TEXT-S&P takes various rating actions on 6 Spanish utilities

April 4 - Overview	
     -- We believe continued regulatory uncertainty and rising political and 	
economical risks in Spain are likely to lead to weaker profitability over the 	
near to medium term for several rated utilities with a significant share of 	
Spanish electricity and gas operations, and could weigh on our business risk 	
profile assessments on these issuers.	
     -- We believe that proposed revisions to the regulatory remuneration for 	
Spanish utilities, combined with regulatory determinations that are not 	
independent of the government, could lead us to revise our view of the 	
supportiveness of the Spanish regulatory framework.	
     -- We are therefore placing our long-term corporate credit ratings and 	
senior unsecured debt ratings on Spanish utilities Red Electrica Corporacion 	
S.A., Enagas S.A., and Iberdrola S.A. and its
subsidiaries on CreditWatch with negative implications.	
     -- At the same time, we are affirming our ratings on Gas Natural SDG 	
S.A., Enel SpA, and Endesa S.A..	
     -- The CreditWatch placement reflects our view that we could lower the 	
ratings on the affected issuers, by up to one notch, if we subsequently revise 	
our assessment of their respective business risk profiles to "strong" from 	
"excellent."	
	
Rating Action	
On April 4, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services took the following rating 	
actions on a number of Spanish utilities:	
     -- We placed our 'A+' long-term corporate credit and senior unsecured 	
debt ratings on Spanish power grid operator Red Electrica Corporacion S.A. and 	
its subsidiary Red Electrica de Espana S.A.U. (together REE) on CreditWatch 	
with negative implications.	
     -- We placed our 'A+' long-term corporate credit and senior unsecured 	
debt ratings on Enagas S.A. on CreditWatch with negative implications.	
     -- We placed our 'A-' long-term corporate credit and senior unsecured 	
debt ratings on Iberdrola S.A. and its subsidiaries on CreditWatch with 	
negative implications.	
     -- At the same time, we affirmed the 'A-1' short-term corporate credit 	
ratings on REE and Enagas, and the 'A-2' short-term corporate credit rating on 	
Iberdrola.	
     -- We also affirmed the 'BBB/A-2' corporate credit ratings on Gas Natural 	
SDG S.A., and the 'BBB+/A-2' corporate credit ratings on Enel SpA and Endesa 	
S.A. The outlook on Gas Natural, Enel, and Endesa remains stable.	
	
Rationale	
The rating actions follow recent announcements from the Spanish energy 	
regulator and the government with regard to future Spanish energy policies and 	
regulatory remuneration for domestic utilities. These proposals aim to address 	
the current structural imbalances in Spain between electricity tariffs and 	
electricity costs, as well as contain the rising economic imbalance for gas 	
operations. However, we believe the proposals increase uncertainties with 	
regard to the supportiveness of the Spanish regulatory framework for 	
electricity and gas transmission and distribution in the Spanish electricity 	
system. Furthermore, in our view, these uncertainties are exacerbated by the 	
Spanish government's need to implement fiscal austerity measures in an attempt 	
to reduce the budget deficit, which is likely to negatively affect utilities' 	
profitability and cash flow generation.	
	
Some structural measures announced by the government on March 30, 2012, affect 	
vertically integrated utilities. They include a reduction in the remuneration 	
of distribution networks operators of about EUR690 million per year, a decrease 	
in the capacity payments paid to combined cycle gas turbine (CCGT) power 	
generators, and a reduction in the remuneration for domestic coal-fired power 	
generation. Furthermore, the government has modified the criteria for the 	
remuneration of new transmission assets, introducing a two-year time lag that, 	
we believe, will result in a delay in REE's returns.	
	
Although we anticipate that the aforementioned measures will have only a 	
marginal effect on our rated Spanish utilities' financial credit metrics, we 	
believe that an increasingly uncertain regulatory and industry environment for 	
transmission and distribution grids in Spain may no longer be commensurate 	
with our current "excellent" business risk profile assessment.	
	
Our evaluation of the Spanish regulatory framework as historically being very 	
supportive has been the key credit factor in our assessment of the business 	
risk profiles of REE and Enagas, respectively the electricity and gas 	
transmission network operators. In addition, we consider the regulatory 	
framework to be one of the main credit supports of our assessment of 	
Iberdrola's business risk profile as "excellent," particularly when combined 	
with Iberdrola's geographically diversified operations.	
	
