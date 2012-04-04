TEXT-Fitch cuts 7 classes of CSMC 2008-C1

April 4 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded seven classes of Credit Suisse Commercial Mortgage Trust (CSMC) commercial mortgage pass-through certificates series 2008-C1 due to further certainty of losses from the loans in special servicing and realized losses since the last review. A detailed list of rating actions follows at the end of this release. Fitch modeled losses of 11.6% of the remaining pool; expected losses on the original pool balance total 12.6%, including losses already incurred to date. Fitch has designated 21 loans (49%) as Fitch Loans of Concern, which includes six specially serviced loans (5.4%). At Fitch's last review, there were 10 specially serviced loans (18.1%). Currently, Fitch expects classes L through S may be fully depleted from eventual losses associated with the specially serviced loans. As of the March 2012 distribution date, the pool's aggregate principal balance has paid down by 3.4% to $857 million from $887.2 million at issuance. No loans have defeased since issuance. Interest shortfalls are currently affecting classes D through S. The largest contributor to expected losses is the 1100 Executive Tower loan (10.3%), which is secured by a 16-story, 380,000-square foot office building in Orange, CA. The loan transferred to special servicing in December 2009 for imminent default and was modified in February 2011. Key terms of the modification include a five-year extension of the loan to May 11, 2017, a bifurcation of the note into a $62 million A-note and a $27.5 million B-note, a contribution of approximately $12.6 million in new capital from the borrower, and reimbursement of certain costs associated with the modification. In addition, the yield maintenance charge will be waived for a lender-approved arm's length sale of the property during the modified loan term. The loan was returned to the master servicer. The second largest contributor to expected losses is the Waikiki Beach Walk Retail loan (15% of the pool), which is secured by roughly 88,000 sf of retail space in the Waikiki Beach Walk, a master-planned project that includes hotels, condominiums, time shares, entertainment venues, and shopping, located in Honolulu, HI. In 2010, servicer-reported net operating income (NOI) from the property was down by 18% compared with the issuer's underwriting. While the property has returned to nearly full occupancy, the $130.3 million interest-only loan remains highly leveraged. The third largest contributor to expected losses is the specially-serviced Holiday Inn Dallas North loan (1.7%), which is secured by a 220-key full-service Holiday Inn hotel in Richardson, TX. The $15.2 million, 10-year amortizing loan transferred to special servicing in August 2009 for payment default. A receiver was put in place in February 2010 and has been marketing the property for sale. Several contracts have been signed but none have closed. Contract prices indicate significant losses. Fitch downgrades the following classes and revises recovery estimates as indicated: --$6.7 million class J to 'CCsf' from 'CCCsf'; RE to 0% from 100%; --$10 million class K to 'CCsf' from 'CCCsf'; RE to 0% from 100%; --$3.3 million class L to 'Csf ' from 'CCsf '; RE to 0% from 60%; --$3.3 million class M to 'Csf' from 'CCsf'; RE 0%; --$3.3 million class N to 'Csf' from 'CCsf'; RE 0%; --$1.1 million class O to 'Csf' from 'CCsf'; RE 0%; --$2.2 million class P to 'Csf' from 'CCsf'; RE 0%. Fitch also affirms the following classes and revises recovery estimates as indicated: --$1.5 million class A-1 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$150.5 million class A-2 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$22.3 million class A-AB at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$258 million class A-3 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$94.1 million class A-1-A at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$78.5 million class A-2FL at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$88.7 million class A-M at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable; --$57.7 million class A-J at 'Bsf'; Outlook Negative; --$8.9 million class B at 'B-sf'; Outlook Negative; --$8.9 million class C at 'CCCsf'; RE to 50% from 100%; --$12.2 million class D at 'CCCsf'; RE to 0% from 100%; --$10 million class E at 'CCCsf'; RE to 0% from 100%; --$6.7 million class F at 'CCCsf'; RE to 0% from 100%; --$8.9 million class G at 'CCCsf'; RE to 0% from 100%; --$14.4 million class H at 'CCCsf'; RE to 0% from 100%; --$2.2 million class Q at 'Csf'; RE 0%. Fitch does not rate the $5.6 million class S. Fitch withdrew the rating on the interest-only class A-X. (For additional information on the withdrawal of the rating on class A-X, see 'Fitch Revises Practice for Rating IO & Pre-Payment Related Structured Finance Securities', dated June 23, 2010.) Additional information on Fitch's criteria for analyzing U.S. CMBS transactions is available in the Dec. 21, 2011 report, 'Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions', which is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' under the following headers: Structured Finance >> CMBS >> Criteria Reports Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' (Aug. 13, 2011); --'Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions' (Dec. 21, 2011). 