficit, which is likely to negatively affect utilities'
profitability and cash flow generation.
Some structural measures announced by the government on March 30, 2012, affect
vertically integrated utilities. They include a reduction in the remuneration
of distribution networks operators of about EUR690 million per year, a decrease
in the capacity payments paid to combined cycle gas turbine (CCGT) power
generators, and a reduction in the remuneration for domestic coal-fired power
generation. Furthermore, the government has modified the criteria for the
remuneration of new transmission assets, introducing a two-year time lag that,
we believe, will result in a delay in REE's returns.
Although we anticipate that the aforementioned measures will have only a
marginal effect on our rated Spanish utilities' financial credit metrics, we
believe that an increasingly uncertain regulatory and industry environment for
transmission and distribution grids in Spain may no longer be commensurate
with our current "excellent" business risk profile assessment.
Our evaluation of the Spanish regulatory framework as historically being very
supportive has been the key credit factor in our assessment of the business
risk profiles of REE and Enagas, respectively the electricity and gas
transmission network operators. In addition, we consider the regulatory
framework to be one of the main credit supports of our assessment of
Iberdrola's business risk profile as "excellent," particularly when combined
with Iberdrola's geographically diversified operations.
Our ratings on Enel, Endesa, and Gas Natural are not affected by today's
actions, as we currently assess their business risk profiles as "strong." We
do not believe that our view of increasing uncertainties in relation to the
supportiveness of the Spanish regulatory framework currently result in
incremental pressure on these entities' business risk profile assessments.
We aim to discuss with the affected entities' management teams their operating
and financial strategies in light of the deteriorating industry environment,
dividend policies, funding requirements, and liquidity management over the
next 12-24 months. We will also consider the near- to medium-term economic
outlook in Spain.
Liquidity
Our liquidity assessments for the entities affected by today's rating actions
remain commensurate with what we have published in our most recent research
update for each entity. (See "Related Research And Criteria" section below.)
CreditWatch
The CreditWatch placements on REE, Enagas, and Iberdrola reflect our view that
we could lower the ratings, by up to one notch, if we revise our assessment of
their respective business risk profiles to "strong" from "excellent." This
could occur if we consider the Spanish regulatory framework for electricity
and gas transmission and distribution in the Spanish electricity system to be
less supportive than we previously anticipated.
We will assess the impact on the affected utilities' business and financial
risk profiles of current and future structural measures that the government
introduces to address the imbalance in Spain's electricity system, as well as
future tariff developments. We will also look at how the affected utilities
choose to counterbalance any possible negative effects from the implementation
of those policies.
We aim to resolve the CreditWatch placement over the next three months. We
will review the ratings on each entity in light of the deterioration of
regulatory supportiveness, as well as country risks in light of the
increasingly challenging business environment. Our review will also assess
each entity's financial risk profile amid possibly more difficult financing
conditions in Spain over the near to medium term.
column.