Our ratings on Enel, Endesa, and Gas Natural are not affected by today's 	
actions, as we currently assess their business risk profiles as "strong." We 	
do not believe that our view of increasing uncertainties in relation to the 	
supportiveness of the Spanish regulatory framework currently result in 	
incremental pressure on these entities' business risk profile assessments.	
	
We aim to discuss with the affected entities' management teams their operating 	
and financial strategies in light of the deteriorating industry environment, 	
dividend policies, funding requirements, and liquidity management over the 	
next 12-24 months. We will also consider the near- to medium-term economic 	
outlook in Spain.	
	
Liquidity	
Our liquidity assessments for the entities affected by today's rating actions 	
remain commensurate with what we have published in our most recent research 	
update for each entity. (See "Related Research And Criteria" section below.)	
	
CreditWatch	
The CreditWatch placements on REE, Enagas, and Iberdrola reflect our view that 	
we could lower the ratings, by up to one notch, if we revise our assessment of 	
their respective business risk profiles to "strong" from "excellent." This 	
could occur if we consider the Spanish regulatory framework for electricity 	
and gas transmission and distribution in the Spanish electricity system to be 	
less supportive than we previously anticipated.	
	
We will assess the impact on the affected utilities' business and financial 	
risk profiles of current and future structural measures that the government 	
introduces to address the imbalance in Spain's electricity system, as well as 	
future tariff developments. We will also look at how the affected utilities 	
choose to counterbalance any possible negative effects from the implementation 	
of those policies.	
	
We aim to resolve the CreditWatch placement over the next three months. We 	
will review the ratings on each entity in light of the deterioration of 	
regulatory supportiveness, as well as country risks in light of the 	
increasingly challenging business environment. Our review will also assess 	
each entity's financial risk profile amid possibly more difficult financing 	
conditions in Spain over the near to medium term.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 	
Portal, unless otherwise stated.	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 	
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- General Criteria: Nonsovereign Ratings That Exceed EMU Sovereign 	
Ratings: Methodology And Assumptions, June 14, 2011	
     -- General Criteria: Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And 	
Assumptions, Dec. 9, 2010	
     -- Stand-Alone Credit Profiles: One Component Of A Rating, Oct. 1, 2010	
     -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009	
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 	
May 27, 2009	
     -- Corporate Criteria--Parent/Subsidiary Links; General Principles; 	
Subsidiaries/Joint Ventures/Nonrecourse Projects; Finance Subsidiaries; Rating 	
Link to Parent, Oct. 28, 2004	
     -- Enel Downgraded To 'BBB+' On Challenging Business Environment; Outlook 	
Stable, March 8, 2012	
     -- Spanish Utility Endesa Long-Term Rating Lowered To 'BBB+' Following 	
Similar Action On Parent Enel; Outlook Stable, March 8, 2012	
     -- Spanish Gas Grid Operator Enagas Ratings Lowered To 'A+/A-1' After 	
Sovereign Rating Action; Outlook Negative, Feb.27, 2012	
     -- Spanish Power Grid Operator Red Electrica Ratings Lowered To 'A+/A-1' 	
After Sovereign Rating Action; Outlook Negative, Feb. 8, 2012	
     -- Summary: Gas Natural SDG S.A, Jan.19, 2012	
     -- Credit FAQ: How The Spanish Electricity Tariff Deficit And Political 	
Uncertainties May Affect The Ratings On Spanish Utilities, Jan. 12, 2012	
     -- Outlook On Spain-Based Utility Iberdrola Revised To Stable On 	
Improving Financials; 'A-/A-2' Ratings Affirmed, Oct. 7, 2011	
     -- U.K.-Based Utility Scottish Power Outlook Revised To Stable On 	
Revision Of Outlook On Parent; 'A-/A-2' Rtgs Affirmed, Oct. 7, 2011	
     -- Credit FAQ: How Sovereign Credit Quality Impacts The Ratings On 	
Utilities In Greece, Ireland, Italy, Portugal, And Spain, Aug. 3, 2011	
	
