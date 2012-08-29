TEXT-S&P cuts Venoco's corp credit rating to 'B-'

Overview -- Denver-based oil and gas exploration and production company Venoco Inc. disclosed plans for the management buyout of the company's public stockholders in a take-private transaction. -- We have lowered our corporate credit rating on Venoco to 'B-' from 'B' to reflect the level of debt assumed with the financing, the new capital structure of the company, and our expectations of leverage for the next two years. -- At the same time, we have removed the rating from CreditWatch with negative implications and assigned a stable outlook, which primarily reflects our belief that the company possesses adequate sources of liquidity to fund its projected uses of cash for the next two years. -- The '5' recovery rating for the existing unsecured notes remains unchanged, indicating our expectation of modest (10%-30%) recovery on the notes in the event of a payment default. In connection, we lowered our ratings on the notes to 'CCC+' from 'B-' to maintain the existing one-notch separation below the corporate credit rating. -- In the proposed financing package, Venoco intends to enter a $175 million second lien secured term loan. We have assigned a '1' recovery rating to the new term loan, indicating our expectation of very high (90%-100%) recovery for term loan lenders in the event of a payment default. We are assigning a 'B+' rating to the term loan to reflect the two-notch uplift from the corporate credit rating as prescribed by the recovery rating. Rating Action On Aug. 29, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term corporate credit rating on Denver-based Venoco Inc. to 'B-' from 'B'. At the same time, we removed the rating from CreditWatch, where we placed it with negative implications on Jan. 18, 2012. The outlook is stable. We assigned a 'B+' rating and a '1' recovery rating to a proposed new second lien $175 million term loan. We lowered our rating on the unsecured notes to 'CCC+' from 'B-' and the '5' recovery rating remains unchanged. Rationale The downgrade follows Venoco's disclosure that the company's Executive Chairman expects to fund the management-led buyout of public stockholders in a manner that results in forecasted debt leverage that is materially higher than our threshold for similar 'B' rated peers. The new financing consists of proceeds from a $210 million volumetric production payment and $30 million of convertible notes issued by the newly formed Denver Parent Corp. which will be Venoco's sole owner, plus a $175 million second lien secured term loan and a $21.5 million draw on a new revolving credit facility at Venoco, the operating subsidiary. Venoco's existing revolving credit facility with a borrowing base of $200 million will be paid down at the close of the transaction. In the event that the transaction does not close, we will revise our analysis of the company. While there are no explicit guarantees of operating or parent company debt by either Venoco or Denver Parent Corp., we analyze the entity on a consolidated basis for rating purposes, consistent with our methodology related to strategic control by the parent. The ratings on Venoco reflect a "vulnerable" business risk and a "highly leveraged" financial risk. The business risk reflect the company's relatively small consolidated reserve base of 90.3 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe) of proved reserves concentrated in California, ability to benefit from strong oil prices with production that is evenly split between oil and gas, and high cost structure. The company has limited geographic diversity but extensive lease holdings in the emerging Monterey Shale of Southern California, existing coastal and offshore Southern California liquids production, Sacramento Basin natural gas production, and a 22.3% reversionary interest in a Denbury-operated carbon dioxide Enhanced Oil Recovery project at the Hastings Field in Texas. Altogether, we expect Venoco to reduce capital spending significantly to a level that approximates cash from operations and to focus on increasing liquids production. The company's production is relatively well hedged if hydrocarbon prices decline. Not including put options that are ineffectual at our price assumptions, approximately 55% of daily production is hedged in 2012 at volume weighted average floor prices of $3 per million British thermal units of natural gas and $80 per barrel of crude oil. In 2013 and at our prices, just less than 50% of daily production is hedged at average floor prices of $3.47/mmBTU of gas and $90/bbl of crude oil. Incorporating these hedges, our near-medium term price assumptions for oil and natural gas ($85 per barrel of West Texas Intermediate {WTI} crude oil in 2012 and $80 in 2013; $2.50 per mmBtu of Henry Hub natural gas in 2012 and $3.00 in 2013) and production of about 18,000 boe per day, we expect Venoco to generate EBITDA of approximately $21 million in 2012and $220 million in 2013on a consolidated basis. With consolidated debt plus adjustments for volumetric production payments, operating leases, and asset retirement obligations forecasted to total approximately $1.2 billion, we believe Venoco's adjusted debt-to-EBITDA ratio will approach 5.7x in 2012 and 5.6x in 2013. This level of leverage is above our expectations for 'B' rated exploration and production companies and is more closely aligned with a "highly leveraged" financial risk profile and 'B-'corporate credit rating. Liquidity Liquidity is adequate. We believe Venoco will source over 1.2x projected uses of cash in 2013 and 2014. After the close of the transaction, we estimate sources of liquidity over the next 12 months of at least $230 million, comprising: -- $100 million available on its new revolving credit facility with a borrowing base of $125 million that matures in 2016; and -- $130 million of funds from operations. On the same date, we estimate liquidity needs over the next 12 months to be between $180 million and $190 million, comprising capital expenditures and minimal working capital outflows. The new credit facility possesses financial covenants that may restrict certain capital expenditures if covenant defined leverage is greater than 4x. In addition, there is an absolute maximum defined leverage covenant of 5x through June 30, 2013, 4.75x through Sept. 30, 2013, 4.5x through March 31, 2014, 4.25x through June 30, 2014, and 4x thereafter. The new term loan possesses financial covenants governing leverage that are 0.5x looser than corresponding financial covenants in the revolving credit facility. We expect Venoco to remain in compliance with its covenants. Recovery analysis We lowered our rating on the company's $650 million of senior unsecured notes to 'CCC+' to reflect the take-private transaction, our '5' recovery rating that indicates our expectation of modest (10%-30%) recovery in the event of a payment default, and the one-notch downward separation of the notes relative to the corporate credit rating that the recovery rating prescribes. We rate the proposed $175 million second lien secured term loan 'B+', reflecting the two-notch uplift from the corporate credit rating prescribed by the '1' recovery rating on the term loan which indicates our expectations of very high (90%-100%) recovery of principal and interest on the term loan. For a more detailed recovery analysis, see the recovery report on Venoco that immediately follows this release. Outlook The outlook is stable. The stable outlook reflects the company's adequate liquidity position. We would consider an upgrade if we believe Venoco can improve consolidated debt leverage to EBITDA to under 4.5x. We would most likely consider a downgrade if Venoco increases its capital expenditures to a level that we believe will pressure the company's ability to generate sources of cash in excess of its uses by 1.2x or if we believe Venoco is on pace to breach one of its bank covenants, which is increasingly likely if oil prices fall below $75 for a sustained period. 