Ratings List	
	
CreditWatch/Outlook Actions	
                                       To                    From	
Enagas S.A.	
Corporate Credit Rating                A+/Watch Neg/A-1      A+/Negative/A-1	
 Senior Unsecured Debt                 A+/Watch Neg          A+           	
	
Iberdrola S.A.	
Iberdrola USA	
Corporate Credit Rating                A-/Watch Neg/A-2      A-/Stable /A-2	
 Senior Unsecured Debt                 A-/Watch Neg          A-	
 Preferred Stock                       BBB/Watch Neg         BBB	
	
Iberdrola Renewables Holdings Inc.	
Corporate Credit Rating                A-/Watch Neg/--       A-/Stable/--	
	
Iberdrola Finance Ireland Ltd.	
 Senior Unsecured Debt*                A-/Watch Neg          A-	
	
Iberdrola Finanzas S.A.U.	
 Senior Unsecured Debt*                A-/Watch Neg          A- 	
	
Iberdrola International B.V.	
 Senior Unsecured Debt*                A-/Watch Neg          A- 	
*Guaranteed by Iberdrola S.A.	
	
Red Electrica Corporacion S.A.	
Corporate Credit Rating                A+/Watch Neg /A-1     A+/Negative/A-1	
	
Red Electrica de Espana S.A.U.	
Corporate Credit Rating                A+/Watch Neg/A-1     A+/Negative/A-1	
	
Red Electrica Financiaciones, SAU	
 Senior Unsecured Debt*                A+/Watch Neg          A+	
	
Red Electrica de Espana Finance B.V.	
Senior Unsecured Debt*                 A+/Watch Neg          A+	
	
*Guaranteed by Red Electrica Corporacion S.A. and Red Electrica de Espana 	
S.A.U.	
	
Scottish Power Ltd.	
Scottish Power U.K. Holdings Ltd.	
Scottish Power Investments Ltd.	
Scottish Power Generation Ltd.	
SP Transmission Ltd.	
SP Manweb PLC	
SP Distribution Ltd.	
Scottish Power U.K. PLC	
Scottish Power Energy Retail Ltd.	
Scottish Power Energy Networks Holdings Ltd.	
Scottish Power Energy Management Ltd.	
Corporate Credit Rating                A-/Watch Neg/A-2    A-/Stable/A-2	
	
Scottish Power Finance U.S.	
Corporate Credit Rating                A-/Watch Neg/--     A/Stable/--	
	
SPD Finance UK PLC	
Senior Unsecured Debt*                 A-/Watch Neg        A-	
	
Scottish Power U.K. PLC	
 Senior Unsecured Debt                 A-/Watch Neg                 A-	
	
*Guaranteed by SPD Distribution Ltd.	
	
	
Ratings Affirmed	
	
Enagas S.A.	
 Commercial Paper                      A-1	
	
Enel SpA	
Corporate Credit Rating                BBB+/Stable/A-2    	
 Senior Unsecured                      BBB+               	
	
Enel Finance International N.V.	
 Senior Unsecured Debt*                BBB+               	
	
Enel Investment Holding B.V.	
 Senior Unsecured Debt*                BBB+              	
	
Enel Finance International N.V.	
Commercial Paper*                      A-2                	
*Guaranteed by Enel SpA.	
	
Endesa S.A.	
Corporate Credit Rating                BBB+/Stable/A-2 	
	
Endesa Capital Finance LLC	
 Preferred Stock*                      BBB-              	
	
Endesa Capital S.A.	
Senior Unsecured Debt*                 BBB+               	
	
International Endesa B.V.	
 Senior Unsecured Debt*                BBB+               	
	
International Endesa B.V.	
 Commercial Paper*                     A-2                	
*Guaranteed by Endesa S.A	
	
Gas Natural SDG S.A.	
Corporate Credit Rating                BBB/Stable/A-2     	
 Senior Unsecured Debt                 BBB                	
	
Gas Natural Capital Markets S.A.	
 Senior Unsecured Debt*                BBB                	
	
Gas Natural Finance B.V.	
Union Fenosa Finance B.V.	
 Commercial Paper*                     A-2                	
*Guaranteed by Gas Natural SDG S.A.	
	
Iberdrola International B.V.	
 Commercial Paper*                     A-2                	
*Guaranteed by Iberdrola S.A.	
	
Red Electrica Corporacion S.A.	
 Commercial Paper                      A-1	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

